While many war movies feature plenty of drama and action, there are some movies that focus on the comedy and absurdity of war. While dramatic war stories can highlight the tragedy people experience, comedic stories about war can emphasize the characters' humanity. Comedic movies set during war can offer unique perspectives that dramas don't. Comedic war movies may put characters in absurd situations, or they might satirize real ones.

Some movies, like The Great Dictator, satirize real people and events and offer real-time commentary on current events. Other movies, like M*A*S*H, were based on real experiences that showcased the absurdity of war and how many of those who live through war rely on their humor as a coping mechanism. The best comedic war movies showcase the futility of war and how people will often look for humor in the midst of otherwise horrifying circumstances.

10 '1941' (1979)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

While Steven Spielberg is more well-known for his war dramas, 1941 is a war comedy that represents an earlier look at his talents as a director. The movie follows the panic that gripped the Los Angeles area in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. 1941 is loosely based on real events that happened in the United States during World War II. The movie stars Dan Aykroyd, Ned Beatty, John Belushi, and Christopher Lee, among others.

What makes 1941 so funny is the fact that it leans into the chaos of its story. This hilarious ensemble heightens the outrageous premise and elevates the story's comedy. As funny as 1941 is, it is also a surprisingly poignant look at how easily it is for people to be whipped into a frenzy when they are given incorrect or incomplete information. The gags and action sequences featured in the movie only underline the comedy.

9 'Catch-22' (1970)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Catch-22. Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Catch-22 is based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Joseph Heller. The story is set on a fictional base in the Mediterranean during World War II. The movie stars Alan Arkin as American bombardier Captain John Yossarian. Yossarian is known for flying dangerous missions but looks to escape after watching his colleagues die in combat. As his schemes to protect himself become more convoluted, those around him also take increasingly extreme measures to meet Yossarian's unrealistic combat targets.

Catch-22 captures the folly of war by making fun of its premise. The entire story is a meditation on the quote from one of the characters, Doc Daneeka (Jack Gilford), An airman would have to be crazy to fly more missions, and if he were crazy, he would be unfit to fly." Each of the characters goes through so much to confront the reality in which they find themselves. Catch-22 highlights the lengths people will go to process the realities of war.

8 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Good Morning, Vietnam is loosely based on the true story of Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams), a DJ with the Armed Forces Radio Service. The movie highlights Cronauer's experience while being stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Good Morning, Vietnam follows Cronauer as he goes from a mostly apolitical DJ focused on playing music for the troops to a man who is profoundly disturbed by the violence he witnesses.

What makes Good Morning, Vietnam such an effective comedy is the fact that it is a story told by an outsider. The movie relies on Williams' incredible talent to tell the story of a man who fought to maintain his humanity while witnessing war up close and being censored by his government. The horrors of war featured in Good Morning, Vietnam are made all the more personal because of how innocent the protagonist is.

7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi