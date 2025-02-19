When it comes to war movies, films generally prefer to take audiences right into the boots of the guys on the ground. They portray the violence and horror of the front lines in full force, allowing viewers to try and experience what war is really like, albeit with Hollywood's heightened sense of drama. However, there's just a whole heck of a lot more to conflict than just people with guns shooting at each other. In fact, a lot of war is office politics.

Some films, fortunately, have taken it upon themselves to show what goes on behind the front lines, depicting military leaders as they confer with each other to discuss plans of attack or what to do next in their current predicament. These are the best strategic war movies, films that aren't so much action-oriented as they are planning-oriented and which reward the audience not in blood but in the satisfaction of a plan well-executed. They will be ranked based on how much attention they pay to the tactics of battle and their overall success as gripping war movies.

10 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

American sequences Directed by Richard Fleischer; Japanese Sequences Directed by Kinji Fukasaku, Toshio Masuda, and Akira Kurosawa (Uncredited)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Tora! Tora! Tora! is set during the Pacific Theatre of World War II, specifically on the very first engagement involving the US: the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The title comes from a portmanteau of the Japanese words totsugeki raigeki, meaning "lightning attack," similar to the German word Blitzkrieg. This event was notable as it was completely unprovoked and was the primary reason why the United States declared war on the Axis forces despite their initial neutrality.

The film shows Pearl Harbor from both the Japanese and the American points of view, mainly centering on the plan of attack or defense made by generals, which often had to be adjusted in the nick of time. It's got some flaws, but Tora! Tora! Tora! is widely regarded as the best movie about Pearl Harbor, especially with how in-depth it goes into the attack plan.