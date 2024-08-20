Since the infancy of cinema — around the time of World War I and beyond — the war genre has been one of cinema's most prolific, powerful, and influential. It's not easy to make a war film that can stand the test of time and whose themes can resonate with audiences for decades after, but when a filmmaker creates such a masterwork, it's usually quite a spectacle to behold.

There are a select few war films that are downright perfect, from Come and See to All Quiet on the Western Front, but they're not all that common. What's just as uncommon and every bit as commendable is a war film that comes remarkably close to perfection. These war movies may have a minor flaw or two holding them back from reaching their full potential, but there's no denying that masterworks like Oppenheimer and The Bridge on the River Kwai are among the greatest of their time.

10 'Incendies' (2010)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Entertainment One

Quebecer Denis Villeneuve, director of some of the best Canadian movies of all time, stands out as one of the most important voices in Hollywood. The question of what's his best movie is up for debate, but many would point to one of his earlier works: Incendies, a harrowing drama about twins journeying to the Middle East to discover their family history, which hides more darkness than they could imagine.

Few films have depicted the gut-wrenching horrors of war quite as horrifyingly as Incendies. Since the film tells two stories at once (that of the twins and that of the mother), the pacing can be a bit bumpy in the second act. However, Villeneuve more than makes up for it with a haunting atmosphere and a narrative that, in spite of all its tragedy and darkness, lets audiences see just a glimmer of light to make it all more digestible.

Incendies (2010) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 2011 Cast Lubna Azabal , Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin , Maxim Gaudette , Rémy Girard , Abdelghafour Elaaziz , Allen Altman Runtime 131 Minutes Writers Valérie Beaugrand-Champagne , Wajdi Mouawad , Denis Villeneuve

9 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Directed by Edward Berger

Image via Netflix

The original All Quiet on the Western Front from 1930 is one of those few war movies that could be considered perfect. As such, the prospect of a new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel made nearly a century later sounded more scary than it did thrilling. Thankfully, Edward Berger crafted a masterpiece that lives up to Lewis Milestone's original, telling the riveting tale of a young German soldier's terrifying experiences on the Western front during World War I.

This new version of All Quiet was critically acclaimed but definitely not an easy watch. Dark, loud, and completely unafraid to hit viewers in the face with mounting tragedies, it's a huge artistic achievement and a great adaptation of Remarque's book. Its anachronistic score can sometimes be very distracting, though, and Berger's focus on impressive visuals and distressing action sequences tends to sideline the source material's more philosophical themes. However, the strong character work and intense emotional core are enough to slightly take attention away from these issues.

8 'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via MGM

In spite of Gone With the Wind's problematic legacy, the film remains the highest-grossing film of all time after adjusting for inflation and is undeniably one of the biggest and most influential cinematic achievements in the history of the medium. This epic is about a manipulative Southern belle (Vivien Leigh) and a roguish profiteer (Clark Gable) facing off in a turbulent romance during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

Grand and expansive beyond anything that audiences have seen in the past sixty years, Gone With the Wind makes impressively effective and airtight use of all its four hours of runtime. The performances are incredible, the directing and visuals are spotless, and the script is a sweeping romance full of iconic lines and moments — and yet, throughout the whole thing, the film's problematic views on issues of race and gender put a stain on what would otherwise be a perfect masterpiece.

Gone With the Wind Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 15, 1939 Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Runtime 238 minutes Writers Margaret Mitchell , Sidney Howard , Oliver H.P. Garrett , Ben Hecht , Jo Swerling , John Van Druten

7 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Image via United Artists

Back in 1940, Charlie Chaplin warned the world of the dangers of fascists like Mussolini and Hitler with The Great Dictator, one of the most prophetic satires ever made. It's about a dictator trying to expand his empire while a poor Jewish barber tries to avoid persecution from the tyrant's regime. Culminating in one of the best speeches in movie history, The Great Dictator is one of its director's best works.

The film represented Chaplin's jump to talkies after many years of sticking to silent comedies. All things considered, the transition worked well, although the writer-director's newfound tendency to be far too verbose hurts the movie's pacing, humor, and exposition. Even so, The Great Dictator is as close as political satires come to perfection, a funny, emotional, and deeply meaningful movie that remains as acclaimed today as it was in 1940.

The Great Dictator (1940) Release Date March 7, 1941 Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Jack Oakie , Reginald Gardiner Runtime 125 minutes Writers Charles Chaplin

Watch on Max

6 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Universal Pictures

For many years, Christopher Nolan has been many people's favorite Hollywood director. With Oppenheimer, his most recent outing, that's even more strongly the case today than ever before. Told in the out-of-chronological-order fashion that Nolan loves, it's an unconventional biopic about the life and work of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), focusing on his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

There's a very good reason (or plenty, frankly) why Oppenheimer still stands as the second highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. For one, it's a technical marvel, anchored by a magnificent score, beautiful visuals, and some of the strongest editing in Nolan's filmography. On top of that lies the nearly perfect script, which conveys Oppenheimer's story and psyche marvelously. However, the abundance of side characters means many end up feeling underdeveloped, which can confuse or even slightly disinterest some audience members. Nevertheless, Oppenheimer is probably Nolan's biggest directorial achievement to date, and that can't go underappreciated.

