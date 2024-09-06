Making any great war movie requires immense talent. Not only does it need remarkable storytelling, but also someone with the passion and respect for telling such compelling and captivating tales. Since the early days of cinema, many iconic war movies have become timeless thanks to the visionary filmmakers who directed them.

The best and most revered war movies have marvelous talent behind the camera. From iconic filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick (Paths of Glory) to modern-day geniuses like Sam Mendes (1917), many incredible filmmakers have set out to make some of the most spectacularly gripping war films imaginable. They used their skills to craft epic films that are staples of pop culture and continued to be praised well into the modern age. Here are impressive war films ranked by their incredible direction.

10 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Depicting the harrowing day-to-day lives of British troops during the First World War is not an easy task, considering how hectic and chaotic such fighting was for the average foot soldier. But director Sam Mendes delivers such a story with so much passion, respect, and authenticity to actual events. 1917 follows the brutal yet necessary account of two ordinary infantrymen as they risk life and death to go behind enemy lines and deliver orders that could potentially save the lives of countless soldiers before they make a futile assault.

Mendes, the grandson of an actual WWI Veteran, delivers a story that's personal, raw, and highly accurate about real-life events that plagued many soldiers during one of the most terrifying and costliest wars in human history. The story follows two men, Corporals Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George Mackay), as they journey through countless horrors in a near-impossible and physically challenging mission that exhausts them and the audience. Shot predominantly in glorious long takes, 1917 provides a brilliantly shot and expertly choreographed story that puts audiences into the boots of its characters and their frightening ordeals.

9 'Patton' (1970)

Directed by Franklin Schaffner

A semi-WWII biographical account of one of the most controversial yet respected military commanders in United States history, Patton tells the story of Four-Star General George S. Patton, played by Academy Award winner George C. Scott. A nearly three-hour-long film, it follows Patton and his Third Army in incredible detail, from their harsh desert fighting in North Africa to their heroic actions during the Battle of the Bulge.

Directed by Franklin Schaffner, a film that won him his only Best Director Oscar, Patton is a War Epic of grand proportions. The sets are spectacular, the acting is flawless, and the plot is spot-on with the crucial elements from the General's real-life history. George C. Scott gives the performance of a lifetime as Patton, a role that cemented his acting legacy and continues to be a significant pop culture. Overall, the film is a glorious example of everything coming together to make a perfect war film. It's one of the best of the genre and continues to blow audiences away with its incredible story and iconic moments.

8 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

One of the most compelling films of his career, Stanley Kubrick's 1957 anti-war WW1 drama Paths of Glory depicts the futility of trench warfare and the darker side of humanity. The always incredible Kirk Douglas plays French Colonel Dax, a heroic, noble leader who stands against his incompetent superiors after they wrongfully accuse three innocent soldiers of cowardice after a disastrous assault charge.

This classic black-and-white war epic does not sugarcoat its intended purpose: war brings out the worst in people. It's a tragic tale that accurately portrays the ineffectiveness of trench fighting and the hopelessness of war, thanks to glory-seeking commanders who willingly sent countless men off to their deaths for their own selfish gains. Kubrick expertly expresses this, and his incredible storytelling and attention to detail bring to fruition this heartbreaking and emotional story that's brilliantly shot and powerfully acted.

7 'Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

World War II films profoundly affect audiences, drawing them in with their compelling and engaging stories, many of which have become timeless in cinema. One such classic is the remarkable Sir David Lean's Bridge on the River Kwai, a Best Picture-winning war drama set during the Japanese occupation of Burma. Starring Alec Guinness in his Oscar-winning performance as the POW British Colonel Nicholson, it follows his character as he blurs the line between protecting his fellow captured soldiers and cooperating with the enemy as they're forced to build a train bridge over the Kwai River.

Lean, who won his first of two Best Director Oscars for his efforts in the War genre, delivers a grand epic that's visually flawless and eye-catching. Shot on location in the harsh jungles of Sri Lanka, the production was grueling, treacherous, and uncomfortable for most of the crew, but it was necessary to accurately portray the harrowing living conditions of the story's characters. The acting and dialog are sharp and spot-on. Through Lean's cooperation with his actors, he tells an impressive tale that remains one of the most unforgettable war films ever made.

