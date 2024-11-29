War movies have been a thing in Hollywood for over 100 years, and have been a subject of fascination for many moviegoers since. With hundreds of wars throughout human history, there's certainly no shortage of topics to make a film about, and the movie industry is unlikely to ever run out of material in this regard. But of course, as with any genre, there are going to be movies that are both good and bad across all eras.

Since 1999, the film industry has produced some real hits, telling some of the most overlooked stories of war in a way that does them justice and teaches their respective audiences about the harsh realities of conflict. These are the best war movies of the last 25 years, which have earned their place due to their drama, action, emotions, or perfection in pretty much every aspect.

10 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Directed by Morten Tyldum

The Imitation Game is a biopic about Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), a British polymath and scientist who is today credited as the grandfather of modern computer science. During the Second World War, Turing was commissioned by the British Parliament to construct a massive and complex machine that would intercept Nazi transmissions and decode them, providing the Allies with valuable intelligence.

The film follows the construction of this gigantic device, which would actually become the first real computer. It is mostly about Alan Turing's personal life and scientific struggles to create such a machine completely from scratch, when there was really nothing else like it in the world. In the end, Turing's invention wad instrumental to the Allied success, and this film was a brilliant way to honour him and his legacy in a way that he properly deserved.

9 'Waltz with Bashir' (2008)

Directed by Ari Folman

Waltz with Bashir is actually an animated war docudrama written and directed by, and starring Ari Folman, who based the entire film on his service during the 1982 Lebanon War. In this heart-wrenching film, Folman details his disillusionment with his superiors following the brutal massacre of innocent civilians during the conflict, and the effect that the war still has on him decades later.

Criminally underrated and emotionally touching, Waltz with Bashir is a biting reminder that a soldier's battle isn't over following the end of the war--in fact, it is just beginning, because the things they have seen will continue to haunt them for the rest of their lives. It's brutally sad, but also a necessary film to watch, showing conflict in a unique way without getting the attention that it really deserves.

8 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Zero Dark Thirty is a political thriller about the United States' manhunt for the most wanted terrorist leader in the world at the time, Osama bin Laden. This manhunt lasted approximately ten years, ending in 2011, when the terrorist leader was found in Pakistan and eliminated by US Navy SEALs. But the raid on his compound wouldn't have been possible without the hard-working CIA analysts behind the scenes, one of whom was Alfreda Frances Bikowsky, who, at the time, went by the alias of "Maya."

In the film, Maya is portrayed by Jessica Chastain, who portrays the exhaustion and dedication of Bikowsky to a tee, devoting her entire life to finding public enemy number one. This is a spy movie without a lot of action, instead devoting its time to showing the heroics behind the scenes, emphasizing the drama and politics behind the Global War on Terror.

7 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Letters from Iwo Jima is actually an American film directed by Clint Eastwood, but it is a movie shot almost entirely in Japanese, and starring Japanese actors. As the name implies, the movie is about the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the final battles of the Second World War. The main characters are a group of Japanese soldiers drafted into the war, who write about their experiences in letters, sending them home to their loved ones.

Though this took an unorthodox approach by lending a sympathetic ear to a fallen enemy, the movie encourages empathy for the poor Japanese soldiers who had no choice, but not for the regime that they were forced to serve. It also shows how not all American soldiers were heroes, and were perfectly capable of committing atrocities during the war. In the end, it is a story about the human aspect of war, and how war can ruin every bit of humanity that one has within.

6 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Downfall is a German film set during the final days of World War II, following the life of Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler (Bruno Ganz). There is no disputing that Hitler was obviously one of the most evil people to ever exist in the world, and this movie certainly doesn't gain him any sympathy, and rightfully so. Instead, it serves as an honest look at the kind of person Hitler was, and why he was so malicious.

Bruno Ganz was commended for his performance as the leader of the Third Reich, perfectly embodying the suppressed rage, hatred, and paranoia that Hitler was infamous for. The best part of the movie is seeing the situation get worse and worse for the Nazis, with the realization that they are about to lose coming closer and closer. It's satisfying, yet somehow harrowing at the same time, because it shows how hopeless the situation was in the end.

5 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk takes place in the early days of World War II, following the French surrender to the looming Third Reich. This surrender proved to be a costly decision, as hundreds of British and Allied troops then became stranded at the northern shore of Dunkirk, just across the English Channel from their homes. What ensued was a mad scramble to get these stranded soldiers and civilians home, all while the threat of the Third Reich creeps up behind them, trapping the evacuees between the war and the sea.

Dunkirk is a movie that will get hearts racing, as its soundtrack of ticking clocks and overall air of urgency perfectly embody the sense of impending doom as the vice slowly closes on the evacuees. A story of sacrifice, desperation, and great evil, Dunkirk is a war movie like no other, relying on ambiance and tension to deliver its punch rather than copious amounts of violence.