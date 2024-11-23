There has always been an ingrained fascination with being able to bring the pain and struggles of war to the big screen, capturing a painful struggle and sharing the ramifications of conflict through a cinematic lens. Whether it be introspective films that delve into the difficulties that war provides or more standard action films that make the most out of battle and bloodshed, war movies can take on many different shapes and styles in their execution.

The genre has continued to be a source for exceptional dramatic films even in the modern era, as the 2020s have already been home to several exceptional high-profile war films. More than simply the latest technologies allowing for more in-depth and immersive war experiences, the difficulties and pains of conflict in modern days have inspired many modern filmmakers to create their own stories of the pain and difficulties of war. Even despite the decade only being about halfway done, the selection of new war movies released has been top-notch.

10 'Benediction' (2021)

Directed by Terence Davies

Image via Roadside Attractions

While many war movies find themselves providing a struggling perspective of being in the heat of battle, Benediction uses the period of the First World War to tell its story of self-preservation and discovery. The film follows poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), who, having just returned from fighting in the First World War and being widely decorated for his bravery and achievements, becomes a vocal critic of the government's continuation of the war. His writing quickly makes him a star among those in London, as he continues to spread his message of peace while at the same time coming to terms with his homosexuality.

Benediction is much more than just another World War I movie, tackling elements and perspectives of the war that have rarely been covered through a cinematic lens. As much as the film is about war itself, it is much more about the impact and consequences that war holds on an individual, taking a part of them away and forever leaving them not quite whole. It's a scathing and deeply impactful drama on the often-forgotten impact of war, continuing to be deeply relevant as the decade goes on.

Watch on Hoopla

9 'Napoleon' (2023)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Apple Studios

A gargantuan historical epic from legendary director Ridley Scott, Napoleon follows the rise and fall of infamous French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) throughout the late 1700s and early 1800s. As Napoleon rises through the ranks on his journey to the highest power, he shows his tactful and brilliant battle strategies that made him one of the most formidable generals of all time. All the while, Napoleon is facing a volatile yet addictive relationship with his wife, Josephine, with said passionate love fueling his drive for power.

Scott makes the absolute most of the massive scale and gravity of this historical epic, with a multitude of brilliant action sequences that are brimming with awe and spectacle. Phoenix provides a terrific performance as always, fully embellishing the more chaotic and egotistical nature of the historical figure while growing more and more restless as the film goes on. As far as massive war epics in the modern era of film are concerned, few hold a candle to the filmmaking chops on display in Napoleon.

8 'Blitz' (2024)

Directed by Steve McQueen

Image via Apple TV+

A timely and powerful story of the impact that war has on the lives of everyday citizens caught in the crossfire, Blitz is a painful story of love and separation caused by the hardships of war. The film follows young nine-year-old George, who, amid World War II, is forced to be evacuated to the countryside by his mother to escape the bombings in London. However, George simply can't help but stay away from his family, so he abandons the train to the countryside and embarks on a journey back home, while his mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan) is searching for him in the process.

Steve McQueen's best movies have always been filled with stories of high emotional impact and turmoil, with Blitz combining the director's signature style with the hardships of war. The clashing of childlike innocence with the destructive pain of war makes for countless striking visuals and painful moments, showing the dark reality that war has on everyday people. Ronan also provides a terrific supporting performance, with child actor Elliott Heffernan cementing himself as a brilliantly talented actor in his first on-screen appearance.

Blitz Release Date November 1, 2024 Director Steve McQueen Cast Elliott Heffernan , Saoirse Ronan , Paul Weller , Harris Dickinson , Benjamin Clementine , Kathy Burke , Stephen Graham , Leigh Gill , Mica Ricketts , CJ Beckford , Alex Jennings , Joshua McGuire , Hayley Squires , Erin Kellyman , Sally Messham Expand

Watch on AppleTV+

7 'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image via Netflix

Spike Lee has consistently tackled the themes of legacy, growth, and facing the sins of the past throughout his filmography, with Da 5 Bloods providing a brilliant war element to his striking style of storytelling. The film follows a group of four African-American Vietnam veterans who find themselves returning to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the possibility of buried treasure. The trek into the jungles of Vietnam proves to be more difficult than expected, as they are forced to confront their own humanity and the unexpected dangers that still remain.

Da 5 Bloods finds a brilliant and effective balance between its powerful portrayal of PTSD and war-driven consequences, while still managing to be deeply entertaining without losing its emotional core. The film goes back and forth between their modern-day ventures to find treasure and flashbacks to their time in combat, each having their statements to say about the pains of the Vietnam War on African American lives. It features an important and timely message about confronting and not ignoring the sins of the past, something ever prevalent to Lee's philosophy as a filmmaker as well as the Vietnam war as a whole.

6 'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' (2023)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via MGM

A high-tension drama that takes on the difficulties of modern war, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant is the decade's premiere look at the Afghanistan War through a cinematic lens. The film follows Sergeant John Kinley (Jack Gyllenhaal) and his travels across Afghanistan alongside his Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). While John doesn't particularly enjoy Ahmed's tone and how he is brazenly doing the job for money, he is soon forced to rely on Ahmed after he finds himself injured on the field of battle. Despite John's preconceived notions, Ahmed ends up risking his life to carry him across miles of the grueling Afghanistan warzone.

Guy Ritchie has always been a deeply talented director when it comes to high-energy action, with his inherent style and energy fitting perfectly with this style of emotional, hard-hitting war drama. The film is unlike any other war movie in its execution due to how it directly contrasts with the stereotypical views that America had during this very war, showing a message of compassion and acceptance from other cultures in a difficult time. While the film certainly isn't as comedically charged as Ricthie's other films, The Covenant shows that the director has the chops to bring an emotionally gripping story to life.

5 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Directed by Joel Coen

Image via Apple TV+

An aesthetically rich retelling of the Shakespeare classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth follows the classic plot of Macbeth, yet amplifies the story with top-notch cinematography and an array of masterful performances. While many are quick to equate war films with being high-budgeted blockbuster experiences, The Tragedy of Macbeth proves to be one of the most effective arthouse war films, following the tragic fate and betrayal that led to a war between kingdoms in a grasp for power and control.

While some audiences may be turned away by the film's tendency to stick to the original Shakespearean language, the striking visuals and top-notch performances from the likes of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand make the film a must-watch experience. There aren't necessarily as many on-screen battles and warfare as a standard war film, but the story still inherent tackles the meticulous struggle amidst war and the tactical decisions made in the pursuit of power. It's distinctly different from any other war film this decade, forging its own path to cinematic greatness and evolving classic material seamlessly into the modern era.

4 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed by Alex Garland

Image via A24

Many war films find major success in adapting real-life stories or at the very least reflecting on real-life wars, yet Civil War paints a haunting portrait of what an American Civil War in the modern day could look like. The film follows a group of war journalists who find themselves traveling across the country on their journey to capture the struggle and warfare affecting the divided country at all sides. With each passing day, they bear witness to more and more dangerous acts of war, inching ever closer to their final goal of Washington D.C.

Civil War's approach is much more complex and intricate than simply fearmongering a future where America stays divided, as it isn't even interested in exactly why America has gone to war with itself in the first place. Instead, the film uses the concept of modern war as a jumping-off point for its story of work ethic and wartime journalism, about how much one is willing to sacrifice and dilute themselves from society in the name of preserving history and getting the "perfect shot". It makes for one of the striking and most effective movies about a fictional war that is still grounded in a semblance of reality.

Watch on Max

3 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (2020)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić