War movies are almost always tragic. It's sort of a trademark of the brand — war always results in thousands of lives lost, after all. It's normal to expect tragedy while going into a war movie, but sometimes, filmmakers turn the emotions up to 11 and put out some really disturbing features that audiences will not regret watching but certainly will not enjoy either.

These movies are all excellent; in fact, some are pretty much perfect. Their high quality doesn't change the fact that they can never really be watched more than once on account of how emotionally traumatizing they are. There are truly no limits to what anti-war films will choose to portray, but this is almost always on purpose to get their point across. These might be necessary watches, but they can only be watched once because not everyone will have the strength to endure them a second time.

10 'Come and See' (1985)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Sovexportfilm

Ask anyone who's seen Come and See, and they'll probably deliver a warning when talking about it. This movie is one gut punch after another without letting up for even a second. Moreover, it is one of the most realistic depictions of war ever captured on film, so much so that, according to the film's director, some theatergoers were rushed away in ambulances because they were so emotionally distressed.

Furthermore, during a pre-screening event, one German veteran even spoke up to attest that he fought on the Eastern Front, where the film takes place, and that the movie shows nothing but the cold, hard truth. Its brutality is unmatched in other WWII films, and while it is a superb film, it's not one that most viewers will ever want to watch again. Its title, Come and See, almost feels like an invitation to its audiences: at first, they might accept, but every subsequent response to the invitation is likely to be "no, thank you."

9 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Image via Netflix

Beasts of No Nation is probably the most disturbing Netflix original film out there because it touches on a topic that is uncomfortable yet necessary to talk about: child soldiers. The movie and the source material don't clarify exactly when or where the movie takes place, but it doesn't need to; frankly, forcing children into a war is a sadly prevalent problem, no matter where in the world it happens.

It has all the gritty, realistic visuals of the average anti-war movie, with the exception that the protagonists are extremely young, not even teens yet. Beasts of No Nation was commended by critics, even though Idris Elba's harrowing performance was unfairly snubbed at the Oscars. Yet, even with all of its rave reviews, nothing can save it from the fact that it's just too heavy to really motivate anyone to watch it a second time.

8 'When the Wind Blows' (1987)

Image via Kings Road Entertainment

When the Wind Blows follows an elderly couple living in the English countryside that is left floundering after the world is thrown head-first into a nuclear war. With limited resources and no one left alive nearby to help them, they find themselves struggling to survive in the devastated landscape. The movie is shot with a really unique animation style, letting its viewers really feel the impact and the weight of the couples' situation.

Right off the bat, audiences will guess the ending, probably because there's only one way in which it could realistically end; from then on, the looming dread sets in. Even though the ending is obvious, it isn't made any less depressing. When the Wind Blows is a harrowing picture of how much the innocent suffer during war, and it's so morbid that it's hard to find the motivation to rewatch it and put oneself through the misery again, no matter how good it is.

7 'The Pianist' (2002)

Conflict: World War II

Image via Pathé Distribution

The Pianist follows real-life Polish pianist Władyslaw Szpilman as he slowly loses contact with his family due to the war. With nowhere else to go, he begins hiding out in what remains of Warsaw. In an Oscar-winning performance, Adrien Brody brings a raw yet tender depiction of the beleaguered musician as he awaits the end of the war, hoping against hope that his family members, wherever they are, are still alive.

It's yet another movie that shows the level of evil and destruction caused by Nazi Germany, especially in the neighboring country of Poland. Beyond that, The Pianist is about a father and a husband's helplessness as he tries to find any way possible to contact his family but can only wait and pray as the situation begins to get worse and worse. It's a horrible, oppressive feeling, and even if audiences have never experienced it before, they will through Szpilman. The Pianist is too emotionally demanding to be watched again, although none can deny it's a brilliant film.

6 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Conflict: World War II

Image via Toho

Studio Ghibli is known for making enchanting movies about whimsy, adventure, and self-discovery, so Grave of the Fireflies comes as a shocking surprise. Set after an American bombing raid in 1940s Japan, the story follows two children as they are left to survive in the everyone-for-themselves environment, where they are subject to malnourishment and poor living conditions.

It's a story that no child should ever have to tell. Yet, countless other stories like Seita's and Setsuko's exist throughout human history. The movie reveals the ending from the beginning, but that doesn't make the long, hard road to get there any less disheartening or utterly heartbreaking. Grave of the Fireflies may be a near-perfect movie, but it's just too sad to give it another go. Even if you know the ending, it will still deliver just as much of an emotional slap in the face every single time.

