War is an undeniably complex topic to handle within the confines of a single movie, and some tackle it better than others. Certain anti-war movies, for example, benefit from being anything but simple or straightforward. Come and See, for one example, is an unpredictable and oftentimes bewildering watch, while something like The Thin Red Line (also quite anti-war) plays around with chronology to poetic effect.

Some other movies – whether anti-war or otherwise – choose to take a more direct approach to depicting war, though, perhaps emphasizing how one’s minor role within a broader conflict can be simple, for better or worse (worse often equates to “tragic,” with lives thrown away on simple yet deadly missions). In one way or another, the following war movies are all definable as linear ones, usually because they focus on something simple, or, more often than not, they see characters progress from one point to another quite directly. They're ranked below, not according to their quality, but by how linear they are.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan commences in a famously dizzying way, and does also begin in what was once the present day, flashing back to the Normandy landings and depicting that event in grisly detail early on. That famous opening sequence of Saving Private Ryan isn't so linear, but once the main plot gets underway (the whole Private Ryan and his need to be saved kind of thing), the film’s pretty direct.

A squad of American soldiers stop at nothing to find Ryan and get him back home, sacrificing a great deal and cementing themselves as heroes while on their mission. It’s to the credit of Steven Spielberg and everyone else involved that Saving Private Ryan is so compelling, even with the relative simplicity of the storyline; the complexities come more from the emotional impact of it all, as well as the technical craft on display throughout.