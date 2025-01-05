Like many historical events, war is often explored through film. It's a subject which often provides for compelling stories, and as a result, audiences and filmmakers alike return to them again and again. Like just about any movie, war movies also offer insight as to the time in which they were created.

War films are often the subject of controversy, sometimes just by their very nature—violence itself can often stir up controversy, and some war films are particularly gruesome and leave nothing to the imagination, leading to debates over at which point violence becomes gratuitous. Audiences also turn a critical eye towards historical accuracy, especially in a medium where that comes second to narrative and characters. But some of the most controversial war movies of all are also the best, as they don't shy away from depicting the brutalities of war.

10 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Dir. David Lean

Sessue Hayakawa in "The Bridge on the River Kwai". Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures.

The Bridge on the River Kwai, set in 1943, is a fictionalized retelling of the building of the Burma Railway. When British prisoners of war are ordered by their Japanese captors to aid in the construction of the bridge, they work to sabotage it until they’re reprimanded. Meanwhile, Allied forces are planning to destroy the bridge. The movie was based on Pierre Boulle’s novel Le Pont Sue La Riviere Kwai.

Like many war films, especially those which have been controversial, The Bridge on the River Kwai has some historical inaccuracies, despite being considered a classic. But its most notable backlash came from actual former prisoners of war, who took issue with British officers in the film cooperating with their captors to build the bridge. Still, it’s a great movie dealing with the themes of duty and honor, plus it features one of Alec Guinness’ best performances.

9 'Platoon' (1986)

Dir. Oliver Stone

Image via New Regency Productions

In Platoon, Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) enlists in the military in Vietnam, leaving his university studies behind. Once he arrives, his experiences drastically change his attitude, especially the infighting between Staff Sergeant Barnes (Tom Berenger), who thinks the locals are harboring Viet Cong soldiers, and Sergeant Grodin (Willem Dafoe), who takes a more sympathetic view. The movie was written and directed by Oliver Stone, and the character of Chris was based on Stone himself.

Although it was based on Stone’s experiences, Platoon still has some historical inaccuracies, and it has been the subject of controversy due to the way it portrays Black soldiers. Still, the film highlights the horrors of war and drives home the point that there isn’t always a “good” or “bad” side, and both sides suffer no matter what, and it’s an Oscar-winning film considered to be one of the best about the Vietnam War.

8 'U-571' (2000)

Dir. Jonathan Mostow

Image via Universal Pictures

Set during the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II, U-571 follows Lieutenant Andrew Tyler (Matthew McConaughey) as he leads an American Navy force to board a damaged German U-571 submarine carrying an Enigma machine, a sophisticated encryption machine. Although they board the submarine posing as a rescue force, their cover is blown quickly. The film was based on a true story—one of the most crucial moments of the war.

Although U-571 is a thrilling submarine movie, it was criticized for its inaccuracies—while the film depicts an American team attempting to capture the Enigma machine, in reality, the British had captured and begun to decode an Enigma machine long before the time the film is set. As a result, the film was criticized particularly heavily in the UK, where members of the government considered it “stolen valor” and felt it was disrespectful towards the actual team.

7 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Dir. Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Private Davis (Matthew Modine), nicknamed “Joker,” and Leonard Lawrence (Vincent D'Onofrio), nicknamed “Pyle,” experience the Vietnam War in Full Metal Jacket, starting with their time in boot camp, where abuse at the hands of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman (R. Lee Ermey) pushes Pyle to the brink. After Joker finishes boot camp, he’s sent to work as a journalist during Battle of Hué. The movie was based on the novel The Short-Timers.

Full Metal Jacket takes an unflinching look at the Vietnam War, from the intensity of boot camp and the idea that it could be almost as damaging as war to the brutality of the war itself, something some viewers and critics took issue with. The film is also notable for featuring one of Ermey’s most memorable performances as Hartman, whose insults in the film were pulled from Ermey’s personal experience as a Marine.

6 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Dir. Francis Ford Coppola

Image via United Artist

In Apocalypse Now, set in Vietnam in 1970, veteran Army assassin Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen)—accompanied by an Air Cavalry officer (Robert Duvall) and a freelance photographer (Dennis Hopper)—sets out to find and kill the decorated and once-respected Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) after he goes rogue, considers himself a god and uses the local tribe as his personal army. It was inspired by the novella Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, with the setting updated.

Although it's now considered a classic and one of the best war movies ever made, critics had mixed reactions to Apocalypse Now when it was first released—some felt it glorified war, a criticism commonly made of war movies. Some of its controversy also stems from issues during production, most notably the actual killing of a water buffalo in a scene depicting a ritual sacrifice. Coppola was also never fully satisfied with the completed film.

5 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Dir. Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Summit Entertainment

Set during the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker follows and EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) working in Iraq, led by the reckless Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), who was assigned to the unit after the death of its previous Staff Sergeant. His methods cause conflict between him and the soldiers working under him, especially Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty), as they enter the final weeks of their deployment.

Despite being a critical success—it was nominated for nine Oscars and won six, including Best Picture, and was often hailed as the best movie that year—The Hurt Locker was criticized by veterans and journalists for its inaccurate depiction of the military and Iraqi citizens. It has also been criticized for some unrealistic elements, such as a scene where the team serves as snipers, a specialty they wouldn’t have any experience with in reality. Kathryn Bigelow's follow-up war picture Zero Dark Thirty also attracted no shortage of controversy due to its depiction of torture.