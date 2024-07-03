War movies have long awed audiences, even before Hollywood’s golden era. From the humble beginnings of Tearing Down the Spanish Flag, often cited as the first war film, the genre has evolved into a cinematic powerhouse, delivering award-winning masterpieces like Dunkirk and All Quiet on the Western Front. These films vividly portray the gruesome and bloody realities of war for both soldiers and civilians, showcasing perseverance, brotherhood, and the harrowing loss of comrades in battle.

However, even the most realistic war films can’t fully encapsulate the experience of those who endured the grim realities of warfare. With the genre so commercialized these days just to earn a quick buck, it’s getting increasingly difficult to differentiate which stories stay true to the source materials and which are sensationalized. Transporting audiences from their comfortable homes to the heart of the battlefield, these movies offer the most accurate depictions of war. While some of these stories might be difficult to stomach, they urge audiences never to take for granted the peace and privilege enjoyed today, albeit flawed and imperfect.

10 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Coppola

Image via United Artists

Inspired by Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, Apocalypse Now carries out the tale from Congo to the chaotic jungles of Vietnam and Cambodia during the Vietnam War. U.S. Army Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is handed a top-secret mission by Colonel Lucas (Harrison Ford): track down and eliminate the mysterious Green Beret Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has seemingly lost his mind and taken his rogue army across the border into Cambodia, launching unsanctioned attacks against the Viet Cong and the NVA.

Before Apocalypse Now, napalm was a term few knew. But thanks to Robert Duvall’s line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” it became symbolic with the film. Interestingly, napalm does have a smell in real life; the substance was widely used in the Vietnam War, a holdover from World War II. Apocalypse Now nails the military hardware, featuring UH-1 Hueys and a Loach helicopter borrowed from the Filipino army. However, some tactical choices, like attacking the village from the air instead of an on-ground approach, do stretch the bounds of realism.

9 ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’ (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on General Tadamichi Kuribayashi’s Picture Letters from the Commander in Chief and Kumiko Kakehashi’s So Sad to Fall in Battle, Letters from Iwo Jima offers a unique perspective on the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, told from the Japanese side. Though small and remote, Iwo Jima was a strategic threshold between the American forces and Japan’s home islands. If captured by the Americans, it could serve as a launchpad for an invasion of Japan. The film chronicles the experiences of two of its characters: the unconventional General Kuribayashi (Ken Watanabe), who opposed traditional tactics, and Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), a poor baker unwantedly drafted into the military.

The Battle of Iwo Jima, fought from February 19 to March 26, 1945, saw the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy capture the island from the Imperial Japanese Army. Directed by an American yet told through Japanese eyes, Letters from Iwo Jima’s accuracy has minor flaws. While its anti-war message resonates, some Japanese characters' behaviors and dialogue feel unnatural, and the use of kimonos at a time when the Japanese were already donning Western clothing seems stereotypical. The film also fails to provide context as to why the Japanese would feverishly protect such as small, insignificant island, ultimately painting these soldiers as overtly patriotic, trigger-happy fanatics.

Letters from Iwo Jima Release Date February 2, 2007 Cast Ken Watanabe , Kazunari Ninomiya , Tsuyoshi Ihara , Ryo Kase , Shido Nakamura , Hiroshi Watanabe Runtime 141 Minutes Writers Iris Yamashita , Paul Haggis , Tadamichi Kuribayashi , Tsuyoko Yoshido

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’ (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World follows Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) aboard the British frigate HMS Surprise. Tasked with intercepting the strong French warship Acheron, Aubrey’s ambitious spirit and tactical genius guide him through the rough tides of unsuspecting foreign waters. The deadly goes off the South American coast, from rugged Brazilian shores and around the treacherous Cape Horn to the enchanting Galapagos Islands.

Adapted from Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey-Maturin series, the movie is rooted in the Napoleonic Wars (1803-1815). Despite the storyline and characters being a work of fiction, the ship is not. As far as appearances go, the production team nailed the historical accuracy of the HMS Surprise. Master and Commander also correctly captures the crew’s civil demeanor during intense combat. Although the lack of panic looks unrealistic, this calmness was essential for maintaining order during battle. Unlike the novel, the film's action shifted to 1805 to avoid depicting the Americans as the antagonists.

7 ‘Downfall’ (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Constantin Film

Downfall recounts the final days of Adolf Hitler’s (Bruno Ganz) rule as told from the accounts of his last secretary, Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara). From his 56th birthday on April 20, 1945, to his suicide on April 30, Germany teeters on collapse as Soviet armies close in. Descending into madness, Hitler still clings to the belief in a German victory, ordering his generals to fight to the last man, even if it means sacrificing Berlin and its 3 million civilians. This desperate order divides his inner circle: while some leaders distance themselves, others vow to die with him. As paranoia consumes him, Hitler ultimately takes his own life.

The film is a singular depiction of one of humanity's most infamous and reprehensible figures. It aims to realistically provide an insight into Hitler's mind, acknowledging him as a complicated human being while still condemning his vile and horrific actions with the severity they deserve. Still, Downfall has faced criticism for humanizing Hitler, with some arguing it misrepresents history for dramatic purposes.

Downfall Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 8, 2004 Cast Bruno Ganz , Alexandra Maria Lara , Corinna Harfouch , Ulrich Matthes , Juliane Köhler , Heino Ferch Runtime 150 minutes Writers Joachim Fest , Traudl Junge , Melissa Müller , Bernd Eichinger

6 ‘The Thin Red Line’ (1998)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Image via 20th Century Studios

Based on James Jones’s autobiographical novel, The Thin Red Line takes audiences to the heart of the U.S. Army’s first major World War II offensive on Guadalcanal. Fresh-faced soldiers, from a battle-hardened sergeant and a power-hungry colonel to a commander doubting his leadership, are sent to relieve the exhausted Marines as the U.S. aims to crush the remaining Japanese resistance. The brutal battle for a crucial airfield pushes the men of Army rifle company C-for-Charlie to their limits.

