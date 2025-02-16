The war genre is timeless. There will never come a time when true stories, dramatizations, and documentaries won't be created for big and small screen media. They are stories just too important not to be told, and that's unlikely to change. The 2010s produced some outstanding additions to the genre, some of which have become the best of the best for their respective reasons.

From a true story about a war hero who single-handedly saved seventy-five people, a memoir-based feature of one of America's deadliest snipers, and the infamous hunt for the man behind the September 11th attacks, there were some truly memorable and impactful war epics released between 2010 and 2019. They could soon become classics down the line, and for various reasons, their plots and stories never deserve to be forgotten.

10 '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi' (2016)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is an arguably underrated war film from the 2010s that deserved more critical praise than it received. It's a ruthless and unfiltered war feature that depicts the unimaginable odds faced by a six-man security team tasked with protecting the Benghazi-based American diplomatic compound.

Over multiple hours, these men fought off non-stop waves of attacks from militants in coordinated ambushes that continued throughout the night until the early hours. 13 Hours may be one of Michael Bay's lowest-grossing projects, but that in no way makes it a bad movie. It's gripping, nerve-wracking, and capable of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats for most of the film, and this underrated story deserves to be talked about.