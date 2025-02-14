A memoir is a genre of book that is typically written by someone who has experienced an extraordinary event in their lives, typically something debilitating or traumatic, such as surviving an active war zone. It differs from an autobiography in that an autobiography is a self-written account of one's entire life, whereas a memoir is a self-written account of a specific point in one's life, leaning heavily into the emotions and personal effects that come with it.

With so many people surviving wars, many soldiers and civilians have written memoirs recounting their experiences through various conflicts. It's not only a way for them to heal but also to share their story and, in a sense, a warning to the rest of the world and raise awareness about the brutal realities of war. If these individuals are lucky enough, their memoirs sometimes get adapted into films. These are the best war movies based on memoirs, recounting the factual and brutal experiences of war survivors, allowing audiences to feel them from the comfort of their own homes.

10 'Jarhead' (2005)

Based on: 'Jarhead' (2003) by Anthony Swofford

Image via Universal Pictures

Jarhead is set during the Gulf War and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Anthony Swofford, a United States Marine who finds himself disillusioned with what he perceived war to be. Swofford initially felt it would be a grand adventure of sorts but is instead bored by the monotony of everyday life as a Marine and the desire to get out in the field that keeps getting pushed back by his other duties.

In spite of its awful sequels that literally nobody asked for, Jarhead is a gritty and raw film about the destruction of ideals and the trauma of war. It decidedly proves to any doubters the ultimate truth that war is not fun but something that ought to be avoided, not embraced. Jarhead definitely had some major flaws in its technical aspects, but overall, it is fairly decent and has found a lot of fans, even though it's not the most action-packed film or the most traditional.