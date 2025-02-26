War is arguably the most powerful genre in cinema. While movies are designed to entertain at a fundamental level, they can also offer commentary and perspective on real-world issues. Whether current or historical, films can provide education and insight into the horrors of war in ways that no other forms of media can. Movies like All Quiet on the Western Front and Come and See profoundly impacted audiences, contextualizing war and opening a discussion on its futility.

Cinematography is one of the fundamental pillars of filmmaking. Good cinematography helps establish iconography— visual images that imprint on viewers' minds and leave a lasting impression, and this is an especially important asset when it comes to war movies. Imagery can sear into the brain, for better and often for worse in this genre. This is a selection of the 10 best war movies with incredible cinematography.

10 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Summit Entertainment

During the Iraq War, Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) is assigned to an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit following the death of the previous technician. James is incredibly good at what he does, but his unorthodox methods and general hardheadedness put him at odds with his squad mates, Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty. Heightened tensions threaten to tear the group apart, and the escalating conflict does not make their job any easier.

The Hurt Locker is the perfect example of a crisp, modern-looking war movie. Director Kathryn Bigelow is as technical of a director as they come, and both her steady directorial hand and concise and elegantly subtle cinematography make for a war movie that's as visually memorable as it is engaging. The use of plenty of handheld camera shots especially helps to reinforce the grounded, visceral nature of the movie's narrative.