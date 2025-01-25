War cinema has long been a pivotal touchstone of filmmaking brilliance. Through its confronting and visceral stories and its basis on historical facts, the war genre has always been able to appeal to the masses despite its often-disturbing presentation. There is perhaps no greater testament to this than the fact that such war films as Saving Private Ryan, American Sniper, and 1917 are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time. However, not every war film has been so fortunate at the box office.

From cult classics that have found their plaudits over time to largely undiscovered gems that still haven’t found the praise they deserve, these war films were unable to make a splash at the box office despite their brilliance and boldness. Be they decades-old triumphs that have stood the test of time with exceptional grace or recent releases that bring interesting new perspectives to the genre, these movies should have done a lot more throughout their theatrical release.

10 'Stalingrad' (1993)

Directed by Joseph Vilsmaier