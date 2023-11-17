There have been plenty of great war movies released throughout cinema's history, with the genre being a way to tell stories that are sometimes harrowing and sometimes emotionally stirring about the nature of warfare. Most movies will have some kind of anti-war stance, even if they're sympathetic to certain characters involved with combat. Particularly powerful war movies often have a focus on those who aren't directly involved in fighting battles, like civilians of all ages, including children.

War can regrettably make a victim out of anyone, regardless of age, and the following war films make this even more apparent by either wholly or partly showing things from the point of view of a child character (or characters). This approach does make the following movies challenging watches, but they are all essential and undeniably powerful, showing a regrettable reality of war and standing as particularly powerful indictments of those who choose to start them.

10 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Close

Easily ranking up there with the greatest and most iconic anime films of all time, Grave of the Fireflies is also notoriously sad and uncompromising, even by war movie standards. Events take place in the final days of World War II, with the principal characters being Seita and Setsuko, a young boy and his even younger sister. They lose their mother in an air raid, and are later ostracized by their aunt, leading to the pair having to try and make it on their own.

Due to their age, it becomes increasingly clear that they're not equipped to last out the war, should it continue to extend into the future, leading to the film feeling despairing and bleak. Grave of the Fireflies is about as difficult to watch as animated movies get, but it is beautifully animated and will surely leave a mark on all who watch it, giving it immense worth as an animated war drama.

Grave of the Fireflies Release Date July 26, 1989 Director Isao Takahata Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes

9 'Forbidden Games' (1952)

Directed by René Clément

Image via Les Films Corona

Narratively, Forbidden Games has a certain amount in common with the aforementioned Grave of the Fireflies, though it isn't quite as well known. It's an older movie, being released more than 70 years ago, but has lost none of its power with age and holds up as one of the best movies of the 1950s. It also focuses on a young girl and a slightly older boy trying to survive and make sense of World War II, but here, the pair aren't siblings.

The girl's lost her family, while the boy still has his, though they find it increasingly hard to welcome a new person into the fold and care for her as the war wages on. The fact it was made just several years after World War II concluded might well add to its overall gritty and harshly realistic feel, and overall Forbidden Games undeniably does a great job of showing a hellish and catastrophic event through the eyes of those who are innocent and defenseless.

8 'Pan’s Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While yes, Pan's Labyrinth is most easily definable as a (very dark) fantasy movie, it's also set a few years after the end of the Spanish Civil War, with that conflict playing a key role in the plot. The protagonist is a young girl named Ofelia, and the plot sees her and her pregnant mother going to live with her fearsome stepfather, a man who's a captain in the army of the Francoist dictatorship that was in power after the Spanish Civil War.

Outside the fantasy sequences, it's a movie that depicts an ongoing battle between the army in control of Spain and some rebels resisting the dictatorship. In fact, the real world depicted in Pan's Labyrinth is so intense and violent that Ofelia sees herself escaping into an also grim fantasy world to get some relief, even if both worlds are, in the viewer's eyes, quite nightmarish to say the least. That's the key element of what makes Pan's Labyrinth so tragic and emotionally shattering to watch.

Pan's Labyrinth Release Date August 25, 2006 Director Guillermo del Toro Cast Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Doug Jones, Ariadna Gil, Álex Angulo Runtime 112

7 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Empire of the Sun is one of many Steven Spielberg movies to take place in a historical context and tell a story that feels true-to-life and remarkably authentic. It stars a very young Christian Bale as a boy living with his family in Shanghai during the 1940s, and shows, from his perspective, what happens when Japan invades China during World War II. Namely, Bale's character, Jim Graham, is separated from his family and he finds himself in constant danger as a result.

Jim's eventually sent to a prison camp, with much of the movie being about his survival inside such a brutal setting; one usually reserved for adult prisoners of war. Indeed, most prison movies set during World War II focus on adult prisoners, making Empire of the Sun stand out. It's also quite shattering because of how good Bale is here, at the age of only 13 and in one of his earliest roles... of course, he'd go on to do even bigger and better things later in his career.

6 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Image via Netflix

A modern classic from the 2010s, Beasts of No Nation is, beyond being a war movie, notable for being an early prestigious release that had its worldwide rights purchased by Netflix. It takes place in Africa, though the specific country it's set in goes unnamed. This helps it broadly be about the issue of child soldiers throughout the region at large, following the experiences of a young boy being recruited by a tyrannical commander and forced to fight alongside other children.

Like the country, the commander in Beasts of No Nation goes unnamed, but he's played by Idris Elba in what might be one of the actor's very best performances. As a film, it hits the beats you'd expect a modern-day anti-war film to hit, but does so with ruthless efficiency, in the process becoming a harsh, realistic, and ultimately honest look about a societal issue that's still regrettably relevant to this day.

