Writing any kind of movie is a challenge, but there are unique obstacles to overcome when taking on the task of writing a film within the war genre. Such movies either revolve around events that actually happened in some capacity, or depict conflicts that could conceivably happen. Even if a war movie is about a fictional war, there’s still going to be an element of truth and authenticity to certain things. Even The Lord of the Rings, a fantasy epic, has allusions to real-life warfare.

That’s all to say that when a war movie is exceptionally well-written, it’s something that should be celebrated. What follows is a rundown of some of the best screenplays for war films ever written, with an attempt to highlight a range of movies from different parts of the world. This, in turn, highlights the unfortunate universality of war as a concept, and the need to reckon with and explore it through the medium of film.

10 'Schindler’s List' (1993)

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Up there among the greatest historical films ever made, Schindler’s List is a huge and tremendously moving film that takes place during and around World War II. It’s less about combat, though, given it centers on the Holocaust, and one man’s attempt to save more than a thousand Jews from being sent to concentration camps by the Nazis, as part of the Final Solution.

It’s a grim film with an act of heroism taking place among a great deal of misery, and is a strong contender for the title of Steven Spielberg’s single best film ever. The acting is phenomenal, and the screenplay of Schindler’s List is also an immense achievement, given the difficult subject matter, epic runtime, and overall scale of the story at hand. Steven Zaillian deservedly won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work here.

9 'The Human Condition' (1959-1961)

Screenplay by Masaki Kobayashi, Zenzo Matsuyama, Koichi Inagaki

Similar to Schindler’s List, it’s easy to appreciate the effort that went into the writing of The Human Condition because it’s such a huge film overall. The film is like three epics in one, considering it runs for more than nine and a half hours and was split into three parts, each one being around – or a little over – three hours long.

It follows a pacifist who tries to resist fighting in the Japanese army after World War II commences, but finds his morals continually challenged and resistance gets harder and harder. Once he’s in the middle of the war, it becomes a story about survival, and then once Japan’s defeated, the protagonist’s plight turns toward attempting to get home. The three parts of The Human Condition – No Greater Love, Road to Eternity, and A Soldier’s Prayer – are all essential war movies in their own right, but taken together, this three-part film is absolutely immense and unlike much else out there.

8 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Screenplay by Stanley Kubrick, Calder Willingham, Jim Thompson

Stanley Kubrick’s first feature film was a fairly flawed war movie called Fear and Desire, but his first debatable masterpiece was another war movie called Paths of Glory (it’s that or 1956’s The Killing that stands as the first Kubrick masterpiece; it’s up for debate). Paths of Glory takes place during World War I, and offers a grueling look at trench warfare throughout most of its first act.

After an offensive goes horribly wrong, Paths of Glory shifts to become more of a courtroom drama, with three soldiers put on trial as scapegoats for the overall failure depicted earlier in the movie. The screenplay expertly transitions from a more conventional war film to a truly despairing one about the lack of justice within an apparent system of justice, and that the film’s three credited writers were able to do all this in under 90 minutes is a massive achievement.

7 'Das Boot' (1981)

Screenplay by Wolfgang Petersen

Working as a claustrophobic thriller and a World War II film all at once, Das Boot is sprawling and epic in length, but unnervingly small-scale in setting, for the most part. This is because it largely takes place on a submarine, following its German crew who deal with crushing boredom and occasional intense battles at sea, where one wrong move can lead to an entire group of soldiers being wiped out in an instant.

It's up there among the greatest World War II movies of all time, and is likely also the greatest film Wolfgang Petersen ever made. He was also behind the screenplay and therefore responsible for making a war film about tedium and unease never itself feel tedious in a detrimental way. Das Boot does prove emotionally complex and riveting, managing to thrill at times while also successfully condemning war overall in a unique and balanced fashion.

6 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Screenplay by Stanley Kubrick, Terry Southern, Peter George

Some years on from Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick returned to the war genre… in a way. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is an entirely different beast from that aforementioned 1957 film, with the war here being of a nuclear variety, and the film overall darkly comedic and eventually depressing instead of being depressing in a more conventional and consistent way, as was the case with Paths of Glory.

Dr. Strangelove is also largely about trying to prevent a full-on war from breaking out, given the stakes of a conflict involving nuclear weapons are catastrophically high. It’s a wild ride about trying to prevent the world from ending, and the fact that the writers – Stanley Kubrick, Terry Southern, and Peter George – were able to make something powerfully anti-war and also extremely funny has to be commended.

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Screenplay by Elem Klimov, Ales Adamovich

Come and See has a reputation that’s grown steadily since it was first released, being recognized now as one of the most staggering war films ever made. It has a look at World War II (a very well-represented conflict in cinema) that stands out. Even among stories that look at the corruption of young people as a result of contact with warfare, Come and See is striking and uneasily distinctive.

A young boy is pulled into fighting German forces alongside some resistance fighters, but both he and his allies are tremendously unprepared for what the German army is capable of. Come and See starts slowly and a little eerily dreamlike, and gradually morphs and builds in intensity, eventually feeling like a nightmare. It’s not an easy film to watch, but it is easy to appreciate all its components, screenplay included.

4 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Screenplay by Quentin Tarantino

Before 2009, Quentin Tarantino had written his fair share of crime movies, thrillers, and darkly comedic exploitation throwbacks, but he hadn't made anything close to a war film until Inglourious Basterds. Inevitably, it showed he was just as capable of writing a war-related story as he was doing just about anything else, with this film taking a brazen approach to World War II and rewriting aspects of history dramatically.

But it’s done in a way that works, and it’s a testament to Tarantino’s writing abilities that the bold decisions here – which might sound ridiculous on paper – work shockingly well in execution. It helps that there was also a phenomenal cast here to deliver the typically crackling Tarantino dialogue, with everything adding up to make Inglourious Basterds a violent, surprising, and incredibly entertaining war flick.

3 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro

Pan’s Labyrinth is Guillermo del Toro’s greatest film to date, and one that miraculously functions as both a dark fantasy film and a gritty war movie. The horrors of a fantastical world and the brutal real world are contrasted to devastating effect, with a young protagonist continually escaping into the former after the realities of the latter prove understandably overwhelming.

That’s all to say that Pan’s Labyrinth certainly isn't just a war movie, but those parts of the film that do explore the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War are powerfully done. Del Toro’s ability to make something that combines such genres is astounding, and the story at hand is simply an absorbing and undoubtedly emotional one. Similarly great – and hard to forget – is the sheer amount of imagination on offer in Pan’s Labyrinth, even by the high standards of a Guillermo del Toro fantasy film.

2 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Screenplay by Robert Bolt, Michael Wilson