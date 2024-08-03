Some of the greatest films ever made are about war, as true stories of heroism and sacrifice are often well-suited for dramatic storytelling. Whether they’re based on real history, inspired by real conflicts, or set within a fantasy or science fiction world, war films have the potential to explore the perils that come with combat. Unfortunately for cinephiles everywhere, not every war film can be as perfect as Saving Private Ryan or Oppenheimer.

Some war films have begun to perpetuate stereotypes and cliches that make them age poorly. While it is understandable that a genre that existed for this long may have developed some recurring hallmarks, overusing certain plot details makes war films indistinguishable from those about superheroes. Here are the ten most overused war movie cliches.

10 Unnecessary Slow Motion

Recent offender: ‘Tears of the Sun’ (2003)

Ever since the popularity of The Matrix and Leon: The Professional during the 1990s era of action cinema, Hollywood has become obsessed with using slow-motion effects to focus on minor details in combat scenes. Theoretically, this should help a film achieve more realism by showing a tactical environment that the characters are operating in. Unfortunately, this often results in detracting from the tension of the situation by emulating the aesthetics of a video game.

Tears of the Sun is a recent war film that would’ve touched with greatness had it not been so reliant on slow motion in its action scenes. Bruce Willis gives a great performance and Antoine Fuqua constructs some memorable set pieces that realize modern warfare, but using so much slow motion lead to a film that felt far too schmaltzy and sentimental for its own good.

9 Disregarding Military Procedures

Recent offender: ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ (2001)

There’s truly nothing worse in a war film when the filmmakers seemingly have no regard for the way that actual military procedures are carried out. Understandably, war films are often not supposed to be documentaries, so some dramatic license may be allowed when it comes to adding dramatic tension. However, blatantly ignoring obvious military protocol is a surefire way to make the audience feel like what they are watching is completely inauthentic.

Behind Enemy Lines is a war film that had the potential to be a classic had it not ignored the chain of command. The story of a pilot (Owen Wilson) who is trapped deep within enemy territory after a covert mission would have been completely implausible had the characters in the film followed the corrective measures necessary to making sure that a situation like this never could have happened in the first place.

8 Love Triangles

Recent offender: ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001)

War films may be intended to play on emotions, but there’s no use in adding in romantic storylines that don’t feel realistic. The audience should have enough investment in the soldiers themselves, and don’t need to have another character introduced to add more reason to want them to come home safely. Additionally, having a petty love triangle simply makes the characters seem immature and ill-suited for military duty.

Pearl Harbor is a war film that is completely ruined by a love triangle subplot featuring Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett in roles that are certainly beneath them. Although Michael Bay was probably not the right filmmaker to make a Pearl Harbor film in the first place, any goodwill that the film earned from its impressive action sequences was completely eroded by its melodramatic romantic storylines, which stretch the running time well over three hours long.

7 Unnecessary Religious Overtones

Recent offender: ‘Unbroken’ (2014)

Faith is an incredibly hard subject to depict on screen, as it's a personal matter that many audience members may have trouble relating to if a film does not line up with their individual set of beliefs. There’s certainly a place for religion when showing how those serving in combat find inspiration, but the overuse of religious imagery can add a schmaltziness to a film that detracts from any sense of realism.

Unbroken is a war film that would have been bound for award-season glory had it not spent so much time reiterating obvious religious metaphors, which are not subtle enough to be effective. While the film tells the incredible true story of the Olympic athlete turned soldier Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), it would have been far more effective had it solely focused on his accomplishments in the field of battle.

6 Adding Humorous Banter

Recent offender: ‘Flyboys’ (2006)

Comedy has its place in some war films like Good Morning, Vietnam, and Dr. Strangelove: How I stopped Worrying And Learned To Love The Bomb that are specifically intended to be works of satire. However, the addition of humorous banter within otherwise serious dramatic stories simply makes war films feel inauthentic. There needs to be a fine line between depicting these characters as compassionate figures and turning them into the type of snarky heroes that pop up in action movies.

Flyboys was a World War II dogfight movie that had potential but tried too hard to incorporate humor one-liners and banter that felt lifted straight out of Star Wars or Independence Day. The result was a film that trivialized combat itself and didn’t give the men in battle the respect that they deserved for the brave service to their country.

5 Simplifying Complex Political Issues

Recent offender: ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ (2022)

War is an inherently political subject matter, and all war films must engage with the inherent origins of the conflicts that they depict. Even though some war films have more prominent political overtones than others, it does the audience no service if they are simplified to the point that they lose any meaning.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever was based on an incredible true story but was completely unsuccessful in examining the way that the Vietnam War affected the American subconscious as youthful protests attempted to shed light on the lies perpetrated by the Presidential administration. There’s no point in adding historical context if a film refuses to engage with both sides of a discussion, and simplifying the interesting story of The Greatest Beer Run to a “why can’t we all get along?” message feels deeply disrespectful to everyone that remembers the events as they were unfolding.

4 Using Historical Tragedy For Comic Relief

Recent offender: ‘1941’ (1979)

War films have to walk a very fine line when it comes to comedy; while there is room for some occasional moments of humor if it fits the story being told, it should always be clear who the jokes are being directed at. Comedy can be well utilized if it helps to satirize the oppressors in a conflict, but making jokes at the expense of victims does no one any good.

1941 may be the worst film that Steven Spielberg ever directed because he seemingly had no grasp on what the tone should be. The film pokes fun at those that lost their lives in the infamous bombing of the military base that kicked off the United States’ military involvement in World War II, complete with a callback to Spielberg’s breakout summer blockbuster Jaws that simply felt out of place.

3 Sticking To A PG-13 Rating

Recent offender: ‘Operation Finale’ (2018)