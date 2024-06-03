The war genre is a difficult one to tackle appropriately, at least as far as movies are concerned. Such films often have to walk a line between being entertaining (or at least engaging) while also showing the horrors inherent to war, be it the tedium, death, or destruction they cause… or all of the above. Movies tend to have to be compelling on some level, but there’s also a risk in making warfare look too cinematic or exciting, at least as far as some war movies go.

All these things have to be taken into account, but if a war movie stumbles in one of these areas and also feels lacking from a technical perspective, it has the chance to be considered among the all-time lows for the genre. Such movies fit into this unfortunate camp, and can - for one reason or another - be included among the worst war films of all time.

10 'Alexander' (2004)

Director: Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone has made a handful of good historical/biographical films in his time, but Alexander was not one of them. It can’t be faulted for its ambitions, given it’s an epic that runs between 167 and 214 minutes, depending on which one of the four cuts you watch, and spans a great many years in its attempt to tell the life story of Alexander the Great.

There are aspirations for greatness, but this Alexander movie is not Great at all, sadly. It jumps around and feels all over the place narratively, and has some very “interesting” casting decisions, not all of which pay off. At its worst, Alexander can also be very boring, but some of the technical qualities - and the admittedly impressive scale of the battle sequences - do prove to be small glimmers of light/quality in an otherwise dim film.

9 'Ambush at Cimarron Pass' (1958)

Director: Jodie Copelan

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are some qualities to Ambush at Cimarron Pass that make it something of a curiosity or oddity, but sitting through it is still a bit of a slog. That’s really saying something, considering the film is just 73 minutes long, and stands out for being one of Clint Eastwood’s earliest starring roles… but these are the only qualities that come close to making the film watchable.

Otherwise, Ambush at Cimarron Pass is a bland blending of war and Western genres, narratively being about various soldiers banding together to fight against numerous Native American warriors. It’s an old-fashioned film that feels a little like a war movie, owing to the amount of combat and the fact that some characters are soldiers. Regrettably, the action here is tedious, and the characters barely have any interesting qualities. It’s the sort of movie where most people involved probably sleepwalked through it, and, funnily enough, anyone who tries to watch it will probably just sleep through it.

Ambush at Cimarron Pass Director Jodie Copelan Release Date February 11, 1958 Run Time 73 mins Actors Clint Eastwood, Scott Brady, Margia Dean

8 'Cavalcade' (1933)

Director: Frank Lloyd

Image via Fox Film Corporation

Cavalcade may have won an Academy Award for Best Picture, but nowadays, it feels like an absolute slog to get through, and there are plenty of movies from the 1930s that hold up a whole lot better. It’s a movie that takes place over several decades, starting at the very end of the 19th century and ending in the early 1930s, following the trials and tribulations of two different English families across the decades.

Given the Second Boer War and World War I occurred during this period of time, they get touched upon during Cavalcade, turning this drama into a war movie for some of its runtime. Whether it’s dealing with war or not, Cavalcade is consistent in being dull, and will probably only be of interest to anyone who wants to watch every single Best Picture winner (and even then, watching this might make you regret such a commitment).

Cavalcade Release Date April 15, 1933 Director Frank Lloyd Cast Una O'Connor , Herbert Mundin Runtime 112

7 'Captain Corelli’s Mandolin' (2001)

Director: John Madden

Nicolas Cage has appeared in a surprisingly high number of war movies that aren’t particularly good, with 2001’s Captain Corelli’s Mandolin being one of them. It’s about a love triangle with a woman at the center, brought about because her husband goes off to fight in World War II, leading to her falling in love with another man stationed nearby: the titular Captain Corelli (Cage’s character).

It’s melodramatic and kind of goofy, but not quite enough to feel particularly funny, nor could it really be called so bad it’s good, either. It’s got a memorably dumb title, and there is some amusement to be found in how all-over-the-place all the accents are (with Cage playing an Italian soldier, after all), but Captain Corelli’s Mandolin is also sluggish and tedious in its worst moments. It’s probably best avoided, in all honesty.

6 'Jarhead 2: Field of Fire' (2014)

Director: Don Michael Paul

Image via UFO International Productions

2005’s Jarhead could well be up there as an all-time great war movie, or at least one of the most underrated of the past couple of decades, delving into and depicting the tedium of war without ever feeling too boring to watch. Quite bafflingly, it was a film that ended up getting three direct-to-video sequels released throughout the 2010s, the first (and arguably worst) being 2014’s Jarhead 2: Field of Fire.

It's really just a generic war movie, featuring combat (but boring combat) in a way that goes against what the first film was trying to say. It really just maintains the name, and is otherwise very dissimilar to the first Jarhead, unsurprisingly carrying over little by way of story, characters, or cast members. It’s hard to know who was asking for a film like Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, but nevertheless, it established Jarhead as a “series” and got two more sequels.

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Release Date August 14, 2014 Director Don Michael Paul Cast Asen Asenov , Daniel Coetzer , Amr El-Bayoumi , Jesse Garcia , Cole Hauser , Ronny Jhutti Runtime 103

5 'Missing in Action' (1984)

Director: Joseph Zito

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Though Missing in Action might succeed as a brainless Chuck Norris action movie, it doesn’t fare nearly as well when judged as a war movie (and even action fans are going to have to overlook some tedium and technical shakiness throughout). It feels like a First Blood/Rambo sequel, but perhaps even a little worse, with Norris starring as a one-man army tasked with rescuing American soldiers who are being held captive in Vietnam.

Throughout Missing in Action, there are a good number of explosions, guns fired, and other acts of violence/destruction committed, but it’s all captured pretty lifelessly and eventually feels repetitive. Even some fun character actors showing up – like M. Emmet Walsh and James Hong – can only do so much in giving Missing in Action more of a pulse, and it ends up being shockingly boring for something that’s technically so action-packed.

4 'Time to Kill' (1989)

Director: Giuliano Montaldo

Image via Ellepi Films

Somehow, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin is not the only time Nicolas Cage has played an Italian soldier in a movie, as he did the same thing 12 years earlier in an even worse movie called Time to Kill. This is real bottom-of-the-barrel stuff, made with a shoestring budget and having uncomfortable scene after uncomfortable scene, making it hard to recommend, even to people who might otherwise like to see Cage giving a bizarrely passionate performance for a film that doesn’t really deserve it.

He plays a soldier who unravels psychologically while having to find his way to a hospital after being hurt and separated from his fellow soldiers, yelling, screaming, and committing heinous acts along the way. Time to Kill almost feels like an exploitation film, but not a good or fun one. It’s honestly odd and would probably be completely forgotten, had it not featured a young Cage in a starring role. Even with Cage, it’s still mostly forgotten, and maybe the more forgotten it remains, the better.

3 'Air Strike' (2018)

Director: Xiao Feng