5 'Threads' (1984)

Image via BBC

Threads comes as a movie that is less sad than it is extremely shocking. Portraying survivors in Sheffield, England, as the world gets itself into a nuclear war, the movie is filled with some of the most visceral and brutally realistic visuals ever committed to film. Some of these moments provide a hefty dose of the morbid reality of nuclear warfare, resulting in a war movie that crosses into the horror genre. It's scary in the sense that it doesn't sugar-coat anything — sometimes, reality can be the most frightening thing of all.

Threads may alter viewers' perceptions about life forever, so it is best to watch at their own risk.

Most movies about nuclear war make some sort of heartfelt message at the end, implying that after all of the misery depicted in them, humanity can always rebuild. Threads isn't so generous to its viewers. It provides a much bleaker ending, implying that there is no hope for humanity after such a devastating conflict and the world is doomed. It came out during the Cold War when nuclear war was a very real possibility, so it was a much-needed wake-up call for the public. As such, it may alter viewers' perceptions about life forever, so it is best to watch at their own risk. And if fans find themselves in the stunned silence that is sure to follow the end of the film, it is clear that they will never, ever want to watch the movie again.

4 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Conflict: World War II

Image via Warner Bros.

Dunkirk is far from the saddest movie out there. Sure, there's a little bit of tragedy, which sort of comes with the territory. Alas, it's not the tragedy that makes the film hard to rewatch but rather its pressing anxiety. If viewers aren't prone to nervousness, they'll be perfectly okay, but those more susceptible to anxiety may wish to bypass watching this movie a second time.

The story is about the British evacuation of Dunkirk after France's surrender to Nazi Germany, leaving hundreds of British troops stranded on France's northern shore, just across the English Channel from their island homes. Unfortunately, the Reich is not far behind and attacks the evacuation as it is underway. The soundtrack is expertly crafted and infused with a ticking clock sound effect, subtly depicting the urgency of the British troops as the vise begins to close around them. Dunkirk is definitely a stress-inducing movie that should not be rewatched by those who get claustrophobic or easily rattled.

3 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' (2008)

Conflict: World War II

Image via Miramax Films

The Holocaust is one of the worst things to ever happen in human history. Naturally, any movie about it is going to be riddled with tragedy. Such is also the case with The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, which stars a young Asa Butterfield as Bruno, the son of a German Nazi officer who befriends a young Jewish boy in a concentration camp. None of the boys understand the gravity of the situation, allowing for an unexpected bond to blossom.

One of the main reasons why it's hard to rewatch is its horrifying ending. It's bad enough that it portrays how Jewish children were treated during the Holocaust, but the ending is way more distressing than it has any right to be. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas has also been subject to scholarly criticism for its depiction of certain aspects of the Holocaust. Still, as a work of pure fiction, it successfully evokes a visceral reaction from its audience, for better and worse.

2 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Conflict: Rwandan Civil War (1990-1994)

Image via MGM

Hotel Rwanda is about the Rwanda Civil War and the genocide that accompanied it. During this dark time in history, a hotel manager secretly shelters the persecuted Tutsi people from the Hutu insurgents hunting them down. Don Cheadle plays Paul Rusesabagina, the courageous hotel manager who risked his life to save countless others.

The movie portrays a part of recent history that is not often talked about. Though it doesn't always show the atrocities committed in full detail, the implications are enough to horrify anyone. It's claustrophobic, as audiences can feel how trapped the refugees are within the four walls of the hotel, touching upon a war that many prefer not to think about because of its brutality. It is for this reason that Hotel Rwanda becomes hard to watch the first time around, never mind any time after that.

1 'Schindler's List' (1994)

Conflict: World War II

Image via Universal Pictures

Schindler's List is arguably director Steven Spielberg's finest work, although it is also his hardest-hitting. The story follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a real official of the Nazi party who saved the lives of over 1,000 Jewish people by employing them at his factories after witnessing their persecution by the other members of his party.

Distinctively, it never tries to be a heartwarming story. Much of the movie's atmosphere is absolutely crushing and feels like a literal weight being slowly pressed down onto the audience's shoulders. Schindler's List shows the best and the worst of what humankind has to offer, which does not bode well for its rewatchability. Anyone who wishes to view this a second time, if at all, will need to muster all their emotional courage because the film's emotional themes are certainly no walk in the park.