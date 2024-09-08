Dating as far back as the 30s and 40s, war movies have had a unique ability to capture the attention of audiences, inspiring awe in viewers as they depict heroism and death on the astounding stage of human history. Every decade since has had its own collection of war films, with the 2010s exploring the genre in a great many interesting, powerful, and refreshing ways.

Such is the strength of 2010s war cinema, excellent films like Lone Survivor, Darkest Hour, and the criminally underappreciated A Hidden Life have not made the cut for this list. The 10 pictures that are featured exemplify the absolute best of war cinema, from its ability to depict real-life stories of sacrifice and heroism to intelligent dramatizations of significant chapters in modern history, and, of course, to some of the most captivating and commanding spectacles in film history.

10 'Fury' (2014)

Directed by David Ayer

While it is somewhat let down by a final act that replaces gripping war drama with something more akin to action heroics, Fury largely thrives as a challenging and coarse story of American soldiers in the dying days of WWII. With the allies pressing into Germany, the crew of a tank see their fallen comrade replaced by a naïve young typist. Tensions arise between the new crewman and the veteran tankers as they embark on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

At its very best, the taut psychological war drama excels at depicting the trauma of war in a manner that is confronting and intimidating while still striving to humanize the men made monstrous because of it. David Ayer’s reach sometimes exceeds its grasp, but Fury is ultimately an adequate depiction of the horrors of war that has the gall to explore the ugly side of the soldiers who fight as well.

9 'Beneath Hill 60' (2010)

Directed by Jeremy Sims

An underrated Australian war film, Beneath Hill 60 has a fascinating basis on true events, following the soldiers who mined under enemy lines to plant bombs on the Western Front during WWI. It follows Oliver Woodward (Brendan Cowell), an Australian miner who leaves his wife behind to fight in the war where he finds himself in charge of a squad tasked with tunneling deep under German lines to plant a huge load of dynamite beneath their enemies.

The tight confines make for some excruciating, claustrophobic thrills which are amplified by the need to work silently in order to avoid detection from the German tunnelers who could be just metres away from them. Beneath Hill 60 is realized in outstanding fashion to be an engrossing, suspenseful, and emotionally harrowing story of the unbearable tension of battle and the dreadful cost of war.

8 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Following her Oscar-winning masterpiece The Hurt Locker – which ranks highly among the best war films of the 2000s – Kathryn Bigelow embarked on another modern war epic in the form of Zero Dark Thirty. It is a dramatization of the manhunt for Osama bin Laden in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It follows Maya (Jessica Chastain), a CIA intelligence analyst, through her work to uncover the Al-Qaeda leader’s whereabouts, finally culminating in Seal Team Six’s successful assault on his compound in 2011.

While it is light in terms of boots-on-the-ground combat action, Zero Dark Thirty still thrives as a pulsating war thriller as it depicts the hunt for information carried out by the U.S. government against terrorist factions. It is incredibly intelligent and excels with its appetite for fine details and Jessica Chastain’s assertive lead performance. It adequately covers one of the biggest military and political endeavors of this century.

7 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

A haunting depiction of modern warfare in West Africa, Beasts of No Nation is a sobering, uncompromising, and eye-opening drama of tremendous urgency which implores people to take heed of the atrocities happening around the world. It follows Agu (Abraham Attah), a young boy who, after his small village is besieged by war, is forced to join a rebel faction fighting a ruthless civil war. As he forms a peculiar bond with the commandant, Agu slowly transforms into a savage cold-blooded murderer.

While Cary Fukunaga’s direction occasionally highlights to absurdity of the whole scenario rather than staying entrenched in Agu’s journey, his inspired camera work and editing ensures the film borders on a hallucinatory nightmare without ever losing touch of the reality of the situation. Idris Elba also stands as a captivating highlight of the film as the commander of revolutionary soldiers. Beasts of No Nation was the first ever film to be released directly to Netflix.

6 'Son of Saul' (2015)

Directed by László Nemes

Profound and powerful, Son of Saul presents a harrowing story of grief and religion within the hellscape that was Auschwitz and the Holocaust. The Hungarian war drama follows Saul (Géza Röhrig), a Jewish-Hungarian prisoner tasked with burning the bodies in the gas chambers who sets out to give a proper Jewish burial to a young boy he mistook for his son. His personal mission sees him risk his own life as he tries to find a rabbi who can conduct the burial.

Shot in an entrancing manner that focuses on the unflinching and stoic central character while the horrors transpiring around him blur in the background, Son of Saul is confronting yet entirely engrossing. It’s exploration of themes of self-preservation and violence is brilliantly thought-provoking. The fact that it marks the feature film debut of director László Nemes is truly astounding given the maturity and mastery he displays.

5 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

A brilliant biographical war film that uses its true story basis to honor the heroism, valor, and incredible courage of soldiers, Hacksaw Ridge is a defining highlight of 2010s war cinema. Andrew Garfield portrays Desmond Doss, a pacifist who enlists to serve as a medic despite his refusal to carry a gun on religious grounds. While he is initially vilified by his fellow soldiers for his anti-gun stance, he proves his bravery in the Battle of Okinawa when he rescues 75 men from the battlefield without firing a shot.

Re-affirming his talents as a director, Mel Gibson excels at using the violent atrocities of war as a means to define and enhance Doss’ pacifism rather than counter it, even when presenting some of the most punishing battle sequences ever put to screen. With this striking juxtaposition, Hacksaw Ridge is a brilliant and unforgettable war movie that honors a real-life hero while using his achievements to present a painstaking story of nobility, faith, and moral conviction.

4 'Land of Mine' (2015)

