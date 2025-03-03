War movies are the cinematic gift that keeps on giving. The genre has been around as long as cinema itself—in fact, the first winner of the Best Picture Oscar, 1927's Wings, was a war movie. It's no surprise that such a genre would be popular with critics and audiences; war itself seems like something that humanity seems destined to engage in, no matter the time or place.

As with many other popular genres, war attracts many A-list actors. However, a few war movies are especially famous for the sheer degree of prestige talent in front of the camera. This list will include the best movies that feature all-star casts. There won't be a ranking; instead, the list will discuss the films and how they use their large ensemble cast, as well as the factors that might've led so many A-listers to join in the first place.

10 'Wings' (1927)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via Paramount Famous Lasky Corporation

Wings was the first-ever movie to win the Best Picture Oscar. A romantic-action war picture, it centers on two soldiers, Jack Powell (Buddy Rogers) and David Armstrong (Richard Arlen), who enlist to fly planes in France during World War I, leaving behind Mary (Clara Bow), a local girl who's in love with David but committed to Jack.

When Wings premiered, it's safe to say Clara Bow was the most popular silent star in the business. For his part, Buddy Rogers was known as "America's Boyfriend," while co-star Jobyna Ralston was also quite popular. The film is also famous for featuring an early performance from future two-time Oscar winner Gary Cooper, cementing its legacy as one of the early war movies with all-star casts.