For better or worse, watching a good many war movies does inevitably lead to the noticing of numerous tropes, conventions, and maybe even clichés. War is something that can be presented as a necessary evil, or an outright terrible thing. The former might involve a more traditional war movie, with heroes and villains, but the latter – encompassing anti-war movies – can also have certain identifiable formulaic qualities.

Conventions by themselves are not automatically bad, but at the same time, looking at movies that defy the status quo can be greatly interesting, especially if you feel like you’ve seen it all. Focusing on war movies in particular, the following titles can all be described as rather unique, owing to the way they look, sound, unfold narratively, or work to create some kind of emotional response in the viewer.

10 'Johnny Got His Gun' (1971)

Directed by Dalton Trumbo

Every anti-war movie has to be bleak to some extent, but Johnny Got His Gun really goes the extra mile in selling the senselessness and sheer horror of being a soldier. It centers on a young man who’s left alive after fighting in World War I, but has almost nothing but his brain left, given he’s lost all of his limbs, as well as his eyes, ears, mouth, and nose.

So, Johnny Got His Gun involves him lying on a bed in mental and physical agony, all the while he thinks back on various events of his life, because he has little else to do. It’s a movie about the worst-case scenario of being permanently disfigured during combat, and presents a uniquely hellish and uncomfortably introspective look at something that undeniably feels like a feature-length nightmare.

9 'Hanagatami' (2017)

Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

Nobuhiko Obayashi remains best known for his very unusual comedic supernatural horror movie, House (1977), but he was immensely prolific over numerous decades, and put his signature style on other genres, too. Hanagatami was one of his final films, and saw him making a romantic drama set mostly during the early years of World War II in Japan.

Hanagatami is a long, strange, sometimes confounding, but ultimately rewarding film for anyone who’s okay with watching something that feels arthouse while running for close to three hours overall. It’s a visually striking movie with the kind of atmosphere and tone only Nobuhiko Obayashi could’ve conjured up, and then had those qualities somehow work within a movie that can be described – at least in part – as a war film.

8 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk ended up being a fresh take on the war genre, which was welcomed, considering the war it depicted – World War II – has been explored time and again throughout cinema history. Essentially, Dunkirk is straightforward in narrative, but complex with its editing, which condenses time in three different ways across three different sets of characters, all involved with the Dunkirk evacuation of 1940.

It's typical for Christopher Nolan to mess around with time and space in some way, but he found a genuinely novel way to do it in Dunkirk (and he snuck a Michael Caine cameo in for good measure). Dunkirk is oddly experimental for a big-budget movie that also feels a little like a blockbuster, but that’s inevitably what makes it so memorable and such a standout title among other recent World War II movies.