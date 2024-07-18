For a good many decades, color films were rare, gradually becoming more widespread throughout the 1950s and certainly by the ‘60s, with that latter decade being one where things seemed pretty evenly split between black-and-white and color. As such, the best feature films from the vast majority of genres were in black-and-white, with the war genre being no exception. It was something of a technological/budgetary restriction, after all.

Not all great black-and-white war movies were released during this era, but most were. In some ways, this can almost add a feeling of authenticity, whether deserved or not, given how many major conflicts were generally photographed and filmed in black and white, especially the first two World Wars. Regarding World War I, the colorization seen in They Shall Not Grow Old even proves to be surprising, and a major reason why that documentary is so eye-opening. A couple of these films feature some brief instances of color, but are predominantly black and white, and can count themselves as the best war movies shot in such a way.

10 'The Longest Day' (1962)

Directors: Bernhard Wicki, Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton

Image via 20th Century Fox

A big movie with a long runtime and a massive cast that includes the likes of John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, and a fairly young Sean Connery, The Longest Day is an impressive war epic. It’s a film that’s all about the D-Day Landings, depicting the broad events of June 6, 1944 from several different perspectives, namely: American, British, French, and German.

While it’s long (like the title implies/warns), at two minutes shy of three hours, The Longest Day has plenty to offer and is consistently interesting, with the production values and star-studded cast also helping. It’s a big swing of a movie that largely paid off, and though a certain film from 1998 might be the more well-known movie that deals (at least in part) with the D-Day Landings, The Longest Day isn't far behind quality-wise.

The Longest Day Release Date September 25, 1962 Director Ken Annakin , Andrew Marton , Bernhard Wicki , Darryl F. Zanuck Cast Eddie Albert , Paul Anka , Arletty , Jean-Louis Barrault , Richard Beymer , Hans Christian Blech Runtime 178 Main Genre Action

Rent on Apple TV

9 'The Cranes Are Flying' (1957)

Director: Mikhail Kalatozov

Close

Successfully serving as a romantic melodrama on top of being a compelling war movie, The Cranes Are Flying is one of the very best war films to come out of Soviet Russia. It’s a little unconventional for the war genre, given it’s more concerned with the life of civilians during wartime, instead of focusing mostly on soldiers who are engaged in combat on the front line.

The main characters of The Cranes Are Flying are a young man and woman who fall in love not long before World War II breaks out, which leads to their separation after the man is enlisted to fight. It then becomes a story about perseverance, hardships, and anxiety war causes for those who the soldiers leave behind, with the film capturing the emotional terror that comes with bad news always being around the corner, not to mention the continual threats of losing one’s home in bombing runs.

Watch on Criterion

8 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Director: William Wyler

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The Best Years of Our Lives understandably won the Oscar for Best Picture, given it came out the year after World War II ended and dealt with the aftermath of the war in a moving, empathetic, and likely cathartic way. It focused on U.S. veterans returning home and dealing with both the ups and downs of re-entering life as a civilian, carrying with them certain physical and psychological wounds from fighting during the war.

It's long, but not overlong, feeling comprehensive and well-balanced over a runtime of almost three hours, having sufficient time to spend time on an impressive ensemble cast. The Best Years of Our Lives is one of the best war movies that takes place after war was declared over, and so, if that makes it not particularly classifiable as a war movie… well, then it’s still a great drama, in any event.

The Best Years of Our Lives Director William Wyler Cast Myrna Loy , Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Virginia Mayo Runtime 170 minutes

Watch on Peacock

7 'The General' (1926)

Directors: Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman

Image via United Artists

While it takes place during the Civil War, The General arguably feels more like an adventure/comedy/action/romance film than a more traditional war film, but that’s okay. It’s hard to imagine Buster Keaton being in a more serious war movie, with the setting just being an excuse to drive conflict that’ll lead to an extended chase sequence; one which ultimately takes up most of The General’s runtime.

Keaton’s character is a young man who has a prized train and is hopelessly in love with a young woman, meaning he’ll stop at nothing when some enemy combatants happen to steal both from him at the same time. It’s impressive how well all the big stunts and action scenes hold up in The General, with it losing very little of its power to wow and entertain in the nearly 100 years since its first release.

The General

Watch on Amazon

6 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Image via United Artists

It took Charlie Chaplin until 1940 to make his first true talkie, with City Lights and Modern Times being (mostly) silent films released during the 1930s, some years on from the advent of dialogue in film. That talkie was The Great Dictator, and showed Chaplin was capable of crafting funny, moving, and thought-provoking films with or without dialogue.

