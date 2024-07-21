If there's one style of film that will always have a devoted audience, it would be the war genre. Few others can captivate viewers with pulse-pounding action, gripping suspense, and emotional drama. Because of their inherent connection with real life, war movies profoundly affect audiences, making them invest in these pictures and continue to watch and enjoy them constantly.

The war genre, a treasure trove of highly rewatchable films, isn't all just about history and drama. These movies are jaw-dropping, spectacular, and, most importantly, incredibly entertaining. Many of cinema's best movies are war stories full of riveting action, heavy themes, and intense atmosphere, but some are more watchable and deserve multiple viewings. From The Longest Day to Saving Private Ryan, these are the most rewatchable war movies everyone needs to see more than once.

10 'The Longest Day' (1962)

Directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, and Gerd Oswald

A badass John Wayne historical war epic, The Longest Day sees an All-Star cast in a thrilling retelling of the famous D-Day Landings of World War II. Rounded out by an impressive ensemble, including Richard Burton, Sean Connery, and Henry Fonda, the story follows both sides of the conflict from the days leading up to the attack to its bloody conclusion.

It's a large-scale, flawlessly acted, and incredibly detailed depiction of one of the most iconic battles of the European Theatre. Shown through multiple perspectives, it paints a mostly accurate and pulse-pounding interpretation of the invasion through different viewpoints of the men who fought on the ground, allowing audiences to take every moment of the battle and how it played out. While its two-hour and fifty-eight-minute run time may seem too much for multiple watches, The Longest Day does not feel drawn out for a second and offers a thrilling experience perfect for any WWII enthusiast.

9 'The Guns of Navarone' (1961)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

The Guns of Navarone is a fascinating 1961 war adventure drama that takes viewers on an exciting WW2 journey full of action and stunning effects. Starring an iconic cast, including Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn, and David Niven, it follows a six-man team of allied soldiers tasked with a near-impossible mission to take out two heavy cannons on the Greek Isle of Navarone to help rescue 2,000 British soldiers pinned down on another island.

With epic fight sequences, nail-biting suspense, and an exciting, explosive finale, The Guns of Navarone doesn't fail to entertain. It's an enthralling action-adventure flick backed by impressive Oscar-winning special effects and an incredibly talented cast that thrills the audiences with captivating performances. Though unfortunately not as memorable as other war films, The Guns of Navarone is a classic that gets more enjoyable with every rewatch.

8 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

From the creative mind of director Kathryn Bigelow, responsible for incredible action thrillers like Zero Dark Thirty and Point Break, comes the Best Picture-winning war film The Hurt Locker starring Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie. Set during the Iraq War, it follows several US elite bomb technicians as they're tasked with disarming explosives in the middle of heavy combat zones.

Cited as one of the most suspenseful war thrillers ever made, The Hurt Locker leaves viewers on the edge of their seats with its pulse-pounding sequences. Though not as action-packed, it's still an intense and thrilling war flick that entertains audiences with its interesting plot and likable characters. Brilliantly edited, sharply written, and expertly directed, The Hurt Locker is an exciting nail-biter that'll still be fascinating to watch throughout the decades.

7 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Considered by the AFI as one of the greatest American movies of all time, Casablanca is an incredible war drama classic that every movie lover should see. Starring Oscar winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, it follows the complicated romantic tale of a cynical American nightclub owner who risks life and freedom to help his former lover escape imprisonment during the German occupation of Casablanca, French Morocco.

Casablanca is a romantic masterpiece of the Golden Age of Cinema. A timeless tale with powerful performances, iconic lines, and a cherished story, Casablanca is as beloved and memorable today as it was back in 1942. Regardless of age, this remarkable black-and-white WWII classic is a must-watch for anyone who considers themselves a war or film buff. And, no matter how many rewatches, its plot and characters will always be entertaining.

6 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

In this iconic Vietnam War drama, Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket intensely and unflinchingly depicts warfare set during one of the most controversial and deadly conflicts in United States history. Starring Matthew Modine and the late R. Lee Ermey, it follows the perspective of a combat journalist as he experiences the harsh realities of war from his early days as a recruit to his harsh struggle to survive in combat in Vietnam.

Kubrick is no stranger to the anti-war genre, considering his work in 1957's Paths of Glory. His take on the Vietnam War paints the harsh, unforgiving reality many soldiers faced during this brutal conflict. Full Metal Jacket is a captivating story with intense, realistic action and grounded performances. It's an essential Vietnam War film that has only improved with age and will continue to be praised and watched as the years go on.

5 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Hailed as one of the most compelling war movies of the 2010s, Sam Mendes' 1917 is a well-crafted, brilliantly shot, and engaging World War I period drama that amazes audiences with its impressive attention to detail. Set on the Western Front, it follows two British soldiers as they set out on a dangerous mission to give orders to another battle line to hopefully prevent a costly assault that could send 1,600 men to their deaths.

Filmed primarily in real-time with continuous shots, 1917 immerses audiences in its incredible story and lets them experience what the characters are going through. It's a thrilling and tragic race-against-time-flick that fully explores the shocking and brutal outcomes of the First World War. Though fairly recent, 1917 has already become a war classic that will continue to be watched and appreciated by audiences.

4 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Inglourious Basterds is one of director Quentin Tarantino's most graphic and bloodiest films. Set in an alternate history of WWII, it follows a deadly unit of Jewish American soldiers as they go behind enemy lines to sabotage the Nazi war machine in Europe.

Bold, shocking, and powerfully acted, Inglourious Basterds is undoubtedly one of the 21st century's most engaging war movies. It's backed by Tarantino's brilliant writing and the magnificent performances of the talented cast. The film even features a well-deserved Supporting Oscar win for Austrian actor Christoph Waltz, who brought so much intensity and charm when playing the despicable Hans Landa, one of cinema's all-time greatest villains. Inglourious Basterds is a wildly entertaining, blood-soaked masterpiece that is a must-watch for any war movie marathon.

3 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola