War is arguably the most powerful genre in cinema. While at a fundamental level, movies are designed to entertain, they can also offer commentary and perspective on real-world issues. Whether current or historical, films can provide education and insight into the horrors of war in ways that no other forms of media can. Movies like All Quiet on the Western Front and Come and See had a profound impact on audiences, contextualizing war and opening a discussion on its futility.

As prominent as war has been in human history, movies dealing with it have a considerably rich history that, more often than not, coincides with global events of the time. Some movies serve as anti-war statement pieces, while others use conflict as a backdrop for more focused narratives. Starting with the 1930s, the genre has produced at least one game-changing picture that has all but defined each decade. These are the best war movies of every decade since the 1930s, proving the genre is as timeless as the medium itself.

10 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Adapted from the German novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front follows a group of young boys enlisting in the early stages of World War I. At first, jubilant and proud to serve their country, the recruits quickly realize the true horrors of war: trench conflict and death on a scale none of them ever could've imagined.

All Quiet on the Western Front is credited as one of the earliest, if not the earliest, anti-war movies. An American production that maintained the novel's German perspective, All Quiet on the Western Front is provocative and brave filmmaking that was unafraid to challenge the sensibilities surrounding the misguided and misplaced notion of wartime heroism. It's a significant and necessary movie that remains one of the most poignant and harrowing anti-war statements ever made.

9 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

In Casablanca, Morocco, American Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs the café that happens to be the most popular nightspot in the city. It is the early stages of World War II, and Morocco and its people are at the mercy of Nazi rule. Blaine is stumped by a moral dilemma when his ex-lover (Ingrid Bergman) and her current husband, a resistance leader, are looking for Blaine's help from the Gestapo.

Simply put, Casablanca is an essential romance movie and one of the greatest ever made. The drama is rich and engrossing, and the love story between Bogart and Bergman is exceedingly compelling. Every aspect is polished and sturdy, and it never gets old — more than 80 years later, Casablanca is still fresh and exciting. Most admirably, Casablanca rightfully frames the right people as heroes and promotes an alliance against universal evil.

8 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Set in 1916, during the height of WWI, trench warfare rages between French and German soldiers; as is the nature of trench warfare, progress is minimal, and the casualties significant. When a foolhardy General orders the capture of a German trench position in what is an almost certain suicide mission, Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) is left to plan the attack. The mission inevitably fails, and a wartime court battle ensues as Dax looks to defend the honor of his men.

Paths of Glory is an insightful and uniquely harrowing war movie that highlights the injustice of class differences within military ranks. It also bravely illustrates how young men were treated as cannon fodder and pawns in a game played by glory-hungry elites. Paths of Glory is an essential war movie that offers a historically significant perspective in thoughtful and arresting ways.

7 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

The Great Escape is based on a true story set in 1942 Germany. The Germans have built a maximum-security P.O.W. camp that is said to be impossible to escape from. Unfortunately for the Luftwaffe operating the camp, they have unknowingly relocated the most escape-prone allied soldiers all to the same spot. The brightest minds within the camp then hatch a scheme to dig tunnels, break out hundreds of prisoners, and escape to neighboring allied countries.

A masterfully crafted epic, The Great Escape is chock-full of interesting characters, sharp dialogue and rousing action setpieces. Steve McQueen leads a star-studded cast in a role that helped solidify him as one of Hollywood's brightest stars. Most importantly, The Great Escape is a war movie that highlights the importance of collaboration and coming together to outsmart oppressive tyranny. It's a colorful epic that's as entertaining as it is thrilling.

6 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

During the height of the Vietnam War, U.S. Army Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is given top-secret orders to locate and eliminate a Green Beret, Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone AWOL deep in the Cambodian jungle. Willard embarks on a mission deep into the heart of darkness, witnessing firsthand the atrocities of warfare.

Apocalypse Now is one of the most notoriously troubled movie productions in film history, but the results speak for themselves; it's an absolute masterpiece that stands out as arguably the greatest war movie ever made. Apocalypse Now is a daunting and surreal epic containing masterfully choreographed setpieces and impeccably written conversation. It's a movie that demands to be seen, especially by those who aren't keen on war films; Coppola's work here transcends genres.

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

Set in Belarus in the year 1943, Come and See follows a young boy named Flyora, who is eager to defend his homeland from an invading Nazi army. Despite his age, he joins an ill-equipped Soviet resistance movement and is forced to experience the horrors and atrocities of war from a particularly vulnerable vantage point.

Come and See is frequently touted as one of the most brutal and tragic anti-war movies ever produced. Soviet-Russian director Elem Klimov does not hold back when it comes to graphic imagery and extreme subject matter, resulting in a movie that is difficult to watch. Some sequences in this demanding yet rewarding movie will be seared into the minds of anyone who watches. Come and See is a powerful piece of filmmaking that gives viewers an agonizingly close view of the barbarism and cruelty that humankind is capable of.

4 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) is ordered to assemble a unit and go behind enemy lines to retrieve Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). The dangerous journey is made all the more treacherous when friction occurs between the members of the unit. It's up to Captain Miller to maintain morale while guiding both his men and Private Ryan back home.

Saving Private Ryan is a timeless and surprisingly accurate war epic that places extreme emphasis on immersing the viewer in the brutal and bloody conflict that was WWII. Saving Private Ryan opens with the beach invasion of Normandy, one of the war's most costly and devastating battles. The scene is particularly harrowing, as it should be, as director Steven Spielberg spares no details when it comes to making this sequence as true to life as possible. Saving Private Ryan is a fantastically composed movie that is haunting while also showcasing powerful acts of courage and bravery.

3 'The Hurt Locker (2008)'

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

During the Iraq War, Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) is assigned to an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit following the death of the previous technician. James is incredibly good at what he does, but his unorthodox methods and general hardheadedness put him at odds with his squad mates (Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty). Heightened tensions threaten to tear the group apart from the inside, and the escalating conflict does not make their job any easier.

The Hurt Locker is a complex and challenging war movie that has so much to say regarding ego, heroism and brotherhood. Naturally, given the premise, there is no shortage of intense sequences; explosive ordnance disposal is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world and the way those sequences are filmed reflects it.

What makes The Hurt Locker particularly engrossing is the dynamic between its three leads and their individual development. War forever changes people, and The Hurt Locker powerfully and bluntly conveys the emotional toll it takes.

2 'Dunkirk (2017)'

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The year is 1940. 4000 British and French soldiers are trapped in the port town of Dunkirk, France, awaiting evacuation as an overwhelming German force advances on them. This telling of the miracle at Dunkirk is given three different perspectives: a pair of fighter pilots, a group of soldiers stuck on the beach, and a civilian vessel on its way to assist in the evacuation.

Director Christopher Nolan is one of the brightest minds to come out of Hollywood in the modern age, and Dunkirk is among his best works. While it does offer the grandiose spectacle one would come to expect from a Nolan movie, it's also one of those blockbusters that is as engaging as it is thoughtful. The real story of what happened at Dunkirk is told in an unconventional but thoroughly compelling manner that separates it from other films of the genre. One of the all-time best British war movies, Dunkirk is visceral, intense, beautifully crafted, and, in parts, uplifting.