War, what is it good for? According to Hollywood, millions of dollars worth of entertainment value, and audiences tend to agree. There are plenty of war movies that detail the horrors of combat and the psychological effects thereof, but some war movies just want to have fun. Through comedies, action adventures, and even a romance or two, war has provided the backdrop for some deliriously good times at the theater.

What qualifies as a war movie is subject to some debate. For some, a war movie must have boots-on-the-ground action, while for others, any movie where war is integral to the plot is substantive enough. Regardless of one's own personal definition, the only qualifier here that matters is that the movie is damned entertaining. These are the ten of the most entertaining war movies ever made.

10 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Tri-Star

Fictional wars provide all the explosive action, with none of the real tragedy. Both the (original) Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings trilogies offered their fair share of epic battle sequences, while Edge of Tomorrow and Aliens used war movie tropes in service of their sci-fi storylines. For real blood, guts and glory through wartime action though, Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers is the purest of popcorn fodder.

Based on Robert Heinlein's militaristic novel, Verhoeven's big budget adaptation takes a satirical tone to the material, creating an anti-war movie where the action deliberately feels like jingoistic Hollywood B-movie propaganda. Humanity's war on bugs is a big bloody affair that has the same kind of over-the-top violence present in Verhoeven's other action classics, Robocop and Total Recall. The arachnid design and animation, from Tippett Studios, is also unique and iconic, coming from one of Hollywood's greatest creature designers. Audiences didn't quite understand Starship Troopers' satirical tone at the time, but the film has since earned cult classic status. And remember, the only good bug is a dead bug.

9 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Columbia Pictures

War satires come in many other forms than just giant bug squashing. Jojo Rabbit took the piss out of Hitler and Nazi indoctrination, while M*A*S*H and Catch-22 highlighted the absurdities of military service. Stanley Kubrick's classic Dr. Strangelove is the ultimate satire, dropping a bomb on Cold War antics and providing mutually assured hilarity. Based on the non-comedic novel Red Alert by Peter George, Kubrick had initially intended to faithfully adapt it into a grim thriller, until he began to see the inherent buffoonery present in Cold War political maneuvering and decided to shift the script's tone to create a comedy.

The film is a perfectly absurd blend that feels a little too plausible for comfort as Sterling Hayden's loose cannon general sets in motion a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, followed by hapless politicians and soldiers trying to prevent it. A comedy classic and another perfect movie in Kubrick's filmography, with Peter Sellers pulling triple duty as three distinctly hilarious characters, including the titular Nazi doctor with a heiling hand that has a mind of its own. It's laughs all the way down.

8 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Image via DreamWorks Pictures and Paramount Pictures

Straight-up war comedies trade clever chuckles for big belly laughs. They can be a risky mission since American audiences don't often take kindly to buffoonish portrayals of troops, so filmmakers have to pick their targets carefully. Private Benjamin and Stripes found humor in putting comedic actors through boot camp, while Team America: World Police and Top Secret! are top-notch war parodies that feature puking, sex-starved puppets and surf music spies, respectively. Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder takes the care package cake and eats it too by spoofing war movies and the Hollywood studio system in a plot involving actors caught up in real combat.

These dudes playing other dudes all poke fun at different Hollywood actor types in increasingly politically incorrect ways, culminating with Robert Downey Jr's method actor who has dyed his skin to appear Black. The film was released during a peak for R-rated comedies, and its absurdity is matched by its explosive action. Director of photography John Toll gives the film a saturated look to rival the best Vietnam War movies. It's Stiller's best work as a director and its sniping at Hollywood pretensions feels even more accurate over a decade later.

7 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Universal Pictures

Exploitation offers cheap thrills, and when it comes to war movies, the best kind of cheap thrills come in the Nazi killing variety. For Nazi killing business, Sisu is a gloriously violent Finnish action film from the director of Rare Exports, and Overlord adds the extra layer of making the Nazis zombies for any fans of the Wolfenstein video games, but nowhere is business more booming than in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds.

Coincidentally also being one of the best war films of the 2000s, Tarantino's history-altering action movie has a ton of memorable performances, from Brad Pitt's Nazi-scalping squad leader with a Tennessee drawl to Christoph Waltz as one of the best Nazi villains ever to goose step on to film. Like any of the director's work, the film is not without its own controversy, and many may take umbrage at its depiction of Jewish vengeance and the liberties taken with historical fact, but rarely has war provided such grindhouse thrills. The dairy farm opening and basement tavern name game are some of the most perfectly pitched scenes of suspense in any war movie ever.

6 'Where Eagles Dare' (1968)

Directed by Brian G. Hutton