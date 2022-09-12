After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.

The story follows various groups of survivors, who team up to save their lives and the existing human race after an apocalyptic attack by extra-terrestrial creatures.

War of the Worlds Season 3 continues the fight for survival takes off as a new horror grips people around the world. As the war between humans and the aliens reaches a new point of crisis, the stakes run high, and two people form an unlikely partnership to face the dangers that loom large. The new heroes try their best to make the most of all available resources and fight, once more, to save the human race.

Reprising their original roles, the cast of War of the Worlds Season 3 includes Gabriel Byrne, Natasha Little, Lea Drucker, and Stéphane Caillard as major characters. Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was a series regular in the previous two seasons, might be returning to surprise fans. The ensemble cast also sees Ernest Kingsley Junior, Molly Windsor, Madeleine Worral, and Oliver Hembrough joining the team as new characters.

If you have been waiting since last year for the new season of the hit sci-fi series, then, wait no more, because the all-new season is right here. Check out this handy guide on how you can watch War of the Worlds Season 3, and where and when you can watch it.

Image via Epix

War of the Worlds Season 3 is releasing on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, only on EPIX.

Fans in France and the United Kingdom can catch the show on Canal+ and Fox and Disney+ networks, respectively.

How Many Episodes Does War of the Worlds Season 3 Have?

Image via Epix

War of the Worlds Season 3 is going to follow its previous two seasons and is slated to have eight episodes of 50 minutes (roughly an hour) each. After the premiere, each new episode will release every week, thus setting the expectation, as each episode progresses.

So far, there’s no other official information available on the episode details for season 3. But what we do know, is that the new season is being directed by Indra Siera and Jonas Alexander Arnby.

You can watch this space for the latest updates on all episodes of War of the Worlds Season 3.

Where is War of the Worlds Streaming?

The EPIX original series, War of the Worlds, is loosely inspired by H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel of the same name. The series is also the third television adaptation of Wells’ work.

Premiering in 2019 (in the US), the sci-fi series became the network’s breakthrough show of the year and was critically acclaimed, including a well-rated review from our Collider staff, calling the show “an intriguing watch, if not always an entertaining one.”

After the release of its second season, War of the Worlds was renewed in July 2021 for a third season, set to release in 2022.

If you are a sci-fi fan and love any of the earlier adaptations of the novel, or the novel itself, then you might want to catch up on this series, as well, ahead (or along with) the new season.

War of the World Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on EPIX.

Can You Watch War of the Worlds Without EPIX?

Image via Epix

War of the Worlds is an EPIX original production, which means it is only available on the network’s channel or its streaming service. You can bookmark the show’s landing page and directly access it, or you can get their streaming app.

You can subscribe to EPIX cable channel or its streaming app and access its unlimited library of original and other aggregated content. The streaming service comes with a free trial and then costs about $5.99 per month. You can also access EPIX through Amazon Prime Video. The EPIX streaming app is available on all Android and iOS devices.

Watch the War of the Worlds Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer of War of the Worlds Season 3, released in August 2022, shows what’s in store for the humans on earth as a new horrifying event changes the course of their fight, and thus, survival. The story of the third season picks up from the previous one and deals with new kinds of terror. Saving the suspense of the plot, let’s just say that the new season will be equally, if not any less dramatic and scary.

The trailer definitely builds up ample tension and sets the scene for what’s about to come. The clip, overall looks like what you would expect to see in a well-made sci-fi project; great visual effects, apocalyptic music, and affected dialogues.

There’s a constant feeling of imminent danger for the survivors, including a newborn child. And as soon as you want to believe that there might be some escape, the swarming aliens take your fear to the next level. In short, season 3 seems to be keeping up with the pace, possibly adding a notch more.

When is the War of the Worlds Season 3 Finale?

The final episode of War of the Worlds Season 3 releases on Monday, 26 September 2022.

What is War of the Worlds About?

Image via Epix

Although the series uses H.G. Wells’ novel as the basis, it’s nowhere related to the original. In fact, the new series seems to have a more human connection than the original novel or even the previous adaptations, where the lives and emotions of the protagonists are explored more than the fight itself.

The story of the show takes off in present-day Europe, focusing on people across the United Kingdom and France. It all begins when astronomers detect an unlikely transmission from another galaxy, awaiting contact. In a matter of days since then, the world gets devastated by an army of extra-terrestrial beings, or more like alien dogs. People start panicking and fleeing, with many dying, and the ones that are left are constantly on the escape from the aliens, trying to survive.

Seasons 1 and 2 explore many subplots on this premise, including traveling back in time, creating deadly viruses, and also dealing with the individual stories of the main protagonists. Season 2 ended with Bill Ward, the lead survivor, played by Gabriel Byrne, traveling back in time and preventing the “future alien race” from being born.

Watch what happens in the all-new season of War of the Worlds, when it premiers on September 12.