War is arguably the most powerful genre in cinema. While movies are designed to entertain at a fundamental level, they can also offer commentary and perspective on real-world issues. Whether current or historical, films can provide education and insight into the horrors of war in ways that no other forms of media can. Movies like All Quiet on the Western Front and Come and See profoundly impacted audiences, contextualizing war and opening a discussion on its futility.

As prominent as war has been in human history, movies dealing with it have a considerably rich history that, more often than not, coincides with global events of the time. Some movies serve as anti-war statement pieces, while others use conflict as a backdrop for more focused narratives. Despite these movies often depicting quite disturbing subject matter, they can still be stunningly realized visually. This is a selection of the 10 best-looking war movies ever made.

10 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A Vietnam War story in two halves, Full Metal Jacket follows the freshly enlisted Private Joker (Matthew Modine). A victim of ruthless drill instructor Sergeant Hartman's (R. Lee Ermey) wrath, Joker is forced to take the bumbling but well-intentioned Private Pyle (Vincent D'Onofrio) under his wing. Post boot-camp, Joker finds himself on the frontlines of the horrific conflict, witnessing firsthand the brutality and overall senselessness of a war that should've never happened.

Legendary director Stanley Kubrick's war movies are unlike anything else the genre has to offer. Rich with metaphors and densely layered, Full Metal Jacket is perhaps his most intricately designed war movie. The relatively civilian first half gives way to a second half of sweeping action sequences captured with a technical gusto that only Kubrick could manage with such finesse. As horrific as much of Full Metal Jacket is, there's no denying that it's breathtaking to look at.

9 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Close

Set in medieval Japan, aging warlord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to retire and divides his ownership between his three sons. Wishing only to spend his final years with his kin, Ichimonji is unaware of the lust for power and the level of corruption that such a decision incurs. While previously banished for his lack of trust in his brothers, the youngest son, Saburo (Daisuke Ryu) is his father's only hope in preventing a great betrayal that would see devastating consequences.

Among the most prolific filmmakers to have ever lived, Akira Kurosawa is no amateur when it comes to crafting expansive war epics. As thrilling as it is vibrant and expressive, Ran is a masterwork that has stood strong against the test of time and remains one of the most gorgeous war movies cinema has to offer. The spectacle is undeniable and dazzling, executed with the sort of technical precision one could only expect from a master such as Kurosawa.

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The year is 1940. 4000 British and French soldiers are trapped in the port town of Dunkirk, France, awaiting evacuation as an overwhelming German force advances on them. This telling of the miracle at Dunkirk is given three different perspectives: a pair of fighter pilots, a group of soldiers stuck on the beach, and a civilian vessel on its way to assist in the evacuation.

Director Christopher Nolan is one of the brightest minds to come out of Hollywood in the modern age, and Dunkirk is among his best works. While it does offer the grandiose spectacle one would come to expect from a Nolan movie, it's also one of those blockbusters that is as engaging as it is thoughtful. The real story of what happened at Dunkirk is told in an unconventional but thoroughly compelling manner that separates it from other films of the genre. One of the all-time best British war movies, Dunkirk is visceral, intense, beautifully crafted, and, in parts, uplifting.