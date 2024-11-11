There are a bunch of different ways to tackle a war movie. One can opt to make them more dramatic, emphasizing the futile plight of young soldiers in a hopeless situation, or it can opt to depict the hardships of civilian life during wartime. Other times, a war movie might want to show the inner workings of government institutions with enigmatic political dramas.

But the general standard amongst war movies is to be action-based films, showing some of the more popular firefights and engagements of the most memorable wars in history. That's all well and good, but on occassion, some of these action-war films decide to turn the thrill factor beyond the maximum, resulting in an experience that stands out amongst the others. These are the most thrilling war movies, which can easily keep audiences invested from the beginning to the end.

10 'The Patriot' (2000)

Conflict: American Revolutionary War (1775-1783)

The Patriot follows former American soldier Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson), who is thrown into war once again when his fellow countryfolk begin to rise up against the tyrannical British Empire, thus beginning the American Revolutionary War. Acting mostly on his own, Martin wages war against the British opressors, and through a series of coordinated ambushes, he is able to support the larger war effort in defence of his son, who has enlisted in the Revolutionary army.

In terms of historical accuracy, it should go without saying that there's pretty much none, but that's okay because it certainly makes up for it in action. Whether it's musket shootouts or hand-to-hand combat with hatchets and bayonets, The Patriot can deliver exciting action in a whole bunch of different ways, ensuring it is easily digestible and easy to appreciate.

9 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Conflict: Iraq War (2003-2011)

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Hurt Locker takes place during the Iraq War, and follows a bomb defusal technician named William James, played by Jeremy Renner. James replaces a fallen technician from another unit, but is often at odds with the other members of his squad. Though The Hurt Locker was seriously lacking in terms of realism, that doesn't take away from the fact that it's very entertaining, and highly exciting.

Since it's about bomb defusal, many of the scenes are tense, as even the slightest misstep could cause a bomb detonation and spell disaster for the American troops. There are some action sequences, but most of the thrills come from nail-biting tension, and the uncertainty of what could possibly happen next.

8 '1917' (2019)

Conflict: World War I (1914-1918)

Image via Universal Pictures

1917 takes place in the trenches of the Western Front of World War I, following two British field runners who are assigned to deliver orders to another company down the line. These orders are crucial to the war effort, as if they do not reach their destination in time, the Allies could fall into a trap. Filmed in a way that makes it seem like one continuous take, 1917 keeps audiences nice and close to the action by never being more than a few steps behind the main character.

This method of filming also brings the danger much closer, and allows the viewer to feel each moment of peril and experience the growing urgency as more and more obstacles crop up in the runners' paths. 1917 is a movie that is sure to get the blood pumping with its action and anxiety-inducing time frame, with the objective only seeming farther and farther away with each little hiccough on the journey there.

7 'Spartacus' (1960)

Conflict: Third Servile War (73-71 BCE)

Image via Universal International

Spartacus is a film by Stanley Kubrick about the titular Thracian gladiator, played by Kirk Douglas. This real gladiator was a slave, and began the Third Servile War, leading a huge slave revolt against the Roman Republic. Though the movie is well over 60 years old, the scale of it is still a sight to marvel at, as it is even impressive by today's standards.

Sure, some techniques are dated and kind of cheesy, but the battle sequences are amazing to watch, and never fail to get the blood flowing. It's also easy to root for Spartacus as he takes a stand against tyranny in the name of freedom, and is willing to go to any lengths necessary to win. Known for its awe-inspiring battles, Spartacus is a film that absolutely must be seen by any history or war movie enthusiast.

6 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via United Artists

If there's one thing that is consistently exciting throughout Hollywood, it's a good prison escape film. There's just something about a bunch of inmates using unconventional tactics and stealth to break free of the bars that has contained them for so long. But The Great Escape is no ordinary prison break film, as it actually takes place during the Second World War, and follows the lives of Allied POWs attempting to escape from a German prison camp.

Widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made, The Great Escape delivers its thrills not in gunfire or explosions, but in the pulse-pounding action and tension that comes with espionage, breaking out of prison, and guerrilla warfare. This is a movie that every cinephile simply must see, and there is no question about that.

5 'Narvik' (2022)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via Netflix

Narvik is a Netflix film that occurs during the Battles of Narvik during Germany's invasion of Norway in 1940. This was a doomed battle from the start, with the Norwegian forces unable to stand against the growing might of the Third Reich, but that doesn't mean they weren't going to go down swinging. One of the most underrated World War II movies, Narvik is not only about sacrifice and defiance against all odds, but also about familial divide caused by political differences.

As the battle rages on, the film shows the destruction and devastation in full force, which is great eye candy, but also a little tragic. It's another movie that has action that rarely lets up, and even though the ending is clear from a mile away, the road to get there is very exciting, while simultaneously inspiring and depressing. There's a lot of emotions in this film, with thrill being one of them.

4 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Saving Private Ryan opens up on June 6, 1944, or what is commonly known as D-Day. This date marked the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, and was the onset of the Third Reich's downfall. The main cast find themselves in the midst of a heated slaughter on Omaha Beach, which was the landing point that suffered the heaviest casualties. The beach invasion at the beginning is as exhilirating as it is horrifying, and doesn't pull any punches when it shows the brutality of this engagement.

Beyond the disastrous landings at Omaha beach, the story follows a squad who searches for James Ryan (Matt Damon), who is being sent home after the deaths of all of his brothers. There is quite a lot of action in this film, and each scene is more thrilling than the last. There's also a heavy emotional toll, as audiences get to know the squad, and is unfortunately forced to watch certain members die on the front. Saving Private Ryan is the quintessential D-Day movie and a fictitious story that is just as thrilling now as it was 20 years ago.