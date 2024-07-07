Movies about war have become a way for audiences to reflect on the horrors of conflict and the sacrifices of veterans. Stories centered around naval warfare offer unique perspectives on battles that reshaped history. Many of these movies take inspiration from real events and fictionalize the stories and characters to make broader commentary on war itself. These movies use the backdrop of naval warfare to create larger social commentary or to focus on one character and their leadership.

Some movies, like Dunkirk, use an ensemble cast to recreate real-life naval battles that impacted history. Others, like Mister Rogers, are fictionalized versions of real wartime events that make broader commentaries on how sailors see themselves in the context of war. These movies look at the unique challenges that exist for those fighting war on the seas. The best movies about naval warfare balance character studies with a broader look at how humans react to the violence of war.

10 'Greyhound' (2020)

Directed by Aaron Schneider

Image via Apple TV+

Greyhound is based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester. Greyhound is a fictionalized account of real events during the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II. Naval Commander Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) captains the USS Keeling, a naval destroyer tasked with intercepting and fighting German U-boats and protecting a fleet of ships. The crew of the USS Keeling must use early radar equipment to track these U-boats and achieve their mission.

What makes Greyhound so effective is its use of fictional characters and a fictional story to capture the horrors of the Battle of the Atlantic. The movie also portrays the issues with such early radar technology, making it an effective commentary on the ingenuity that battles like this would have required. Tom Hanks's performance as a leader, trying his best with the tools he is given and the difficult circumstances, is enough to make this movie magnetic.

9 'Mister Roberts' (1955)

Directed by John Ford and Mervyn LeRoy

Image via Warner Bros.

Mister Roberts is based on the 1946 novel of the same name, previously adapted into a play in 1948. The story follows the crew of a US Navy cargo ship in the final days of World War II. Cargo Chief and Executive Officer Lieutenant Doug Roberts (Henry Fonda) keeps the crew's morale up in the face of boredom and a tyrannical captain, Lieutenant Commander Morton (James Cagney). While Roberts has a friendly relationship with crew members, they are mystified when he turns on them and gets closer to Morton.

Mister Roberts is an honest reflection on the complicated feelings that people can feel in the middle of a war.

What makes this story so compelling is that it showcases the very real struggle of military personnel who face identity crises in times of war. Mister Roberts is an honest reflection on the complicated feelings that people can feel in the middle of a war. Roberts is a fascinating character to follow as he processes the fact that he feels so far away from the most intense fighting. Mister Roberts is also significant in that it features the iconic 1950s movie star William Powell in his final film appearance.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Dunkirk portrays the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II. The movie follows various groups of Allied soldiers as they are stranded on the beach and awaiting rescue. There is little dialogue throughout, which only makes the tension more palpable. The story shifts between the soldiers on the beach, the doomed ships, and those in power making decisions regarding the fate of those needing rescue. Dunkirk showcases the crucial role that civilian fishermen and sailors played in making this evacuation a success.

Christopher Nolan's vision shines through in every moment of this movie. There is a sense of claustrophobia that is captured effectively by the fact that each character is shown with a sense of doom. Dunkirk also captures the sobering reality that, in war, great victories so often come at terrible costs. The story is tremendously compelling as it showcases the absolute destruction naval warfare can cause and how it impacts those in the middle of the chaos.

7 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via 20th Century Studios

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World takes place during the Napoleonic Wars and follows Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) of the HMS Surprise, who is ordered to intercept a privateer. Aubrey and his crew travel to the Galápagos Islands, where they fall into disarray as the privateer continues to elude them. This game of cat-and-mouse becomes a character study for Aubrey. This role is a kind of precursor to Russell Crowe's role in Les Misérables, where he chases a certain Jean Valjean.

Showcasing excellent scenes of naval warfare, Master and Commander is a period piece and a commentary on the chaos that characterized the Napoleonic Wars in particular. Watching the crew of the HMS Surprise devolve into superstition and mistrust highlights the fact that this story is very in tune with human nature. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World demonstrates the unique claustrophobia that exists in a naval vessel that is at the mercy of its captain.

6 'The Admiral: Roaring Currents' (2014)

Directed by Kim Han-min

Image via CJ Entertainment

The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a Korean epic that chronicles the Battle of Myeongnyang, which took place around 1597. Specifically, the movie spotlights Admiral Yi Sun-sin (Choi Min-sik) and one of his greatest military accomplishments: leading a fleet of just 12 ships against 333 Japanese naval vessels. The story is a showcase of Yi's leadership and how he was able to inspire those under his command to achieve this massive victory.

Any story of such a small group of people going up against and defeating an invading force will always be captivating.

The set pieces alone make The Admiral: Roaring Currents enthralling to watch. Any story of such a small group of people going up against and defeating an invading force will always be captivating. Additionally, Choi's performance effectively humanizes a significant figure in military history in the midst of massive naval battles. In addition to being a character study of Yi, the movie features an ensemble that further adds depth to an already compelling narrative.

Watch on Roku

5 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

Directed by Richard Fleischer, Toshio Masuda, and Kinji Fukasaku

Image via 20th Century Studios

Tora! Tora! Tora! chronicles the events that led up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The movie incorporates both Japanese and American perspectives and highlights the ordinary people who were caught up in what would become a massive tragedy. Tora! Tora! Tora! portrays real-life officers and naval personnel who tried to achieve peace, those who were committed to continuing the war, and those who missed opportunities to prevent the Pearl Harbor attacks.

The fact that Tora! Tora! Tora! highlights both Japanese and American perspectives gives it a nuance that makes it more authentic.

What makes the movie so effective is its use of tension, even when viewers know where the story ultimately ends. Pearl Harbor was such a tragic and pivotal event in American and Japanese history, and the film does an impressive job depicting the chaos and warfare, even if it comes at the expense of emotional resonance. It is devastating to think about all the people who attempted to either stop the attacks or who had chances to prevent the worst of the damage. The fact that Tora! Tora! Tora! highlights both Japanese and American perspectives gives it a nuance that makes it more authentic.

4 'The Caine Mutiny' (1954)

Directed by Edward Dmytryk