The 1990s has produced a multitude of fantastic movies, with some reeking of 90s cheese and being a total product of their era, but that doesn't make them bad. These films aside, there have been multiple movies that came out during the 90s that were very commended and decorated with several awards for various aspects. These films, naturally, stretch across multiple genres, from comedy, to fantasy, to war.

Though the 90s was 30 years ago, some of the war movies produced during the decade have stood the test of time, only getting better and better with time. Even though the actual technology behind the film might be dated, these movies still feel just as fresh as the day they came out. These are the best war movies of the 1990s, stunning war flicks about a variety of conflicts that have become a staple of the genre.

10 'Gettysburg' (1993)

Conflict: American Civil War (1861-1865)

Gettysburg takes place in the mid-19th Century during the American Civil War, which was caused by then-president Abraham Lincoln's push to outlaw slavery throughout the entire country. The Southern States, wanting to maintain control of their slaves, seceded from the Union and formed the Confederacy, beginning the deadliest war on American soil. The Battle of Gettysburg was one of the bloodiest battles of the war, and was a really close battle, with the Northern Union barely eking out a victory.

This would prove to be one of the most famous and pivotal battles of the war. The Gettysburg movie tells the tale of the soldiers of the Northern Union. who used an all-or-nothing strategy to win the battle, thanks to the last-ditch efforts of their commanding officers. It's a movie brimming with heroic stories and the patriotic American spirit, and pne of the greatest movies about the American Civil War.

9 'Braveheart' (1995)

Conflict: First War of Scottish Independence (1296-1328)

Braveheart is a war movie not about bombs and bullets, but about swords and spears, taking place in the Middle Ages during the First Scottish War of Independence. The film is part biopic, part war film as it follows Scottish Revolutionary William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson, as he fights for freedom against the English. With the war actually being a Scottish victory, it allows the film to be very inspirational with its tall tales of standing strong in the face of impossible odds.

The movie boasts some stellar action despite some historical inaccuracies, and comes with some highly quotable moments, mostly from its lead actor and director. If you're looking for a departure from the typical war movie, Braveheart is revered as one of the better medieval flicks from the genre, especially with its (mostly) true story.

8 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Life is Beautiful is an Italian movie about the Holocaust that is equal parts hilarious and horrifying. The movie follows an Italian Jewish family that is abducted and sent to a concentration camp by Nazi officers. The father, Guido (Roberto Benigni), decides his young son is far too small and impressionable to learn the actual reality of what is going on, so he decides to disguise the truth by pretending the concentration camp is all an elaborate game, to spare his son's innocence and sense of child-like wonder.

Since it's a Holocaust film, there are naturally going to be some very heavy moments laden throughout, but its premise allows there to be some moments worthy of laughter, as well, which reflects the plot perfectly. This film is all about finding the silver lining in the face of adversity, no matter how bad things get. It's not just about the war, but about humanity, and the spirit of youth, which is a rare find in most war movies.

7 'Courage Under Fire' (1996)

Conflict: Gulf War (1990-1991)

Courage Under Fire takes place in the Gulf War, and is a criminally underrated entry in the war movie genre. It stars Denzel Washington as a traumatized tank commander who mistakenly kills his own comrades during a disorienting night battle in the Middle East. The US decidedly covers up the incident and reassigns the commander to a cushy desk job, though he is far from happy here. His primary job throughout the film is to decide whether to award Karen Walden (Meg Ryan) the Medal of Honour after she is killed in action.

Courage Under Fire has since passed into relative obscurity, and is no longer talked about as much as it should be.

Critically, Courage Under Fire was a success, with particular attention being paid to Denzel Washington's performance, and the movies more dramatic aspects. It was also applauded for how intelligent and articulate it was in its tackling of important issues within the US military, and was fondly remembered as one of the best films of the 90s, though it has since passed into relative obscurity, and is no longer talked about as much as it should be.

6 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

The Thin Red Line occurs during the Pacific Theatre during World War II, in particular, the Battle of Mount Austen, which came as part of the Guadalcanal Campaign, in the present-day Solomon Islands. Plot-wise it's about Private Witt (Jim Caviezel), who goes AWOL and decides to live amongst an Indigenous people in Melanesia, to avoid the war effort. However, it is only a matter of time before he is found and captured by the American Army, who forces him back into the war.

With a star-studded cast, The Thin Red Line was commended not only for its classic wartime action, but its philosophical content and running themes, prompting many debates and discussions amongst audience members. Though some critics felt it was slightly unfinished, it is still one of the greatest war movies that the 1990s ever produced.

