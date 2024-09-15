The 1980s were a very interesting decade for war cinema, as the United States was reeling from the aftermath of the Vietnam War, in which many Hollywood figures played a prominent role. Although there was an uptick in nationalism under the reign of the American President Ronald Reagan, many films decided to take an expressly “anti-war” perspective by showing the barbarity of overseas conflict.

The best war films of the 1980s covered many different topics, with some centered on World War II, others focused on the recent Vietnam conflict, and others intended to be more satirical in nature. The general success of these films at both the box office and with award season voters seemed to indicate that viewers were far more willing to take a chance on potentially upsetting content. Here are the ten best war films of the 1980s, ranked.

11 ‘Casualties of War’ (1989)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Casualties of War is a masterwork of suspense from Brian De Palma, a director whose best work has often been compared to that of Alfred Hitchcock because of his ability to get under the audience’s skin. Casualties of War examined the experiences of an innocent American soldier (Michael J. Fox) whose experience in Vietnam takes a turn for the worst when his superior officer (Sean Penn) starts committing egregious acts of savagery against the native population.

Casualties of War was unafraid to paint America’s military in a negative light, and features a performance from Penn that is nothing less than terrifying. Considering that the film was released not long after the actual war had concluded, Casualties of War was able to connect with audiences who could reflect on this dark chapter in American history and assess what changes had been made since.

10 ‘Henry V’ (1989)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Henry V is one of the most epic adaptations of any William Shakespeare play, and served as a brilliant directorial debut for Kenneth Branagh, who also starred in the titular role. Henry V is among Shakespeare’s most influential plays because it is essentially a very dark coming-of-age story; the narrative revolves around the young prince Hal, who is manipulated into waging an unjust war against France after his advisors deceive him about a feigned assassination attempt on his family.

Henry V features an incredible series of very intense medieval combat scenes that prove the merit of bringing this particular story to the screen, as this scope and scale would never be possible on the page. The film was a major breakthrough for Branagh as an artist, as it earned him Academy Award nominations for both Best Director and Best Actor.

9 ‘Empire of the Sun’ (1987)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Empire of the Sun showed that director Steven Spielberg was capable of taking on darker projects, as the film was a haunting story about a young English boy (Christian Bale) who is separated from his family during the Japanese invasion of China during World War II. Although the film’s production was a grueling and emotional experience that nearly made Bale want to quit the acting profession entirely, his performance is often cited among the greatest child roles in history.

Empire of the Sun was able to show the scope of World War II devastation through the eyes of a child, which somehow made it feel even more disturbing than it would have been otherwise. Spielberg is often accused of being too saccharine as a storyteller, but the bleakness of Empire of the Sun really comes across in its emotional ending sequence.

Empire of the Sun A young English boy struggles to survive under Japanese occupation of China during World War II. Release Date December 11, 1987 Director Steven Spielberg Cast John Malkovich , Miranda Richardson , Nigel Havers , Christian Bale Runtime 154 minutes Main Genre War Writers Tom Stoppard Production Company Amblin Entertainment Expand

8 ‘Breaker Morant’ (1980)

Directed by Bruce Beresford

Breaker Morant is a very different type of war film, as it explores the consequences of following orders handed down by corrupt superiors. The Australian film from director Bruce Beresford examines the plight of three soldiers who are put on trial for following through with orders by their commanding officer to execute prisoners; while there are some instances of action, a majority of Breaker Morant is centered in the middle of a courtroom.

Breaker Morant was a fascinating example of a film examining the ethics of war and chivalry, and questioned the nature of heroism when it comes to “following orders.” While the context is specific to a unique chapter in Australian history that not all viewers may have been familiar with, Breaker Morant raises important discussions about the chain of command that are still very relevant in today’s climate.

7 ‘Hamburger Hill’ (1987)

Directed by John Irvin

Hamburger Hill is a very underrated Vietnam War classic that explored the infamous battle of the same name, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides of the conflict. While many war films seek to focus their attention on just one point-of-view character, Hamburger Hill features an outstanding ensemble cast, including breakout roles for Don Cheadle, Dylan McDermot, Michael Boatman, Tegan West, Steven Weber, and Courteney B. Vance among others.

Hamburger Hill shows the barbarity of the Vietnam War, and how a culture of confusion led to many disastrous decisions on the part of the American military. By rejecting any attempts to sanitize the story or appeal to more overtly jingoistic sensibilities, Hamburger Hill has been able to stand the test of time as one of the bravest and most accurate films ever made about America’s involvement in the Vietnam conflict.

Hamburger Hill A very realistic interpretation of one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. Release Date August 28, 1987 Director John Irvin Cast Steven Weber , Don Cheadle , Michael Boatman , Courtney B. Vance Dylan McDermott , Tim Quill Runtime 1h 50m Main Genre War Writers James Carabatsos Production Company RKO Pictures Expand

6 ‘Stripes’ (1981)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Stripes is one of the funniest movies of the 1980s, as Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were at the height of their powers in a decade where they also made other all-time comedy classics Caddyshack and Ghostbusters together. In a twist on the typical war movie formula, Stripes followed two unassuming slackers that sign up to serve overseas out of boredom, only to find themselves placed in a position where they are forced to become real heroes.

Stripes is a hilarious parody of the ways in which boot camp and training are depicted in war films, and features all the great physical shenanigans that one would expect from Murray and Ramis’ work together. Surprisingly, Stripes also does feature some great action in its wild ending featuring a technologically advanced vehicle that is sent behind enemy lines on an infiltration mission.

