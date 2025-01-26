What is it with the audiences' fascination with war movies today? Since early cinema, this iconic genre has always remained strong in the public eye, as there seems to be a new one every year. Though they range in quality, war movies make for a joyful viewing experience. Everyone who is a fan of them has their favorite.

While there have been many great, iconic war movies throughout history, what about the ones that are really good but don't often get considered the best? What about the war movies that were praised at the time but slowly became obscure or the ones that weren't recognized at the time but have since come around to being appreciated? Today, let's look at ten war movies considered good but not great, ones with decent premises and moments, even winning a few awards, but have some issues and come up short of being perfect. From Battle of the Bulge to The Big Red One, check out these near-great flicks during your war movie marathon.

10 'Battle of the Bulge' (1965)

Directed by Ken Annakin

Kicking off, we have Battle of the Bulge, the 1965 epic war drama directed by Ken Annakin. Starring a talented and remarkable cast of big names at the time, like Henry Fonda, Robert Shaw, Robert Ryan, and Charles Bronson, this nearly three-hour film is an absolute blast to watch, full of action and riveting performances.

Indeed, this one is hard not to enjoy because it blows audiences with the story it tells. But it's fun to experience, so long as you don't mind its many historical inaccuracies. Besides the other criticism that the film goes on for a bit too long, the main reason Battle of the Bulge isn't celebrated as much is that it takes many liberties with real-life events. It tried to cram a month-long battle into a three-hour story, resulting in many key parts getting glossed over. It's not the most authentic WWII movie, but it's also not the worst. Looking past its inaccuracies, there's still an entertaining movie that still gets exciting in parts.

9 'Unbroken' (2014)

Directed by Angelina Jolie

From Academy Award-winning actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie comes her 2014 biographical war drama Unbroken. A mostly stellar and, at times, emotionally gripping tale about determination and perseverance, it tells the incredible true story of Olympian athlete and soldier Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) during his time serving in a brutal Japanese POW camp during WWII.

Unbroken is one of the more fascinating war movies from the 2010s. The acting is remarkable, the drama is riveting, and some truly intense moments might seem unbelievable, but they actually happened. The problem is that the film's slow pace and inclusion of overused war tropes drag its entertainment down a bit. There are also a lot of unsubtle themes and messages that seem like they are trying to bash into viewers' skulls, making the story almost unwatchable at a few points. But it's not terrible, and there are still good qualities that make it stand out from the rest.

8 'Heartbreak Ridge' (1986)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

The iconic Clint Eastwood has made a remarkable name for himself by directing and, at times, starring in some of the most entertaining movies of the last several decades. He's also done considerable work in the war genre, creating recognizable films like American Sniper and Letters from Iwo Jima. However, one that often gets overlooked is Heartbreak Ridge, the 1986 war drama. It stars Eastwood as a tough-as-nails Gunnery Sergeant, Thomas Highway, who trains an undisciplined recon platoon in the lead-up to the invasion of Grenada.

Admittedly, Heartbreak Ridge isn't Eastwood's best-directed picture; it's lacking nuance, most of the acting is poor, and it's not the most realistic depiction of the US military. But looking past the flaws, it's not boring or insulting. It's a blast of entertainment with fun performances and even a bit of humor. Watching Clint Eastwood playing a badass, non-nonsense military leader never gets old, and that's what's led to this film being so enjoyable to come back to every now and again.