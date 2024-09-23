Trench warfare is a method of battle in which soldiers dig trench networks, usually in large, open fields, to provide cover amidst the flat terrain. These trenches often contain bunkers and tunnels and are intended to be used tactically. However, conditions in the trenches are usually festering and vile, as they often become filled with mud as a result of rain and make way for all sorts of diseases to infect combatants, as if the threat of the war itself weren't enough.

There have been many movies depicting this method of warfare, which really took off in the First World War, though it still sees limited use today. As such, most of these movies, like 1917, take place during World War I, though this is more of a trend rather than an outright rule, with a few notable exceptions. Regardless of the setting, these are the best movies to feature trench warfare, painting brutally realistic pictures of life below ground.

10 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman is a fantasy war movie about the eponymous superheroine, played by Gal Gadot. The story takes place during World War I, with the trenches playing a major part in several action sequences. Of course, being a superhero film, it ranks pretty low on the realism scale, but that doesn't mean it's no fun to watch. Most superhero films take place in the modern day in some sprawling urban center, so this came as a nice change of pace and a much-needed win for the DCEU.

Wonder Woman would come to be one of Gal Gadot's most career-defining roles, and the film comes from director Patty Jenkins, who absolutely nailed it given that she hadn't directed a feature film in nearly 15 years. It's probably the best version of Wonder Woman that DC fans have been graced with on screens, made better by its unique setting in the trenches.

9 'Trench 11' (2017)

Directed by Leo Scherman

Trench 11 is a war-horror movie starring Rossif Sutherland as a Canadian tunneler who is assigned to travel with a squad of British and American soldiers to the titular Trench 11, a German network of underground tunnels and trenches far behind enemy lines. When they arrive, they find the place to be sealed off and deserted... or so it seems. In reality, the Germans have been experimenting with a parasitic worm that turns anyone infected into a bloodthirsty zombie.

Trench 11 is truly a claustrophobic experience, as zombies swarm the trench network, leaving the soldiers with very few options.

With its oppressive darkness and tight quarters, Trench 11 is truly a claustrophobic experience, as zombies swarm the trench network, leaving the soldiers with very few options. It's not the best war or horror movie out there, but it's a very underrated entry in the zombie genre and is most certainly worth a watch if you're into a unique zombie flick. Moreover, Trench 11's use of the trenches to enhance the horror is wholly unique, even within the rare war-horror genre.

8 'Beneath Hill 60' (2010)

Directed by Jeremy Hartley Sims

Beneath Hill 60 is an Australian war film that takes place on the Western Front in 1916, just two years into World War I. Australian copper miner Oliver Woodward (Brendan Cowell) is scooped up by the British Army for his talents, leaving his true love behind on the other side of the world. The film heavily revolves around Woodward's tunneling under German positions all along the Western Front, where he meets many traumatized soldiers and encounters deadly situations.

The film was nominated for a whopping 16 AACTA awards yet didn't win a single one of them; still, having that many nominations speaks to its quality anyway. At the time, the island of Australia was newly independent, but that didn't stop the Crown from coming after the people living there for the war effort. Beneath Hill 60 examines the abuse Australian soldiers often endured at the hands of their British superiors, as well as the more menial tasks of war, such as digging trenches. Luckily, it does well in pretty much every department, with its only flaws being some minor missteps here and there.

7 'No Man's Land' (2001)

Directed by Danis Tanović

Most movies about trench warfare take place in World War I, as this is when the method really became popular, but some take place during World War II; these instances haven't been the only times the method was used, though. Indeed, trench warfare also saw fruition in the Bosnian War in the '90s, as the nation of Bosnia & Herzegovina fought to gain independence from Yugoslavia. No Man's Land takes place during this war for independence and actually won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film thanks to Danis Tanović's outstanding directing.

No Man's Land examines how soldiers who are enemies may have more in common than they initially realize.

The story follows two soldiers of opposing sides, both of whom are wounded, who confront each other in the trenches but are too heavily injured to deal the killing blow. All they can do is patiently await their fate as night falls. The two start on the wrong foot at first but eventually begin to understand each other and become a pair of unlikely friends. Focusing on the human aspect of war rather than the actual violence, No Man's Land is harrowing and compassionate, examining how soldiers who are enemies may have more in common than they initially realize and bond during the long hours spent in the deceiving safety of the trenches.

6 'Journey's End' (2017)

Directed by Saul Dibb

Journey's End is a highly underrated British war movie starring Asa Butterfield as Second Lieutenant Raleigh, an officer in the Spring Offensive of 1918. The movie is actually the fifth film adaptation of a 1928 stage play by R. C. Sheriff, though the 2017 version is by far the most famous and successful, and for good reason.