5 'Crimson Tide' (1995)

Conflict: First Chechen War (1994-1996)

Crimson Tide is a bit of a fantasy. The main plot point is the First Chechen War, which really did happen, however, in the film, the war prompts a full-blown civil war throughout the rest of Russia, forcing the US to respond for fear of the outbreak of nuclear warfare. Denzel Washington once again stars in this flick, in which a nuclear missile-laden submarine is sent to the Russian coast to await orders in a time of high tension.

This film came out just after the Cold War wrapped up, so it sort of reignited some fears from those who grew up during the era, especially since it mirrored a lot of real occurences during the Cuban Missile Crisis three decades earlier. That said, it has aged much better now, and comes as an interesting take on life inside a modern submarine, which also has one of the greatest movies soundtracks ever, courtesy of Hans Zimmer. The soundtrack was actually so good that it won a Grammy award, but even ignoring that, Crimson Tide is not only exciting, but thought-provoking, inviting actual discussion about very real social issues.

4 'Three Kings' (1999)

Conflict: 1991 Iraqi Uprisings (1991)

Three Kings is a black comedy/war film about a bunch of rogue soldiers that decide to pursue a treasure hunt in the wake of the 1991 Iraqi Uprisings, which followed the Gulf War. The soldiers in question are portrayed by George Clooney, Ice Cube, and Mark Wahlberg, which turns out to be a pretty good mix, as the three have near-impeccable chemistry on screen together.

Three Kings was a bit controversial at the time of its release, on account that many felt it was making light of a pretty recent and hot-button issues, but it's much easier to appreciate now. It's funny, morbid, yet unashamedly itself, with many critics praising it for its strange uniqueness. It's not only good in terms of its sarcastic comedy, but in its top-notch action and drama too, ensuring that it has a little bit of something for everybody.

3 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Conflict: 'Seven Years' War' (1756-1763)

The Last of the Mohicans takes place during the Seven Years' War, one of the first global conflicts that ravaged its way across the planet in the mid-18th Century. Based on the 1826 novel by James Fenimore Cooper, The Last of the Mohicans centres on Hawkeye (Daniel Day-Lewis), a man with European ancestry who is raised by the Indigenous Delaware people. When the Seven Years' War arrives in New York and the Siege of Fort William Henry begins, Hawkeye and his people are thrown headfirst into the conflict.

There have been a couple different adaptations of the novel since its release (and the later inception of cinema), but the 1990s version is considered by critics to be the best. It actually won an Oscar for Best Sound, but it has a lot of other inherent qualities contained within. The Last of the Mohicans is one of the best retellings of a pivotal moment in the Seven Years' War, and though it portrays the event from a fictional perspective, it is still an exhilirating adventure with some A-plus action.

The Last of the Mohicans Release Date September 25, 1992 Director Michael Mann Cast daniel day-lewis , Madeleine Stowe , Russell Means , Eric Schweig , Jodhi May , Steven Waddington Runtime 112 minutes

2 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Critics consider Schindler's List to be one of the greatest films director Steven Spielberg ever made with its stylistic morbidity and oppressive storyline. There are some truly remarkable performances in this film from several experienced actors, which are sure to tug at the heartstrings and provoke tears in even the most steadfast of viewers. This, of course, is because it is more about the Holocaust than the war itself, though the two are very closely tied together.

The movie is a biopic about Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a disillusioned Nazi Party member from Czechoslovakia who acquires a factory in Krakow, Poland. By bribing Nazi officials, Schindler is able to transport Jewish inmates at concentration camps to his factory, giving them employment, and a chance at survival. Schindler is a controversial figure in history, with many debating whether he was a hero or a villain, arguments that are made more convoluted and questionable by the film, which leaves things up for debate. Schindler's List was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning seven of them, and is, to this day, one of the most harrowing war movies ever produced.

1 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Saving Private Ryan is widely regarded as being among the best WWII films of all time, and though it isn't as dramatically gutting as Schindler's List, the visuals and brutal realism portrayed in it, especially during its opening D-Day sequence, is extremely gruesome, which adds to the films overall atmosphere. On top of that, it is infinitely more exciting than Schindler's List, with much more action and high-stakes firefights.

This flick also comes from director Steven Spielberg, and follows a squad of soldiers that is assigned to locate and defend a fellow soldier named Private Ryan (Matt Damon), which is a request from his mother after the rest of his brothers all die in the war. A testament to stories of heroism and sacrifice Saving Private Ryan stands as one of the most thrilling and emotional war movies not just of the 90s, but of all time, too.

