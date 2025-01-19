Every decade, Hollywood finds new ways to one up itself in every genre, with movies only getting bigger and better as time goes on. With each passing decade, production value and film techniques improve, making for more epic pictures, but also more emotionally moving ones. Of course though, there are still some timeless classics that have outlived even some of the more modern flops.

During the 2000s, many war films came out that utilized all the technology available to them during the new millennium, telling exhilirating stories of bravery and valour during multiple points in history. Even if the plotlines of many of these movies vary, they all have one thing in common: they are the best war movies of the 2000s, films that simply must be watched in order not just to understand war, but to understand the genre as a whole.

10 '300' (2007)

Directed by Zack Snyder

300 takes place 2,500 years ago, during the Greco-Persian Wars. During the Persian invasion, King Leonidas I of Sparta led a contingent of just 300 Spartans warriors in a sacrificial mission to delay the invaders and buy time for the rest of Greece to prepare for war. During the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas and all of his men were killed, though this sacrifice was crucial to the later Greek victory. This extraordinary tale was captured in a graphic novel by Frank Miller, which later made its way into cinema, with Leonidas being played by Gerard Butler.

300 isn't just thrilling, but it's rather artistic with its exceptionally unique cinematography and production value. The chaos of battle becomes diluted as things centre on one point of view and are slowed down, bringing the viewer closer to the carnage and allowing them to grasp it in further detail. 300 may not be the best war movie ever made by a longshot, but this swords-and-sandals epic tells are remarkable tale from an age long past in a whole new way.

9 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Inglourious Basterds is an alternate history flick set during World War II. The movie's plot is entirely fictional, but explores a daring operation to assassinate Adolf Hitler and bring the war to an end. Assigned to the task is a group of misfit, rough-and-tumble soldiers with a propensity for violence. Much of the film is action and comedy oriented, but that doesn't detract from the overall quality of it, or the performances of its star-studded cast.

The movie was nominated for nine Oscars, yet shockingly only managed to win one of them for Christoph Waltz as Best Supporting Actor. But to be fair, this was totally warranted, as Waltz does a phenomenal job as Hans Lanza, the film's antagonist. If you're looking for a war movie that is a little more "out there" than traditional wartime dramas or films that are grounded in reality, this should be your number one pick.

8 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Downfall is a German biopic about Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for initiating the Second World War. During the final days of the Third Reich, as the Eastern Allies approach Berlin, and the Western Allies cut off any escape, Hitler finds himself caught in a vice, anxiously awaiting the fall of his regime, and the failure of his twisted vision for a "greater" Germany. Though Hitler was unquestionably evil, and many can rub their hands with glee at seeing the man become desparate and increasingly hopeless, there is no denying how stellar Bruno Ganz's portrayal of the dictator is.

Ganz perfectly embodies the outward anger, hatred, and paranoia that Hitler was known for, finally allowing moviegoers to understand who Hitler truly was and why he was definitely one of the most evil people to ever walk the Earth. The wartime drama doesn't beg for sympathy for the Nazis, rather, it presents itself as an informative piece, showing things exactly how they were while allowing the audience to formulate their own opinions on the matter. Of course, the vast majority of people can all agree that Hitler was awful.

7 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is set during the 19th Century, during the global conflict known as the Napoleonic Wars. During the naval campaign of these wars, off the coast of South America, real-life British sea captain Jack Audrey (Russell Crowe) becomes hellbent on chasing down a French vessel, pushing his wooden vessel and his terrified crew to their extremes in order to see his mission through.

Master and Commander received ten Oscar nominations, winning two for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing. Its scenes of naval warfare are truly exciting, making a point in history that many find dull feel so much fresher. Though there were obviously some deviations from the novel upon which the movie was initially based, it is endlessly entertaining and makes use of every cent of its production value, with not a penny gone to waste.

6 'Waltz with Bashir' (2008)

Directed by Ari Folman

Waltz with Bashir is an animated war docudrama that is both written and directed by Ari Folman, who also stars as himself in the leading role. The movie is based on Folman's personal experiences serving in the military during the 1982 Lebanon War, and his disillusionment with the army and with his country following the massacre of innocent civilians that he witnesses firsthand. Much of the film centres on Ari's life after the war, decades later, as he finds himself plagued by horrifying memories and distressing flashbacks.

This film is largely about the psychological toll that war can have on an individual, and how it can distort everything they once thought or believed in and lead to them questioning their entire lives up to that point. Folman exposes the raw details of his journey to recovery, exploring his search for guidance, belonging, and psychological help in the decades following his traumatic experiences. Very few movies have ever presented such a story in such a forthright way, especially with the film's director taking on multiple roles to ensure that his vision matched how he really felt.

5 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Directed by Terry George