5 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via United Artists

Nearly three hours long, The Great Escape reigns supreme, at least as far as iconicity goes, among prison-break movies. It follows a group of Allied POWs in a German camp during World War II as they plot the daring escape of over a hundred men. Thrilling and effortlessly cool, The Great Escape is the kind of suspenseful war film that perfectly fits into the label of "timeless."

Inspired by true events, the film may not accurately depict the horrors of being a POW of the Germans during WWII, but that's never really its intention. It's patient in its setup and satisfying in its payoff, even if the last hour may not be nearly as strong as the first two. Still, with such a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Steve McQueen and Richard Attenborough, strong direction, and an endearing ensemble of characters, The Great Escape is very easy to overlook any issues that this exceptional war movie may have.

The Great Escape Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 20, 1963 Cast Donald Pleasence Steve McQueen , James Garner , Richard Attenborough , James Donald , Charles Bronson Runtime 172 minutes Writers Paul Brickhill , James Clavell , W.R. Burnett

4 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via United Artists

Many would call Stanley Kubrick the greatest filmmaker who ever lived, and even those who disagree would hardly blame them. After all, the director made some of the most powerful movies of his time, including the war drama Paths of Glory. In it, after a failed attack on the Germans, three soldiers (chosen at random) are court-martialed for cowardice with only their commanding officer to defend them.

One of the most emotionally unflinching anti-war movies of all time, Paths of Glory is a celebration of the strength and compassion of the human spirit even during times when it's at its most threatened. It was one of Kubrick's earlier outings, the director being only 28 at the time he made it, and it sometimes does feel like it. It's a magnificent film, both narratively and technically, but the tone and scope feel a little unpolished in parts. Still, hardly anyone could expect perfection from such a powerful drama, meaning Paths of Glory is a pledge that is satisfyingly fulfilled.

Paths of Glory (1957) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 1957 Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Stanley Kubrick , Calder Willingham , Jim Thompson , Humphrey Cobb

3 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the best POW war movies of all time, The Bridge on the River Kwai is one of the greatest films directed by David Lean, the undisputed master of cinematic epics. It's about a group of British POWs forced to build a bridge for their Japanese captors, not knowing that the Allies are planning a daring commando raid through the jungle to destroy it.

The Bridge on the River Kwai takes the madness and chaos of war and mirrors the turmoil within those who fight in it. It's a provocative theme that flawlessly drives the nearly 3-hour-long narrative, exploding in one of cinema's greatest third acts. Its lack of historical accuracy may bother history buffs, and the movie isn't nearly as interesting any time it cuts away from the story of the actual POWs, but these minor flaws are masked by one of the most incredible epic stories the medium has ever told. Indeed, The Bridge on the River Kwai is among the best British war movies and a true masterpiece of the '50s.

The Bridge On The River Kwai (1957) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 1957 Cast William Holden , Alec Guinness , Jack Hawkins , Sessue Hayakawa , James Donald , Geoffrey Horne Runtime 161 minutes Writers Michael Wilson , Carl Foreman , Pierre Boulle

2 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Since he was — and still is — best known for his work on highly entertaining blockbusters, perhaps not many people expected that Steven Spielberg was capable of crafting a film as raw, dark, and emotionally devastating as Schindler's List. Set in German-occupied Poland during WWII, it's about German industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) and how he leveraged his position to save as many Jewish people as he could from the horrors of the Holocaust.

It's not easy to get a biopic right, especially with such a delicate issue, but all things considered, Spielberg did an impeccable job. His depiction of Schindler is a little too optimistic, and his approach to the story has been called out by prominent filmmakers like Claude Lanzmann and Michael Haneke, but if that's what it takes to create one of the most impactful, harrowing, visually striking, and deeply emotional war movies of all time, it's hard to complain. Schindler's List may not be without flaws, but it's still one of the greatest outings the genre has ever been blessed with.

1 The 'The Human Condition' Trilogy

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

Image via Shochiku

Masaki Kobayashi was one of Japan's greatest filmmakers, just as legendary as his more famous contemporary, Akira Kurosawa. He made his Human Condition trilogy, comprised of No Greater Love, Road to Eternity, and A Soldier's Prayer, three of the greatest and most criminally underappreciated war films ever made, proving why history remembers him as one of his country's greatest cinematic icons.

All these films are among the best epic war movies of all time, working together to form a greater whole that simply can't be judged split into three. It's not a flawless trilogy, often falling into repetitiveness with its plot and lack of subtlety with its themes, but these small flaws are hardly an issue to dwell on when the rest is so impressively close to perfection. Kobayashi's direction is superhumanly good, Tatsuya Nakadai is excellent in the lead role, and the movie's exploration of... well, the human condition might just be the most complete and profound that the art form has ever seen.

The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (1959) Release Date December 14, 1959 Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Michiyo Aratama , Chikage Awashima , Ineko Arima , Keiji Sada , Sô Yamamura , Akira Ishihama , Kôji Nanbara Runtime 208 Minutes Writers Zenzô Matsuyama , Masaki Kobayashi , Jumpei Gomikawa

Watch on Criterion

NEXT:The Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked