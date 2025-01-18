When it comes to war movies, the vast majority of them cover the stories of soldiers; actual combatants who served on the front lines of combat, many of them losing their lives to the bombs and bullets. While it is important to remember the sacrifice of these brave individuals, there is another type of war hero that often flies under the radar in cinema. These people, known as war correspondents or war journalists, do not participate in the fighting but often find themselves amidst firefights as they report on the situation of the conflict right from the heart of it.

Many of these journalists have also lost their lives, even though they are technically civilians. As such, they don't deserve to be forgotten either, which is why several films have taken it upon themselves to tell their stories, too, so that war journalists both real and fictional get the recognition that they deserve. These are the best war movies about journalism, which show how the news stories make it home in the first place.

10 'The Hunting Party' (2007)

Conflict: Bosnian War (1992–1996)

Not to be confused with other movies or shows of the same name, The Hunting Party takes place during the Bosnian War in the 90s, when the nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared independence from the former country of Yugoslavia, leading to a bloody and drawn-out conflict that claimed thousands of lives. The movie stars Richard Gere as a war reporter named Simon who is on another routine job in Bosnia and meets a Muslim woman taking shelter in the city. They end up sleeping together and she gets pregnant, but she is tragically murdered by military forces, causing Simon to vow revenge against the aggressors.

The film ultimately received mixed reviews from critics, but it was received better by audiences, who felt the movie was not just an effective thriller, but also a morbidly hilarious dark comedy, which it intentionally tries to be. Though it's not a surprise to anyone that it didn't win any Oscars, The Hunting Party is still an easy-to-watch film about journalism during wartime that, unfortunately, parallels a lot of real-life incidents during any armed conflict in the history of humanity.

9 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' (2016)

Conflict: War in Afghanistan (2001–2021)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot's title comes from the NATO phonetic alphabet, representing the letters "W-T-F." It is a common code amongst military officials to express "What the f**k?" without actually using profanity. If the title weren't enough of an indication, it becomes abundantly clear that this isn't just a war movie, but also a comedy. In this film, Tina Fey stars as a war correspondent sent to Afghanistan to investigate the ongoing conflict between the US military and paramilitary forces fighting for control of the country.

It's a movie that tackled a pretty hot-button issue at the time of its release, as the war was still going on. Putting a comedic spin on it was a huge risk, but it actually kind of worked. There are plenty of other, better war comedy movies out there that are funnier, but Whiskey Tango Foxtrot delivers, tickling the funny bones of many satisfied moviegoers. It's not a movie that's for everybody, but with the way it contrasts itself between warfare and awkward hilarity, it's something that can be appreciated by many.

8 'Lee' (2023)

Conflict: World War II (1939–1945)

Lee is a biopic about one of the earliest and most influential war correspondents in the history of journalism, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller actually used to be a fashion model, but after the breakout of World War II, she opted to leave fashion behind and pursue a career in the photography and documentation of the deadliest conflict in human history. To this day, Miller's work is still recognized as some of the finest photojournalism ever, and she is a pioneering figure in the industry.

Lee is not a perfect movie when it comes to portraying who she was or why she was important, and it does suffer in that it is a little bit generic. However, Kate Winslet's performance as Miller practically saved the entire movie, turning it from average to good with her stellar portrayal of the important historical figure. Lee is a powerful film that shines a light on the role of women and civilians in World War II, which it definitely deserves points for, because not many movies have done that.

7 'The Year of Living Dangerously' (1982)

Conflict: Transition to the New World Order (1965–1968)

The Year of Living Dangerously stars Mel Gibson as Guy Hamilton, an Australian foreign correspondent who is sent to report on the various armed conflicts and rapid change occurring in Indonesia during the late 1960s. Based on a novel of the same name by C. J. Koch, the movie depicts Hamilton's journey through the political turmoil happening in Indonesia while trying to balance his budding relationship with a British embassy worker.

This sweeping romance really is about living dangerously, as Hamilton forgoes his assignments and navigates treacherous territory to see his new love interest, finding hope and affection in the most unexpected of places. Though The Year of Living Dangerously did have a few minor hiccups here and there, for the most part, it is a surprisingly lighthearted film that happens to take place during a dark time in Indonesia's history.