6 'Platoon' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

To accurately portray the brutal reality of war from a soldier's perspective, it has to be helmed by those who've seen it firsthand. Directed by the great Oliver Stone, a decorated US Army war veteran, comes 1986's Platoon, a bleak, unromanized depiction of the years-long Vietnam War and its dehumanizing effects. It follows a young recruit, Pvt. Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), as he struggles with his morality while serving in a platoon led by two hardened commanders with different ideologies about war.

Platoon was a major passion project for director Oliver Stone, who sought to create a highly realistic portrayal of the Vietnam War through some of his own experiences during his service. As such, he was strict in motivating his cast to walk, talk, and act as a team of US soldiers, even hiring the services of military-technical advisor Dale Dye (who plays Captain Harris in the movie) to train the actors to be as believable as possible. Shot on location in the Philippines with real effects and explosions, Stone's story offers a captivating and emotional tale with great acting and powerful visuals. Platoon would go on to win a slew of awards, including Best Picture and Stone's well-deserved Best Director Oscar.

5 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

Director Michael Cimino set out to tell a story that brilliantly details war's effects on the human psyche. Released in 1978, The Deer Hunter is a three-hour-long Best-Picturing War epic following three men as each of their lives are ruined and changed by the countless horrors they experienced while fighting in Vietnam.

Shot entirely on site with no soundstage, Cimino set out to direct his bold and ambitious tale. Through a nightmarish production, he sought to bring out the best in his actors and succeeded in many ways. Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken gave some of the most riveting and heartwrenching performances of their careers, the latter of whom won a Best Supporting Academy Award for his efforts, which is a role praised today. The Deer Hunter is a powerful epic that could have easily failed in the hands of other directors. Still, Michael Cimino remained determined, delivering a classic war film that continues to be highly influential and significant to pop culture.

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

One of the most challenging films ever made, Apocalypse Now is a large-scale, iconic Vietnam War epic directed by the one and only Francis Ford Coppola. Starring Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, and Marlon Brando, it follows the story of US Army Captain Willard as he and his patrol boat crew cruise the treacherous rivers of Vietnam to track down and eliminate a rouge Special Forces Colonel who's become a spiritual leader of a jungle tribe.

Originally scheduled to shoot for five months in the Philippines, the set of Apocalypse Now turned into a nightmarish year-long production process where everything that could have gone wrong had gone wrong. Despite constant setbacks, Coppola remained steadfast in finishing his picture, which, after years in the grueling editing process, was released to wild critical and box office acclaim. Apocalypse Now is a visually stunning war epic featuring some of the most iconic and breathtaking scenes in cinema history. Through incredibly hard work and dedication, Coppola created a story that continues to be a massive influence on the war genre and the most revered classic.

3 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

One of the most terrifying and unflinching depictions of brutal warfare, Elem Klimov's Come and See, is a two-and-a half hour-long WW2 drama full of heartbreak and tragedy. Following a naive young Belarusian soldier, Flyora Gayshun (Aleksey Kravchenko), the story goes through the perspective of this impressionable recruit as he witnesses firsthand the horrible atrocities committed by Nazis on the eastern front.

Come and See paints a frighteningly accurate depiction of one of the most devastating conflicts in human history. It's a hard film to watch, but it is necessary to understand the countless lives affected during this terrible time. Elem Klimov set out to tell a bold, unromanticized story that doesn't sugarcoat the harsh realities of large-scale conflict. He pushed for accuracy, even going as far as using live ammunition on set and authentic uniforms used during the war. Today, Come and See remains a staple of the anti-war genre and one of its most significant examples. Everything from its performances to directing continues to be an inspiration.

2 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

From visionary filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes his 1998 World War II masterpiece Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, and Matt Damon. With brutal accuracy and grizzly action, this intense war epic follows the Allied invasion of war-torn Europe during the chaotic first few days of the D-Day landings. When a missing US paratrooper loses all three of his brothers in combat, a small team of Army Rangers is tasked with going behind enemy lines to find and bring him home.

Spielberg won his second Best Director Academy Award for this movie, years after winning his first for another war drama, Schindler's List. Saving Private Ryan is one of the most remarkable achievements of the acclaimed director. It's a tightly shot, expertly acted, and monumentally spectacular film that grips the audience from start to finish. Straight from its intense opening D-Day landing scene, the story plops viewers right into the chaos of war alongside its incredible protagonists. Spielberg's attention to detail and respect for history is apparent throughout the film, and it shows how much care and thought was put into accurately portraying this iconic era. It truly deserves its title as a bonafided war classic.