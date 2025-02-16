Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movies mentioned.Generally, war movies are supposed to be emotional, because war itself is one of the most horrible things humans are capable of, and is a deeply traumatic thing to experience. For the most part, war films are intentionally downbeat or depressing, with the goal of reminding the audience of the horrors of war and the futility of conflict, and the movies' endings tend to reflect that tone. Sometimes, these endings actually provide some sense of hope for the future, showing that there are better days ahead, or displaying that the mission was at least accomplished, despite the sacrifices made to do so.

Other films, however, go completely in the opposite direction and deliver swift gut punches of endings that are hard to see coming. When this is done, it's usually to incite some sort of emotional reaction in the audience, which further helps drive the point home. These endings in war movies aren't just bleak, they're downright tear-inducing, destroying any bonds with the characters that the viewer may have developed over the course of the movie.

10 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Directed by Morten Tyldum

The Imitation Game is a biopic set during World War II about Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), who is often cited as the grandfather of modern computing. Turing was a British scientist assigned by the Crown to build a machine capable of intercepting and decoding Nazi transmissions, which wound up being the first computer. This effort was instrumental to the Allied victory, allowing them to discreetly spy on the Nazis without their knowledge.

Turing should have been hailed as a national hero, except for one thing: he was gay, and lived during a time period where existing as a gay person was illegal. Once he was discovered as being gay, he was criminally sentenced and forced to undergo hormonal therapy and chemical castration to "cure" his "condition." Unfortunately, hormonal therapy used in this manner is a nightmare, as it has side effects that cause mental illness and debilitating physical symptoms. The film then reveals that Turing was later found dead in his home, apparently having taken his own life due to the distressing effects of the medication. Someone who should have been seen as a hero was instead seen as a criminal and wound up dead because of his identity, which he could not control. It's not the most tragic ending ever, but it is one that cuts deep, with Turing's untimely death feeling underwhelming and undeserved considering what he accomplished.