Critics had nothing but praise for the film, noting it for its impeccable depiction of trench warfare, as well as nothing how much the British Army has changed in just 100 years. Other critics stated it was good to finally see a film breathe life into a play that had been written 90 years prior and that was sorely lacking a film adaptation that was both good and worthy of attention. Journey's End was very worthy of attention but never received the spotlight it so desperately deserves.

5 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

1917 is a war movie shot in a unique way, with a series of cleverly disguised edits serving to make it seem like the events are all one continuous shot. Somewhere along the Western Front during World War I, two British field runners are dispatched to deliver crucial orders to another company somewhere down the line, demanding they stand down as the Germans intend to lure them into a trap. However, the runners encounter numerous obstacles during their desperate assignment, which makes the film tense as time begins to run out.

One of the finest war movies of the past five years, 1917 follows the runners as they traverse various environments, from cities and forests to, yes, trenches. It's not the most bloody war movie out there, but it does a wonderful job in its drama and sense of urgency as the obliteration of the other company seems imminent with each bump in the road.

4 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Though Letters from Iwo Jima is an American-made movie, it takes a bit of a different approach by lending a sympathetic ear to the losing side of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. While waiting for American soldiers to arrive, Japanese troops spend their days digging a trench and tunnel network on and around a mountain, which is where they will make their final stand against the invaders.

The Japanese soldiers aren't portrayed as monsters or as the enemy at all but instead as ordinary people forced into an undesirable situation, much like many of the American troops. The main focus of the film is Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), a young man who is stationed in Okinawa and is constantly at odds with his superiors because of his unwillingness to die, with or without honor. Saigo has every intention of staying alive, but American forces do not make this easy. Grim and shockingly heartbreaking, Letters from Iwo Jima excels not only in its trench-driven action but in the drama department, too.

Letters from Iwo Jima Release Date February 2, 2007 Cast Ken Watanabe , Kazunari Ninomiya , Tsuyoshi Ihara , Ryo Kase , Shido Nakamura , Hiroshi Watanabe Runtime 141 Minutes Writers Iris Yamashita , Paul Haggis , Tadamichi Kuribayashi , Tsuyoko Yoshido

3 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge is a biopic about Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), an American medic and conscientious objector who became the first person to ever be awarded the Medal of Honour without ever firing a weapon. The movie focuses primarily on the Battle of Okinawa in Japan, wherein Doss saved the lives of over 70 wounded soldiers, both American and Japanese, all by himself after the rest of his company retreated from the battleground. Staying behind completely alone, Doss worked through the night to make sure people came out okay.

While Doss' story is truly heroic, the movie also happens to feature great bouts of trench warfare, as the Japanese are dug in like ticks in a complex network of trenches and tunnels. The strategy works to their advantage and is the primary reason the Americans have such a difficult time advancing and raking up so many casualties. Tense and inspiring, Hacksaw Ridge is a modern achievement in the war movie genre.

Hacksaw Ridge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 4, 2016 Cast Andrew Garfield , Richard Pyros , Jacob Warner , Milo Gibson , Darcy Bryce , Roman Guerriero Runtime 139 minutes Writers Robert Schenkkan , Andrew Knight

2 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Paths of Glory is a World War I movie made by famed film maestro Stanley Kubrick. It stars legendary actor Kirk Douglas as Colonel Dax, a commanding officer in the war effort, who is brought to the front to defend three soldiers who were chosen at random to be court marshaled following an offensive that went horribly wrong.

At the time of its release, Paths of Glory was highly controversial in its portrayal of the French military, but over time, its standing has considerably improved, as the hellish conditions of war as a result of power-hungry officers are now a known reality. Despite how it stirred the pot in France, it was received favorably in the United States, and modern critics continue to commend the movie for its bleak atmosphere and down-to-earth depictions of life as a soldier.

Paths of Glory Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 1957 Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Stanley Kubrick , Calder Willingham , Jim Thompson , Humphrey Cobb

1 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Lew Ayres stars as Paul Bäumer in Hollywood's first adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel, All Quiet on the Western Front. Though the 2022 version is a masterpiece in its own right and is still fresh in the minds of many, the original reigns supreme as a timeless classic and is actually more faithful to the original novel. Though the book itself is a fictional story, many of the situations are based upon Remarque's experiences and struggles throughout the First World War.

As with many World War I movies, trench warfare takes center stage, with their putrid and unsanitary conditions proving to be just as much of a threat as the bombs and bullets. All Quiet on the Western Front, along with its three cinematic adaptations, is one of the only true anti-war movies in that it shows how pointless death and destruction are. One of the bleakest war movies with an unforgiving approach, All Quiet does what it needs to get its point across to its audience, and it's a superb trench warfare movie, to boot.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) Release Date August 24, 1930 Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes Writers Erich Maria Remarque , Maxwell Anderson , George Abbott , Del Andrews

