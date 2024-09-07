There are a lot of war movies out there, with most of them being produced by Hollywood or other film industries from Western Europe, North America, or Australia. These are also the movies that break into the mainstream the most thanks to their tales of sacrifice and historic retellings of actual events. But to be honest, these great films don't deserve all the credit.

In fact, most countries, regardless of their location in the world, have produced war movies that portray the plight of their nations during times of war, and some of these are even better than anything Hollywood has produced. Hailing from the other side of the Cold War's Iron Curtain, these are the greatest non-Western war movies ever, which help to shine a light on the struggle of individuals who may not always get the credit they deserve.

10 'Sniper: The White Raven' (2022)

Conflict: Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-)

Sniper: The White Raven hails from Ukraine, a former Soviet nation that still is not entirely considered "the West" by the definitions established during the Cold War. This film takes place during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, before the Russians launched a full-scale invasion of the country. At the time the movie was filmed (and the time it depicts), there were ongoing skirmishes in the Donbas region, so the war was still going on, albeit on a much smaller scale.

The plot follows Mykola (Pavlo Aldoshyn), a pacifistic high school teacher who is caught off-guard as Russia invades the Donbas and kills his wife in cold blood. Vowing revenge, Mykola enlists in the military, training to be a deadly sniper. It's not the best war movie of all time by a long shot, however, it's a film that is more relevant now than it likely ever will be, as it shows how modern warfare can change people entirely, depending on their circumstances. It's exciting, but also a touch depressing, making this one of the best Ukrainian films in recent years.

9 'Operation Red Sea' (2018)

Conflict: Yemeni Civil War (2014-)

Operation Red Sea occurs during the outbreak of the Yemeni Civil War in 2014. As combat erupts between warring factions, a few hundred Chinese nationals find themselves trapped in a nation under siege, prompting the Chinese government to respond. They send in a contingent of soldiers, whose sole purpose is to see the civilians safely home, though this is no easy feat with all the animosity and violence they face.

The movie has been noted for its stellar tank battle sequences, along with being selected for the Oscars that year, though it was not nominated. It may not be Oscar-worthy, but it's exciting all the same, and helps bring some much-deserved attention to the heroic deeds committed by Chinese special forces to protect the innocent people of their country who are trapped at the opposite end of the continent. Underrated, thrilling, and action-packed, Operation Red Sea is perfect for fans of Black Hawk Down, especially with the war film's desert and urban warfare setting.

8 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Beasts of No Nation doesn't exactly specify where or when it takes place, but at the same time, it really doesn't need to. In what is infamous for being the most disturbing Netflix original movie ever made, Beasts of No Nation transports viewers to West Africa, where an unnamed nation is caught in the middle of a civil war.

The reason the where or the when isn't addressed is simple: because the problems the film illustrates happen all over the place, every day. The movie is about child soldiers, who have their youths ripped away from them, replaced by bombs and bullets, and are forced to kill in order to survive. It's a crushing story that no living person should have to experience, much less children younger than ten like the ones who appear in the movie. This film isn't just about action, but about one of the saddest issues plaguing the world today, which makes it not only an excellent watch, but a necessary one.

7 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2007)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Letters from Iwo Jima is actually an American-made movie directed by Clint Eastwood, however, it decides to take the non-traditional approach and show the battle of Iwo Jima from the perspective of the Japanese soldiers stationed there. The movie features a group of soldiers, whose lives are retold through flashbacks, making them feel more human and real, much unlike some other American war movies that portray the Japanese as malevolent villains.

At the end of the day, the movie lends a sympathetic ear to a fallen enemy, which is now possible thanks to the United States and Japan being on friendly terms now, and since the conflict had ended over 60 years before the film's release. Above everything else, it shows that soldiers are ordinary people who just want to go home and see their families again, regardless of what they believe, and it also shows that some individual American troopers weren't entirely innocent and did commit some atrocities against unarmed enemy soldiers during the war. There are both heroes and villains on all sides in this underrated World War II flick, emphasizing the power of unity and individual thought during times of war, and that's what makes it so brilliant.

6 'Persepolis' (2007)

Conflict: Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988)

Persepolis takes place during the Iran-Iraq War, and the Iranian Revolution the year prior, and follows a young Iranian girl who lives in an animated, monochrome world. The absence of color really speaks to how the joy that every kid should feel has been completely drained out of this young girl's world as she is forced to grow up in the shadow of war.

With its unique animation and melancholy storyline, Persepolis is one of the most beautiful yet disheartening movies of the 21st century, as it highlights a problem that continues to persist in certain parts of the world. Even though it is animated, it doesn't detract from the movie's quality or emotional impact at all; in fact, it only adds to it. If you're looking for a war movie that's a little bit different than the standard formula, look no further than Persepolis.

5 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Conflict: Rwandan Civil War (1990-1994)

Hotel Rwanda takes place during the Rwandan Civil War and subsequent genocide, during which hotel manager Paul Rusesabagina (played by Don Cheadle) opens up his business to take in refugees in secret, risking his own life and the lives of his employees to make sure the victims of the conflict are safe. It's a heroic true story from the perspective of an important man, one who was willing to put it all on the line to make a difference in his nation's darkest hours.

Nominated, but ultimately snubbed of three Oscars, Hotel Rwanda found critical acclaim for its dramatic and tense retelling of a dark stain in the history of Rwanda. The movie doesn't really like to overstep its boundaries and show the violence directly, but prefers to examine the human impact of the conflict, with the emotions and psyches of the survivors speaking to the horror of the war without directly showing the bloody violence. All in all, it is a little "safe," but also inspiring and very emotional.

4 'Ivan's Childhood' (1962)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)