Stripes Release Date June 25, 1981 Director Ivan Reitman Cast Bill Murray , Harold Ramis , Warren Oates , P.J. Soles , Sean Young , John Candy Runtime 106 Main Genre Comedy Writers Len Blum , Daniel Goldberg , Harold Ramis Tagline The story of a man who wanted to keep the world safe for democracy...and meet girls. Expand

5 ‘Salvador’ (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Salvador was a passion project for director Oliver Stone, who was intent on covering the outbreak of the civil war in El Salvador from the perspective of an American journalist (James Woods). Although the idea of framing a story around the experiences of an initially objective reporter who is simply interested in getting the basic facts was an interesting one, Stone was able to insert some sobering commentary on just how ignorant the world was to the crisis that was going on.

Stone has never been a filmmaker who has been subtle with his political themes, but El Salvador feels like a great work of narrative storytelling, and not just an excuse for Stone to bludgeon the viewers with his ideas. The very vulnerable, emotional performance from Woods is certainly the heart of the film, and earned him a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Salvador In the midst of a violent civil conflict in El Salvador, an American photojournalist and his local friend navigate the dangers of war to expose human rights abuses to the international community. Their journey through contested territories reveals the harsh realities of war, challenging their ethics and risking their lives for truth. Release Date April 23, 1986 Director Oliver Stone Cast James Woods , Jim Belushi , Michael Murphy , john savage , Elpidia Carrillo , Tony Plana , Colby Chester , Cynthia Gibb Runtime 122 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Oliver Stone , Richard Boyle Expand

4 ‘The Killing Fields’ (1984)

Directed by Roland Joffé

The Killing Fields addressed the then recent crisis in Cambodia through the harrowing exploits of an American journalist (Sam Waterston) who bears witness to the mass human rights violations. While Waterston gives a typically excellent performance, the film’s real scene stealer was Haing S. Ngor, a non-actor whose debut performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Nor’s real experiences growing up in Cambodia made the film’s depiction of the onslaught feel even more authentic. Although he was killed shortly thereafter in a shocking and mysterious crime, Ngor’s groundbreaking performance is essential to why The Killing Fields is still remembered as a classic war film over four decades later.

The Killing Fields is a very long film, but the length was necessary to examine the extent of the tragedy at play. It’s a very instructive film, albeit one that is difficult to watch at times.

3 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed Elem Klimov

Elem Klimov's Come and See stars Aleksei Kravchenko as a teenager witnessing the horrors of Nazi occupation of Belarus. The film is essentially an anxiety attack, and Kravchenko delivers what is very likely the greatest performance of lost innocence in cinema.

The finale of Come and See sees a packed and locked church burn to the ground; you don't see it so much as hear it, but it's enough to make this one of the most disturbing of all films. War is an invaluable tool for examining the harrowing but unavoidable realities of war from non-western perspectives, and Come and See is a painful but essential addition to the war genre.

buy Not available *Availability in US Come and See is a 1985 Soviet war drama directed by Elem Klimov. The film follows a young Belarusian boy named Flyora as he witnesses and experiences the horrors of World War II. Through his eyes, viewers are exposed to the brutal realities of war and its devastating impact on humanity. Renowned for its stark portrayal of violence and suffering, the film is considered a powerful anti-war statement. Release Date September 3, 1985 Director Elem Klimov Cast Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes Writers Ales Adamovich , Elem Klimov

2 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Full Metal Jacket is one of the many masterpieces from director Stanley Kubrick, a filmmaker who was rarely afraid to take on controversial content with overt satirical undertones. The brilliance of Full Metal Jacket is its bifurcated structure; while the first half of the film focuses on a brutal boot camp with an abusive training sergeant (R. Lee Ermey) bullying a vulnerable young recruit (Vincent D’Onofrio), the later half focuses on the Private known as “Joker” (Matthew Modine) as he becomes aware of the war crimes being committed.

Full Metal Jacket has a very dark sense of humor, reflecting the themes of nihilism that are present in many of Kubrick’s films. Although it's quite respectful in showing the challenges that many soldiers went through during this dark chapter in history, Full Metal Jacket makes the argument that the entire operation in Vietnam was completely mismanaged from the start.

Full Metal Jacket A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue. Release Date July 10, 1987 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Matthew Modine , Adam Baldwin , Vincent D'Onofrio , R. Lee Ermey , Dorian Harewood , Kevyn Major Howard Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Gustav Hasford , Stanley Kubrick , Michael Herr Studio Warner Bros. Tagline In Vietnam The Wind Doesn't Blow It Sucks Expand

1 ‘Platoon’ (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Platoon was the first film about the Vietnam War to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and is often cited as the single best film that Stone has ever made. Platoon is a brilliant character piece about how a young military volunteer (Charlie Sheen) is drawn between the competing ideologies of his sensitive mentor figure (Willem Dafoe) and his brutal superior officer (Tom Berenger). However, Stone spends enough time developing the entire ensemble cast that the viewer feels as if every character is an individual on a specific journey.

Platoon features haunting depictions of mass civilian casualties, and was unafraid to examine the crimes committed by American soldiers. While by no means an easy watch, Platoon is reflective of far the less idealized and much more brutal ways that war films were written and directed in the 1980s.

Platoon Chris Taylor, a neophyte recruit in Vietnam, finds himself caught in a battle of wills between two sergeants, one good and the other evil. A shrewd examination of the brutality of war and the duality of man in conflict. Release Date December 19, 1986 Director Oliver Stone Cast Keith David , Forest Whitaker , Francesco Quinn , Kevin Dillon , John C. McGinley , Reggie Johnson Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Oliver Stone Studio Hemdale Film Corporation Tagline The first casualty of war is innocence. Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=PLATOON Expand

