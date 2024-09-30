Though they began in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings, the epic story of Middle-earth was always bound to find its way to screens, and has a number of times. There are the Ralph Bakshi animated films, Peter Jackson's interpretation of the world in both The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films, and most recently with Prime's series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With the Prime series now in its second season and the announcement of Jackson's franchise expanding with new live-action films starting with The Hunt for Gollum in 2026, it's clear that the adventures in Middle-earth are far from over. But the next film that will return audiences to the familiar and beloved world is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, releasing in December. Unlike the most well-known The Lord of the Rings entities, The War of the Rohirrim will not be live-action. Instead, this venture into Middle-earth will take place in the form of an anime.

However, a different format doesn't necessarily mean the story is separate from previous works. With any new adaption of Tolkien naturally comes the question of continuity. Between Jackson's films and the Rings of Power series, two distinctly separate continuities are currently running, so how does The War of the Rohirrim fit in? Even from the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, it is clear that this film will not introduce a new continuity to add confusion to the already chaotic division. Instead, it will fall into Jackson's continuity despite its vastly different look.

Peter Jackson Is Involved With 'The War of the Rohirrim', But Not Directing

The War of the Rohirrim trailer proudly emphasized the connection to the beloved trilogy, even flashing "Peter Jackson Presents" across the screen at the very beginning. However, unlike any of the franchise's films to date, Jackson will not direct the anime. He serves as an executive producer while Kenji Kamiyama, who has much more experience with this style of filmmaking, takes on the role of director. Though this is a significant change for the franchise, it is not an anomaly, as The Hunt for Gollum will see Jackson as a producer and Andy Serkis in the director's chair. Not unlike The War of the Rohirrim, Jackson's involvement will keep some consistency and assure connection to the larger franchise.

Jackson is not the only way The War of the Rohirrim's advertising has evoked the previous films. In fact, a good section of the trailer is devoted to images from the trilogy, specifically, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Specifically highlighting Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Éowyn (Miranda Otto), who appear in their live-action forms. The strategy focuses on the connection, perhaps hoping to tune into the audience's nostalgia. Though the transition from this footage to the anime is jarring, it benefits The War of the Rohirrim to connect to the popular trilogy. And is quite notably an advantage that The Rings of Power doesn't have. The trailer leaves no room for confusion — making it clear that the two are connected, though it is important to note that The War of the Rohirrim will not have much overlap with the trilogy.

What Familiar Characters Will Appear in 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

With the new film so clearly tied to the previous installments, it should be expected that some characters will reappear, especially with all the immortal beings who populate Middle-earth. However, only one actor from the original trilogy is confirmed to return. Fittingly, the Lady of Rohan, Éowyn, will appear, voiced by Miranda Otto, who played the character in the live-action films. She is set to narrate the story, recounting a significant moment in her people's history. Though other members of the Rohirrim appear in the trilogy, including Éowyn's uncle, King Théoden (Bernard Hill), and her brother, Éomer (Karl Urban), Éowyn is the most memorable as she faces the leader of the Ringwraiths and wins, acting as one of the most powerful female characters of her time. This only cements that she is a good choice to serve as the intersection point for the new film.

Though Otto is the only trilogy cast member confirmed for The War of the Rohirrim, many others could show up, though they don't need to. As it is a historical tale that takes place nearly 200 years before The Lord of the Rings, most characters will not have been born yet in this timeline. However, there are exceptions, as any of the elves — including Legolas, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), and Elrond (Hugo Weaving) — would be alive during this period. There's another notable character who seems to be making an appearance. In the Japanese version of the trailer, Saruman can be seen. Though he looks like Christopher Lee, the voice will be someone else due to Lee's death in 2015. It would be fitting for Saruman to show up, as he is one of the wizards trying to keep the peace of Middle-earth, and this story could shine some light on his eventual fall to darkness. Likewise, Gandalf could theoretically appear, though unlike Saruman, who establishes his residence in the area shortly after this conflict, he has no known ties to the event.

'The War of the Rohirrim's Story Connects to 'The Two Towers'

While they may be separated by 200 years, The War of the Rohirrim's story has an undeniable connection to the trilogy, specifically, The Two Towers. The tale features the ancient King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), and his family during a war against an army of Dunlendings. After a political marriage falls apart, Helm kills Freca (Shaun Dooley), whose son, Wulf (Luke Pasqualino), seeks vengeance by declaring war. This is a marked change from most Middle-earth content, which explores conflicts between good and evil that decide the fate of the entire world. In contrast, The War of the Rohirrim is a story where men fight each other in a notably less righteous war.

To this point, the franchise has tracked the movement of the One Ring as Bilbo (Martin Freeman) found it, and Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the Fellowship destroyed it. Unfortunately, The War of the Rohirrim will not do the same as the object will still be firmly in Gollum's (Serkis) possession. However, Sauron and his desire for rings are referenced in the trailer, alluding to his growing power and suggesting that there will be some overlap. But, while the anime may not continue the same fight against evil, it will intersect with The Lord of the Rings, where Rohan and its culture are concerned. Helm's daughter, Hèra (Gaia Wise), seems to be a focal point for the story, and she will offer a window into the shieldmaidens of Rohan like Éowyn will later become. More significantly, the story will serve as an origin story to Helm's Deep – the location of the Rohirrim's epic battle against the orcs in The Two Towers, which is named for Helm Hammerhand, satisfyingly tying the two stories together.

