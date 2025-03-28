War is arguably the most powerful genre in cinema. While movies are designed to entertain at a fundamental level, they can also offer commentary and perspective on real-world issues. Whether current or historical, films can provide education and insight into the horrors of war in ways that no other forms of media can. Movies like All Quiet on the Western Front and Come and See profoundly impacted audiences, contextualizing war and opening a discussion on its futility.

Perhaps more so than any other genre, war movies are visceral and intense by nature. Most often, these movies are grounded in reality or even based on true events, making for exceedingly intense viewing experiences. This is a selection of war movies that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, from the very first frame to the last.

10 'The Outpost' (2019)

Directed by Rod Lurie

Image via Screen Media Films

Set during the Afghanistan War, several isolated Army outposts were scattered around the countryside in isolated locations as a means to disrupt the Taliban's supply chain and network. Combat outpost Keating, operated by a small force of American soldiers, finds itself under siege by hundreds of Taliban fighters.

The Outpost is one of the most underappreciated war movies of recent years. Impeccably directed, well-acted by a cast that includes Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom, and unafraid to give viewers an up-close look at one of the bloodiest battles in the history of warfare. The Outpost may not do anything to elevate the genre, but in terms of modern war movies, this is an especially thrilling and visceral effort.