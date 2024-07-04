Rising to prominence in the early part of the '40s as World War II raged on, war cinema has been enticing ever since. Reveling in the darkest aspects of human history while exploring themes of valor, morality, sacrifice, camaraderie, and the futility of war, the very best war films are defined by their powerful and thought-provoking stories and visual might. While everything from the trenches of Europe to the shores of the Pacific and the jungles of Vietnam have been depicted en masse, military movies set in the desert are no less striking.

These movies explore the unique and sometimes insurmountable challenges of desert warfare and the complex political and geographic issues of the region, making sublime use of the visuals on display. Indeed, the subgenre has produced some of the greatest war films ever seen. Whether they’re covering campaigns in Northern Africa or exploring modern conflicts in the Middle East, these war movies have all excelled at depicting desert warfare.

10 'Jarhead' (2005)

Directed by Sam Mendes

While it received only a lukewarm response from critics upon release, Jarhead excels not only as a desert war film but as a bitterly funny yet grueling anti-war perspective on the lives of active soldiers as well. It follows Sgt. Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal), a U.S. sniper who is dispatched to serve in Operation Desert Storm and, along with his spotter and their squad, finds ways to pass the time while longing to be called into action.

At its best, Jarhead is a disturbing anti-war film that sees the soldiers eager to engage in combat, partially to justify all their training but also as a means to end their boredom. It is a touch burdened by military movie clichés at times, but it remains a striking and bold war drama that uses the Gulf War to come to interesting conclusions about the purpose of soldiers in modern warfare.

9 'Three Kings' (1999)

Directed by David O. Russel

Starting as a heist comedy that gradually transitions to a well-executed mixture of action spectacle and gritty war drama, Three Kings is best defined by its deft juggling of tone and its impressive ambition. As the Persian Gulf War comes to an end, three American soldiers embark on a quest to retrieve a stash of Kuwaiti gold. However, what should be a simple snatch-and-grab mission soon becomes a dire fight for survival.

Not dissimilar to Jarhead, Three Kings is an excellent portrayal of the aimlessness many soldiers experience, especially in the malaise when a war is resolved, but the ground must still be held. For all its comedy and action, however, it is at its best when operating as a bleak satire of politics, media representation, and foreign policy that takes the time to recognize innocent civilians helplessly embroiled in such conflicts.

8 'The Big Red One' (1980)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

A sprawling war epic that isn’t limited to desert warfare, The Big Red One is an awe-inspiring depiction of the life of a soldier in World War II. Lee Marvin stars as a nameless sergeant, the commanding officer of the U.S. First Infantry Division who leads his men on a grueling campaign that sees them fight in Northern Africa and Sicily, participate in the D-Day invasion, and fight through Europe before liberating a Nazi concentration camp.

The film closely resembles the experiences of director Samuel Fuller during his service in WWII, giving it a gripping authenticity that marks it as one of the greatest and most underrated war movies ever made. Its strict focus on camaraderie and the soldiers is both resonant and striking, while its display of desert warfare is notably intense and one of the more memorable elements of the film.

7 'The English Patient' (1996)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

A romantic epic cast against the backdrop of the Second World War, The English Patient is a defining film of the 1990s, winning nine Academy Awards from 12 nominations and thriving as a box office success. It follows the bond between Hana (Juliette Binoche), a French-Canadian nurse, and László Almásy (Ralph Fiennes), an English Airforce pilot being treated for burns. He recalls his tumultuous love affair with a married woman and his work mapping out the African landscape, which intensifies as WWII progresses.

Sweeping in its grandiosity and emotionally powerful with its tragic story of heartache and forbidden romance, The English Patient brilliantly uses the conflict in Northern Africa as a backdrop to the reflective love story. It may not depict much in the way of intense warfare, but its navigation of the political and geographical issues with the campaign in Northern Africa is an intriguing insight into the conflict in the area.

6 'Five Graves to Cairo' (1943)

Directed by Billy Wilder