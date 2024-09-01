Contrary to what many movies like Rambo or Tropic Thunder might make fans believe, war is hell. While this isn't a debated topic, a lot of films glorify war; however, on the opposite side of that coin, there are movies showing how gruesome war really is. From Saving Private Ryan to Schindler's List, many war movies express the true nature of war and the terror behind it.

However, even when some war movies depict true horror, they still have a bright outcome or leave it as just being sad. It's too bad for fans, but these movies do much more than that; they are some of the bleakest and most depressing movies of all time. With no room for a shred of happiness, these movies let fans know they are in for the saddest time of their life. These movies go above and beyond showing war in its truest form; they put the audience in the war and ensure they feel all the pain.

10 'Threads' (1984)

Directed by Mick Jackson

Unlike many of the other bleak war movies, Threads depicts an entirely fictional war between the U.S.A. and the Soviet Union. Being one of the first movies to showcase a nuclear winter, the small town of Sheffield is thrown into chaos after the fallout begins to spread. Ruth gets separated from her husband, Jimmy; she must trek through the apocalyptic setting as she struggles to survive.

Threads is one of the best depictions of a possible nuclear war, showing a grim possibility that rings uncomfortably true. The lonely and terrifying journey displays the horrors of the fallout and the remains of humanity. However, the bleakest part about the film is the future and how humans barely scrape by, as the film kills off multiple main characters and tortures the others. Threads masterfully predicts a very disturbing future, where language itself is broken along with the reduced population.

9 'Das Boot' (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot is based on Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's novel of the same name, which tells the real story of his experiences on the German Submarine U-96. With the crew of the U-96 on a pointless patrol in the Battle of the Atlantic during The Second World War, their captain must manage them as they swap between boredom and high-stress situations.

The surviving crew of the U-96 served as consultants for the movie, aiming to deliver an authentic experience that puts viewers in their shoes and brings them to the edge of their minds. Because of their actual influence, Das Boot is incredibly realistic, giving fans a great perspective on what war is really like. And that perspective is a dark and depressing journey of loss and suffering, having everything taken away right before freedom.

Das Boot Release Date February 10, 1982 Cast Jurgen Prochnow , Herbert Grönemeyer , Klaus Wennemann , Hubertus Bengsch , Martin Semmelrogge , Bernd Tauber , Erwin Leder , Martin May Runtime 149 Minutes Writers Wolfgang Petersen , Lothar G. Buchheim

8 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

With Beasts of No Nation adapting Uzodinma Iweala's 2005 novel of the same name, the story follows a warlord training a young orphan to become a soldier during a civil war in Africa. The Beast of No Nation illustrates the disturbing life of child soldiers in Africa by following Agu, a young boy caught up in a civil war. The Commandment forces Agu to undergo arduous trials and missions, including murdering and raping civilians.

While many war movies focus on older wars, Beasts of No Nation takes a more recent approach to the events in Africa. The film is all the bleaker because of its premise of child soldiers, depicting events no child should go through. Agu's tragic life is a harrowing insight into what some children go through, such as drug abuse, which sticks with him to the end of the film. Even after Agu's rescue, he is scared to share his truth, fearful of what others may think, leaving him to live with his haunting past forever.

7 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Directed by Edward Berger

Based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front is the book's third adaptation, bringing the tragic story to modern audiences. An idealistic boy named Paul eagerly enlists with his friends in the German army during the First World War. His dreams of becoming a hero quickly shatter after he encounters the horrors of war, with his focus shifting to just surviving.

Anti-war movies wouldn't be as effective if they weren't depressing, and All Quiet on the Western Front makes sure of this. The effect of Paul being so eager at the beginning makes the film even sadder, as his situation continuously gets more and more depressing. If this film wasn't bleak enough, this version changes the ending to make it more heartbreaking, with Paul dying seconds before the Armistice ended the war officially.

6 'The Ascent' (1977)

Directed by Larisa Shepitko