The Battle of Guadalcanal, spanning from August 8, 1942, to February 9, 1943, was a turning point in the Pacific Theater. With stellar sound and visual effects, The Thin Red Line captures the captains’ immense pressure, their prayers for guidance, and the grim reality of vultures circling post-battlefields. However, the film paints Guadalcanal as a lush green paradise. In reality, soldiers had to endure the hot, insect-infested environment and constantly struggled with the sweltering heat.

The Thin Red Line Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 15, 1999 Cast Jim Caviezel , Sean Penn , Nick Nolte , Kirk Acevedo , Penelope Allen Runtime 170 minutes Writers James Jones , Terrence Malick

5 ‘Das Boot’ (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Neue Constantin Film

Das Boot plunges audiences into the world of the German submarine U-96 and its crew during World War II’s Battle of the Atlantic. Led by the seasoned Captain Heinrich Lehmann-Willenbrock, the submariners face escalating dangers from Allied destroyers. For recruits like Lt. Wener (Herbert Grönemeyer), the cramped quarters and strict routines aboard offer a stark introduction to life at sea. Despite their tides turning against them, the crew must uphold professionalism amid impossible missions, even if some of them doubt the meaning of their wartime service.

Adapted from Lothar-Günther Buchheim's 1973 novel, Das Boot authentically portrayed the claustrophobic intensity of submarine warfare. It paints the camaraderie among its crew as they all keep the U-96 operational. While the film ends with a tragic air raid destroying U-96 upon its return to port, in reality, the submarine survived almost until the war’s end. Still, Das Boot remains a riveting depiction of life at sea, cementing its place as one of the best movies of 1981.

Das Boot Release Date February 10, 1982 Cast Jurgen Prochnow , Herbert Grönemeyer , Klaus Wennemann , Hubertus Bengsch , Martin Semmelrogge , Bernd Tauber , Erwin Leder , Martin May Runtime 149 Minutes Writers Wolfgang Petersen , Lothar G. Buchheim

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Jarhead’ (2005)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

A study on wartime psychology, Jarhead follows life in the Marines during the Gulf War. The story follows Anthony “Swoff” Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal), a sniper grappling with boredom, isolation, and the complexities of military life. Enlisting in the late 1980s, Swofford specialized as an infantry sniper just as the Gulf War erupted, sending his unit to Saudi Arabia for Desert Shield. Despite 175 days of anticipation amidst the heat and adrenaline, combat remains elusive, leaving Swofford and his comrades bored to their wits.

A huge theme in Jarhead lies in the idea of waiting. In fiction and real life, Marines endure the tedium of uncertainty, for they are only pawns on the field and only act when they receive orders from their suited superiors back home. Jarhead also portrays wild scenarios common in combat units but, unfortunately, does not provide the proper context for them. Rituals like branding with “USMC” are shown as brutal hazing, though they are rare in reality.

3 ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Saving Private Ryan pulls viewers into the chaos of the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944, where Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) and his 2nd Ranger Battalion squad are tasked with one important mission: retrieve Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), whose brothers have been killed in action, and bring him home safely. Amidst the brutalities of the war, this quest takes them through Nazi-occupied France to link up with Ryan’s unit, part of the 101st Airborne Division.

The film has been highly praised for its haunting realism, especially for depicting the intensity of the Omaha Beach assault. Saving Private Ryan has been hailed by veterans for its authentic portrayal of the gritty conditions faced by soldiers. Despite minor inaccuracies like underwater gunfire and shoddy tactical details, the weather conditions during filming mirrored the bleakness of the actual D-Day landings. While there are fictional elements, such as the town of Ramelle, the film stays true to the emotional core of soldiers’ bonds.

2 ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Universal Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front stands as a powerful anti-war film depicting young German recruits during World War I. Led by their idealistic teacher’s encouragement, they join the German army with dreams of glory and a swift victory. However, the harsh reality of war soon shatters their illusions as they confront death and mutilation on the brutal Western Front.

Renowned for its graphic portrayal thanks to the lack of censorship regulations, All Quiet on the Western Front portrays the bloody violence of war, some of which are based on true war stories told to director Milestone. One of these scenes includes when a fellow soldier grabbed hold of a strand of barbed wire just moments before being obliterated by an artillery shell. All that remained with the soldier’s hands, still clinging to the wire. This unflinching realism sparked controversy, especially in Germany, where the Nazi Party opposed the film for its anti-war and anti-German sentiments.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) Release Date August 24, 1930 Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes Writers Erich Maria Remarque , Maxwell Anderson , George Abbott , Del Andrews

Watch on Tubi

1 ‘Come and See’ (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

Image via Sovexportfilm

Come and See drags audiences into the visceral horrors of World War II through the eyes of a Belarusian boy who joins the Soviet resistance against brutal German forces. With each scene depicting the stark brutality of war and its unforgiving enemies, the boy visually transforms from a naive youth to a hardened survivor, as seen by his hollow eyes, withered face, and graying hair. There is nothing romantic about resistance — only loss of innocence.

Co-written by Kilmov and Ales Adamovich, who drew from his own experience as a partisan fighter, Come and See faced censorship for its realism. The film’s authenticity is fueled by firsthand accounts of survivors, whose haunting memories of fascist atrocities in Belarus are portrayed as it is. Drawing inspiration from the book I Am from the Fiery Village, containing firsthand testimonies from survivors of the brutal fascist genocide in Belarus, scenes of civilians forcibly gathered into a church and later perished at the hands of officers are true to these survivor accounts.