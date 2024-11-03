War never changes. For better or worse, war movies do, and they have done quite drastically over the course of the last century. While this simple fact has seen many sensational classics—even ones still universally admired today—lose their relevance if not their quality, it has also re-calibrated the reverence in which some of the truly timeless war films are held, be they grueling depictions of combat, scathing criticisms of military practice, or outrageous comedies that lampoon the politicians behind it all.

In the instance of this list, “old” will refer to films released prior to the New Hollywood movement that transpired through the late 60s and into the 70s, as the evolutionary wave led to war cinema embracing the gritty and confronting tone that it is typically known for today. While this discernment may exclude some decades-old classics like Apocalypse Now and Saving Private Ryan, it highlights war pictures that boast messages and stories so timeless that even an industry-wide upheaval of style and tone has done nothing to hinder their enduring excellence.

10 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Many of the great epics of the 50s and 60s, while still mesmerizing in scope, have an outdated quality which has seen them lose some of their appeal to modern viewers with their stilted, Shakespearean enormity and their slower, more restrained pacing. Lawrence of Arabia is not among its contemporaries in this regard. Bringing T.E. Lawrence’s (Peter O’Toole) heroic exploits to the screen with breathtaking grandiosity, the war epic is just as captivating today as it was in 1962.

In addition to its astonishing visual appeal, it boasts a rich thematic exploration into the depth of Lawrence’s soul, illuminating a complex journey of violence and identity as he finds his allegiances to the British and the Arabian tribes conflicting despite their common goal. O’Toole is brilliant in this regard, with his angst-riddled performance detailing the internal struggle quite perfectly. Courtesy of this focus, and the enduring brilliance of the film-making, Lawrence of Arabia has maintained a relevance and sublime grace that many of its contemporaries lost quite some time ago.

Lawrence of Arabia Release Date December 11, 1962 Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes

9 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966)

Directed by Gillo Pontecorvo

Despite being made on a tiny budget with no noteworthy actors, The Battle of Algiers has stood the test of time as one of the most immersive war pictures ever made. The genius behind it resides in Gillo Pontecorvo’s decision to shoot on location with newsreel style camera work that was then edited like documentary footage more so than traditional narrative cinema. The inspired approach generates a palpable sense of urgency and tension that remains just as powerful nearly 60 years later.

Based on the real-life freedom fighter Ali La Pointe (Brahim Hadjadj), it is a brutal depiction of the conflict between guerrilla soldiers of the FLN and French paratroopers during the Battle of Algiers. In addition to its visceral presentation being just as potent today, The Battle of Algiers has also endured through the objective lens it casts on occupying forces meeting resistance, and the atrocities such engagements often lead to. With new wars emerging frequently over the past 60 years, the film has never ceased to be painfully relevant, and it is a picture far more people should see.

The Battle of Algiers Release Date August 31, 1966 Runtime 121 minutes

8 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin’s achievements in silent cinema have thrived not only as timeless masterpieces, but as profoundly human stories capable of transcending language barriers, generational rifts, and cultural divides. It makes his accomplishment with The Great Dictator all the more impressive. His first sound film, it follows a Jewish barber (Chaplin) stranded in a ghetto who becomes an integral part of a ploy to unseat the Tomainia’s tyrannical leader, Adenoid Hynkel (also Chaplin).

In addition to being Chaplin’s first “talkie”, The Great Dictator was also his first strong foray into political discourse, and while his assertive anti-fascist views were considered pre-emptive and overly robust in 1940, his convictions have been proven over time. It thrived upon release as it presented people with a license to laugh at Adolf Hitler for what he was, but it has remained achingly relevant as an anti-war satire about power-mad politicians and the masses of ordinary people who suffer for their posturing.

The Great Dictator Release Date March 7, 1941 Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Jack Oakie , Reginald Gardiner Runtime 125 minutes

7 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

One of the most commanding anti-war films ever made, Paths of Glory sees legendary director Stanley Kubrick operating at his absolute best. A condemnation of the French military, it sees three soldiers standing trial for cowardice after their squads refused to carry on with a futile and suicidal attack. Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) represents the three men, though he fears the result of the trial may be determined before it has even begun.

In a purely film-making sense, Paths of Glory is a masterpiece of tone and innovation, particularly with its exceptional camerawork that moves through and around the trenches. However, the resonant core of Paths of Glory will always be its rousing tale of injustice at the hands of political ambition. In this regard, the film is truly timeless, presenting a scorching criticism of power and punishment that showcases that the horrors of war can pertain to self-minded acts against allies as well as atrocities committed against enemies.

Paths of Glory Release Date December 25, 1957 Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes

6 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Few films define Old Hollywood quite like Casablanca. The romantic war drama follows American nightclub owner Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) whose non-committal attitude towards WWII is challenged when his former lover arrives in town with her husband, a Resistance leader wanted by the Nazi regime. As he grapples with his feelings for Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), Rick must also navigate an intensifying web of shady criminals, corrupt officials, and Nazi officers.

The film has many elements that have seen it age impeccably, from its astonishing and witty screenplay to its iconic performances, but it is its core message of love and resistance that has ensured its relevance has remained. Embodied in scenes like the famous rendition of “La Marseillaise” and Rick’s softening cynicism that leads to his eventual decision to ensure Ilsa and Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid) escape Casablanca, the film combines rousing character drama with immense entertainment value to showcase the importance of conviction and action even when apathy seems wise.