It’s a satirical movie that looks at the rise of the Nazi Party throughout the 1930s in Germany, though not directly, given Tomainia is not a real place and the dictator Chaplin plays, Adenoid Hynkel, was not a real person. It was made and released just as World War II was starting, and so it serves as an eye-opening historical document for those times, on top of being an entertaining and extremely well-made film that admirably balances broad comedy, satire, and social/political commentary.

The Great Dictator (1940) Director Charles Chaplin Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Jack Oakie , Reginald Gardiner Runtime 125 minutes

Watch on Max

5 'Napoleon' (1927)

Director: Abel Gance

Image via Gaumont

Admittedly, Napoleon has color tinting used in some scenes, making it not strictly black-and-white… but the usage of color is limited, with one appearing at a time through the tinting process. Well, technically, during some scenes near the end, where the aspect ratio widens massively (done using three cameras in a row), each third of the screen is a different color at one point… but still, most of it’s not what is usually thought of as a “color film.”

Also unexpectedly, perhaps, the film isn't so much about the Napoleonic Wars, as you might expect from the title, as it is about the early life of Napoleon Bonaparte, building to some of his first military victories. Napoleon is a gigantic film, an exceptionally long one, and a super impressive one, feeling ahead of its time in many ways and earning the right to be considered one of the greatest silent films of all time.

Napoléon (1927) Napoléon (1927) is a French silent film directed by Abel Gance, chronicling the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte from his early days in the military to his invasion of Italy. Featuring Albert Dieudonné in the titular role, the film is renowned for its ambitious cinematic techniques and epic scale, capturing the fervor and ambition of one of history’s most compelling figures.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via United Artists

Of the two war movies Stanley Kubrick made with Kirk Douglas, Paths of Glory has the distinction of not being the one Kubrick more or less disowned, with that honor going to Spartacus. That 1960 movie was more of an epic, and a very good one, albeit not very Kubrickian. Paths of Glory, on the other hand, does feel a little more like a Kubrick film, and stands almost definitely as the best film he made during the 1950s (and he was surprisingly prolific that decade).

Paths of Glory plays out during World War I, depicting a disastrous offensive in visceral detail before then exploring the aftermath of such an event, following three men put on trial as scapegoats. It’s a bleak and very compelling courtroom drama that takes place within a military court, still feeling just as powerful as it likely would’ve been back in 1957.

Paths of Glory (1957) Release Date December 25, 1957 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

3 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Columbia Pictures

For as good as Paths of Glory is, the greatest Stanley Kubrick war movie filmed in black and white would have to be Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, though it’s a different beast in many ways. Sure, like that film, it's downbeat, cynical, and effectively anti-war with its message, but it’s also a dark comedy, and revolves around the then-ongoing Cold War instead of a past World War.

Showcasing incompetence that continually comes closer and closer to ending the world, Dr. Strangelove has a lot to say but isn't afraid to be hilarious at the same time. It’s also a movie with three Peter Sellers performances for the price of one, and contains one of George C. Scott’s most memorable performances, which is certainly saying something, considering his filmography and bombastic acting style.

Watch on Max

2 'The Human Condition' (1959-1961)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Image via Shochiku

The Human Condition was a single film released in three parts, and given it’s hard to single out one as being the best of the bunch, it’s ideal to consider the whole thing one movie. Sure, it’s one very long and intentionally emotionally draining movie that runs for more than nine hours, but few war films can claim to be quite as staggering and as devastating. Indeed, it lives up to its title.

Following the intense psychological and physical journey of a single conscientious objector turned soldier during World War II, The Human Condition is likely the best Japanese war film of all time, and one of the finest films of any genre to come out of Japan. It’s a tough watch, especially if anyone tries to get through it all in one day (or even two to three days), but it’s an undeniable filmmaking feat that everyone should experience at least once.

The Human Condition Release Date December 14, 1959 Director Masaki Kobayashi Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Michiyo Aratama , Chikage Awashima , Ineko Arima , Keiji Sada , Sô Yamamura , Akira Ishihama , Kôji Nanbara

Watch on Criterion

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Of all the historical and/or war films Steven Spielberg has directed, there’s a very good argument to be made that Schindler’s List is his best. It might well be the greatest thing he’s ever directed overall, being a biographical movie about Oskar Schindler, looking at the lives he saved during the Holocaust while not shying away from the fates of those he wasn’t able to save.

There is hope to be found in Schindler’s List, but much of the film is draining and harrowing, as it has to be, with the subject at hand. It’s also a film that briefly uses color, most memorably with the young girl in the red coat, but also at the film’s beginning and its ending. Still, Schindler’s List is predominantly a black-and-white film, and though it was made many years after color movies had become the norm, it might well be the greatest black-and-white war film ever made.

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: All Three 'Band of Brothers' Shows, Ranked