War never changes. The trends of the times in which war movies are released, however, certainly do. As a genre, war cinema is one of the oldest and most evergreen categories in film, one that has always been defined by its thematic might, its enlightening focus on the horrors of war, and its grueling depictions of the brutality of combat.

While many war films have maintained their relevance for almost a century, others have gradually lost the ability to engage modern audiences. From overly patriotic propaganda pictures of recent decades to older releases that are undone by contemporary aspects that have become glaring faults over time, these 10 war films may not quite be the pictures they once were.

10 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

One of the most cited examples of an all-time classic—of any genre—that has elements that have not held up over time, Gone with the Wind remains a fantastic feat of film-making that now contains a few cringe-worthy sensitivities. The 1939 epic focuses on the tumultuous romance between Southern belle Scarlet O’Hara (Vivian Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a roguish philanderer who profiteers off the American Civil War. Their relationship is only further strained as the South begins to crumble amid the war effort.

Interestingly, the film softens the racist overtones that permeate throughout Margaret Mitchell’s novel, and completely erases the overt presence of the Ku Klux Klan, but it still has several moments that are jolting and distracting today. Its sympathetic attitude towards slavery borders on sentimental and nostalgic, and is perhaps the most glaring example of this present in the film. Of course, the infamous marital rape scene is particularly outdated as well.

Gone With the Wind Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 15, 1939 Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Runtime 238 minutes

9 'The Dam Busters' (1955)

Directed by Michael Anderson