Casablanca Release Date January 23, 1943 Cast Humphrey Bogart , Ingrid Bergman , Paul Henreid , Claude Rains , Conrad Veidt , Sydney Greenstreet Runtime 102 minutes

5 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

War films—or films of any genre for that matter—that mercilessly lampoon political operations amid conflict tend to find a certain timelessness. Stanley Kubrick proves that cynicism goes hand in hand with quality in the exceptional war comedy Dr. Strangelove, which follows the U.S. President and his war council as they scramble to respond to an unsanctioned nuclear attack on the Soviet Union launched by a manic general.

It is a brutal indictment on political leadership, one that wields its surgical, satirical lens with such vitriolic intent that it is just as commanding and comedic today as it was in 1964. Dr. Strangelove was also one of the first true critiques of the bomb to reach the masses, making it instrumental in weakening the power of the Cold War state and disarming the militaristic mindset that imbued the early days of the conflict with such animosity and intensity. As the notion of nuclear war continues to plague the minds of many, the film endures as a topical and callous condemnation of those who wield the power to ignite it.

4 'The Human Condition' Trilogy (1959-1961)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

An epic tale of WWII coming from Japan, The Human Condition trilogy might just be the single most underappreciated war story ever put to screen. Each of the three films boasts an epic runtime, with the story exploring a conscientious objector and pacifist who ends up being conscripted into the Japanese army where he faces persecution and abuse from his own comrades. When the war ends, he surrenders to Soviet forces and winds up in a concentration camp where he begins to fear he will never return home to be reunited with his wife.

The trilogy is profoundly human, thriving as a denunciation of war that examines its weighted ideas through the experiences and tribulations of one man. While the scope of the overarching story is immense, being jam-packed with dozens of meaningful supporting characters and thoroughly explored philosophical ideals, the trilogy never sacrifices its narrative clarity to realize its enormity. It results in a breathtaking achievement from Masaki Kobayashi that has stood the test of time through his meditations on war and its convictions of what it does to humanity.

The Human Condition I: No Greater Love Release Date December 14, 1959 Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Michiyo Aratama , Chikage Awashima , Ineko Arima , Keiji Sada , Sô Yamamura , Akira Ishihama , Kôji Nanbara Runtime 208 Minutes

3 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

An American adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque’s novel based on his own experiences during WWI, All Quiet on the Western Front is a timelessly harrowing depiction of war and a tragic tale of youthful disillusionment. It follows a young German who eagerly enlists to fight for his country, but his fantasies of glory and heroism are shattered when he arrives at the front lines and must face the harrowing horror of trench warfare.

While over 90 years have passed since the film’s release, and societal attitudes towards war have changed exponentially in that time, All Quiet on the Western Front remains a captivating tragedy of the lie that enchanted so many young men on both sides of the First World War. Technically groundbreaking upon release, its visceral impact can still be felt by viewers today, while its unadulterated and essential anti-war message hasn’t waned one bit thanks to its might and poignancy.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) Release Date August 24, 1930 Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes

2 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

A war picture that will be timely and painfully relevant so long as wars are fought, The Best Years of Our Lives is the perfect depiction of life after battle. Running at nearly three hours long, it follows three American soldiers who return home after WWII and gradually come to realize how drastically their lives have changed due to their service. Fred (Dana Andrews) is a war hero incapable of competing with highly skilled workers, Al (Fredric March) is a banker in trouble for trying to give veterans loan exemptions, and Homer (Harold Russell) struggles to adjust having lost both his hands.

Meditating on notions of purpose, doubt, trauma, and grief with profound humanity, The Best Years of Our Lives is the quintessential story of American recovery post WWII. Its success was instantaneous, with the film winning seven Academy Awards and becoming the highest grossing movie of the decade, in addition to being an enduring sensation of Old Hollywood brilliance. Even as certain aspects of its narrative presentation have aged, its central message of hope, resilience, and adversity is as powerful now as it was in 1946.

The Best Years of Our Lives Release Date May 29, 1947 Cast Myrna Loy , Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Virginia Mayo Runtime 170 minutes

1 'The Grand Illusion' (1937)

Directed by Jean Renoir

Brash yet profoundly humane, The Grand Illusion thrives as an anti-war picture through its focus on relationships and class more so than its depiction of battle. Jean Renoir’s 1937 masterpiece follows a group of French PoWs, taking a particular interest in the aristocratic Captain de Boeldieu (Pierre Fresnay) and the working-class Lieutenant Maréchal (Jean Gabin). The duo is relocated to a camp known as Wintersborn, where the warden, German nobleman Captain von Rauffenstein (Erich von Stroheim), forms an odd bond with de Boeldieu by virtue of their shared lavish lifestyles.

It relishes showing how nationalistic hostilities ultimately collapse in the face of compassion and connection, using the two elitist soldiers’ relationship as a platform to discuss issues of wealth, race, class, and privilege in a changing society, and arguing that aristocratic traditionalism must fall for the world to move beyond such conflicts. The power of the movie is underlined by the fact that WWII began just two years after it was released. Its meditative intrigue and its enlightened findings are ageless, perhaps sadly so, ensuring that The Grand Illusion has endured as one of the most effective and esteemed war pictures ever made.

The Grand Illusion Release Date September 12, 1938 Cast Jean Gabin , Dita Parlo , Pierre Fresnay , Erich von Stroheim , Julien Carette , Georges Péclet , Werner Florian , Jean Dasté Runtime 113 Minutes

