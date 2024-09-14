Land of Bad is making waves as a thrilling war movie, captivating audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping plot. Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, the movie takes viewers on a high-stakes rescue mission gone wrong, where survival becomes the only goal. With its blend of intense combat, moral dilemmas, and emotional depth, it's no surprise that Land of Bad climbed to spot number #1 on Netflix.

From the edge-of-your-seat action of Behind Enemy Lines to the raw emotion of We Were Soldiers, these movies capture the bravery, sacrifice, and gritty reality of warfare. Whether it's the harrowing rescues in Tears of the Sun or the relentless tension in Black Hawk Down, this list of war movies offers a perfect lineup for fans looking to dive deeper into stories of military survival, if you liked Land of Bad.

10 'Behind Enemy Lines' (2001)

Directed by John Moore

Behind Enemy Lines follows U.S. Navy pilot Chris Burnett (Owen Wilson) who is shot down during a military observation mission over Bosnia after photographing a military operation. As his commanding officer, Admiral Reigart (Gene Hackman), tries to mount a rescue operation, Burnett navigates treacherous terrain and dangerous encounters, struggling to survive as he is on the run from Serbian troops and stuck in a cat and mouse game for survival.

Both Behind Enemy Lines and Land of Bad focus on military personnel trapped in hostile environments, fighting for survival against overwhelming odds. In Behind Enemy Lines, Burnett is shot down in war-torn Bosnia and must evade capture by Serbian forces, while in Land of Bad, a rescue mission goes wrong, leaving the characters in a perilous situation where survival becomes their primary objective. In both movies, the protagonists must rely on their wits, training, and resourcefulness to survive, until their superiors can orchestrate rescues. While Behind Enemy Lines does not portray accurate military operations, it is still a good movie to watch.

9 'Act of Valor' (2012)

Directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh

Image via Relativity Media

Act of Valor follows a team of Navy SEALs who uncover a terrorist plot targeting the U.S. while on a covert mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA operative. This discovery leads to a global manhunt, as the team must track down the terrorists across multiple countries and through dangerous operations. During their global mission, the soldiers make personal sacrifices in the face of saving their country. Every time they think the mission is over, a new piece of intelligence is discovered, and they have to go on their dangerous mission again.

Act of Valor and Land of Bad focus on elite teams of soldiers thrust into high-risk situations after their covert missions that quickly spiral out of control. Both movies emphasize the importance of camaraderie, showing how soldiers must rely on one another to navigate hostile environments. Both movies have been praised for their accurate portrayals of military tactics.

8 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Directed by Randall Wallace

Image via Paramount Pictures

We Were Soldiers is a dramatization of the first major battle between the U.S. Army and the North Vietnamese forces during the Vietnam War and is based on the non-fiction book We Were Soldiers Once… and Young. Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore (Mel Gibson) leads his battalion of 400 men into the Ia Drang Valley. However, when they arrive there, they discover they are heavily outnumbered and surrounded by enemy troops. Meanwhile, back home, their families anxiously await news.

We Were Soldiers and Land of Bad emphasize the importance of leadership under extreme pressure in dangerous situations. In We Were Soldiers, Moore’s tactical decisions and emotional connection with his men are central to their survival. Land of Bad mirrors this theme with Captain Eddie Grimm (Crowe) character, who must guide his team through the perilous mission. Both films explore the moral and emotional toll of war as well.

7 'Tears of the Sun' (2003)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Tears of the Sun follows Navy SEAL Lieutenant A.K. Waters (Bruce Willis) and his team on a mission to rescue Dr. Lena Kendricks (Monica Bellucci) from a Nigerian war zone. The team is sent to evacuate Kendricks amid a violent civil war, but she refuses to leave without the 70 patients in her care, plunging Waters into a moral dilemma. Waters ultimately defies orders and leads the refugees on a dangerous journey to safety, while trying to avoid rebel forces.

Both Tears of the Sun and Land of Bad revolve around rescue missions that go in a very unexpected way. A key similarity between Tears of the Sun and Land of Bad is the relentless tension and danger the soldiers face. In both movies, the protagonists are pursued by enemy forces, heightening the sense of urgency. The movies also explore themes of sacrifice, leadership under pressure, and the emotional toll of war, making both stories intense, action-packed depictions of military missions gone awry.

6 'Fury' (2014)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via Sony

Fury was inspired by the horrors of World War II and is set during the final days of World War II. The movie follows a U.S. Army sergeant named Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt) who commands a Sherman tank and its five-man crew as they embark on a deadly mission behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany. Wardaddy and his crew must fight their way through relentless enemy forces after they are outnumbered and are at overwhelming odds.

In Fury, Wardaddy leads his tank crew through Nazi-occupied Germany during the final days of World War II. Similarly, Land of Bad centers around a team of elite soldiers trapped behind enemy lines. Both leaders, Wardaddy in Fury and Grimm in Land of Bad, must navigate complex situations and their leadership is tested as they face relentless enemies who outnumber their crews. Both movies highlight the importance of the bond between soldiers for survival, and they are praised for their accurate representation of warfare, which made Fury a hard movie to film.

5 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Zero Dark Thirty is an account of the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden, led by CIA analyst Maya (Jessica Chastain). The movie depicts the intense search following the 9/11 attacks, as Maya gathers intelligence and navigates complex global operations to locate the al-Qaeda leader. Zero Dark Thirty culminates in the secret Navy SEAL Team 6 raid on bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, resulting in his death.

Zero Dark Thirty and Land of Bad center around skilled teams tasked with executing dangerous, covert operations in hostile environments, which reflects the intense pressure faced by these individuals. Both movies highlight the tension and complexity of such operations, with a focus on the strategic and tactical execution needed to overcome overwhelming obstacles. Additionally, both films delve into the emotional and psychological toll that these high-risk missions take on the individuals involved. The performance of Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty is a career-defining performance.