Beasts of No Nation Release Date September 11, 2015 Director Cary Fukunaga Cast Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Affadzi, Ricky Adelayitor, Andrew Adote, Vera Nyarkoah Antwi, Ama Abebrese Runtime 133 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

Close

While it's not technically classifiable as a horror movie, Come and See might as well be one, based on how persistently horrific and nightmarish it is. The film's events take place in Belarus during World War II, with invading German forces shown to make life already difficult enough for various citizens living there. Things get worse, however, when the film's protagonist - a young boy named Florya - finds a gun and decides to join a group of outmatched Resistance fighters.

From there, things get progressively worse and more psychologically distressing for both Florya and the audience watching his experiences throughout this grueling two-and-a-half-hour movie. Come and See has a reputation for being among the most disturbing movies of all time, and part of that is because it tells a particularly terrifying wartime story from a child's perspective. It's not for the faint of heart, as to call the film soul-crushing might well be an understatement.

Come and See Release Date September 3, 1985 Director Elem Klimov Cast Aleksey Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Liubomiras Laucevicius, Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes

Watch on Criterion Channel

4 'Life Is Beautiful' (1997)

Directed by Roberto Benigni

Image via Cecchi Gori Group

Admittedly, Life Is Beautiful can be a somewhat tonally strange movie, and it doesn't quite balance all its elements in a seamless fashion. It begins as a relatively breezy romantic comedy set in Italy before World War II begins, with hints of what's to come sprinkled throughout its predominantly comedic first half. Then, when World War II begins, it shifts gears and becomes more dramatic, jumping forward in time to the point where the film's main couple have a young son.

It's there where the film gets interesting and more ambitious, albeit it's not entirely seamless. The family's sent to a concentration camp, with the father and his son separated from the family's mother, and the father forced to try and hide the horrors of their surroundings from his young son. It does show how the Holocaust impacted young and old alike, and, like the father hiding things from his son, the film hides most of the grisly details from the audience. Things conclude from the child's point of view, too, making Life Is Beautiful not entirely shown from a young person's perspective, but still offering insight and some observations from such a viewpoint.

Life Is Beautiful Release Date December 20, 1997 Director Roberto Benigni Runtime 116 Rating PG-13

3 'Au Revoir les Enfants' (1987)

Directed by Louis Malle

Image via MK2 Diffusion

Serving principally as a coming-of-age film, with the war genre being secondary, Au Revoir les Enfants joins Forbidden Games as a French movie about World War II that deserves a little more international recognition. It's set during the Nazi occupation of France, with its main setting being a Catholic boarding school where boys stay, largely separated from their families and anxiously waiting for the war to conclude.

Things get complicated when it turns out the boarding school may be hiding Jewish students from Nazi forces, which causes some conflict and tension among the people living there. It's a heartbreaking and achingly believable movie based on the real experiences of its director, Louis Malle, who was born in 1932 and therefore would've been a young boy during the war. It looks at the conflict and the prejudice toward the Jewish people on a small, personal scale, and hits hard as a result.

Watch on Max

2 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi can be a somewhat divisive filmmaker, at least recently, thanks to him perhaps over-reaching and falling short of the mark with his 2022 superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder. His previous movie, Jojo Rabbit, did have its detractors and was somewhat controversial, but was still overall better received. It told a sometimes funny, sometimes deadly serious story about a young German boy during World War II, and his experiences with a bumbling imaginary friend.

Said imaginary friend was a comical depiction of Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi himself. Elsewhere, the film looks at the struggles of maintaining a family unit during wartime, and the consequences that sometimes came from German citizens hiding Jewish people from Nazi forces. As such, it's easy to call Jojo Rabbit a very bold satirical film, but it has an impact, and does show - quite effectively - how propaganda and harmful teachings can affect young minds during times of war.

Jojo Rabbit Release Date October 18, 2019 Director Taika Waititi Cast Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson Runtime 108 Genres Drama, Comedy

Watch on Fubo

1 'The Tin Drum' (1979)

Directed by Volker Schlöndorff

Image via United Artists

40 years before Jojo Rabbit, another World War II movie looked at the impact of said war on children in Germany, doing so while also being satirical and sometimes darkly funny. That movie was The Tin Drum, and its protagonist is a boy who somehow manages to refuse the act of growing up, which leads to him growing into an adult while being stuck in the body of a child.

It might sound like a strange movie, and that's because it is, but at least The Tin Drum's undeniably novel in its tone and approach to some difficult subject matter. It spans decades, and has much of its story take place during World War II, but isn't just a war movie; it's too ambitious for that. Arguably, the main character is an adult, too, but he has the appearance and (sometimes) worldview of a child, making this war film unique (and, notably, it won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, tying with another iconic war film: Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now).

Watch on Criterion Channel

NEXT: The Best World War II Movies Released During World War II, Ranked