Are we alone in the universe? What awaits the human race in the vast darkness across the gulf of space? These are questions that have consistently been on the minds of people for many years and in the latest production from Vertical Entertainment, these questions are answered. However, the answer is not an entirely pleasant one as seen in the official trailer of War of the Worlds: The Attack as the earth grapples with the threat of a deadly Martian invasion.

The new trailer has a plot that centers on three young astronomers who are tracking a meteorite that strikes the planet and soon find themselves at the center of a Martian invasion. The group is assisted by a soldier, and they arrive in London where they must discover a means to save humanity. The challenge for the human race now lies in fending off a foe that has been, for quite a while now, watching their rise and expansion and seeking the right time to strike.

Besieged by an enemy whose motives aren't clear, their capabilities unknown except for the fact that their firepower eviscerates its target upon impact, pits the armies of the world in a battle that they seemingly are not equipped to win. However, as seen in the trailer, when faced with a near-impossible situation of survival, the choices are usually binary - fight or flee. In the question of the survival of humans as a species, these young astronomers choose to make a stand and stem the tide. War of the Worlds: The Attack is based on the best-selling novel by H.G. Wells.

Director Junaid Syed Wants to Make a Classic Tale Accessible to a Younger Audience

Telling a familiar tale of alien invasions, this upcoming film tells the story from the perspective of young heroes. War of the Worlds; The Attack is helmed by Junaid Syed who had previously told ScreenDaily that the aim of the project was modernizing the classic tale for a younger audience. “The idea was to create a modernized version of H.G Wells’ War Of The Worlds while honoring and trying to stay as close to the original story as possible. It has nostalgic elements for the grown-ups and, at the same time, fresh storylines making it relatable for the younger audiences,” said Syed.

War of the Worlds: The Attack stars Sam Gittins, Vincent Regan, Alhaji Fofana, Lara Lemon, Stefan Boehm, Rosie Steel, and Leo Staar among others. In what is his feature directorial debut, Syed also co-writes the screenplay alongside Tom Jolliffe with Arun Kumar as executive producer. Producing the film alongside Syed are Hayley Medwell and Jatinder Kumar Bhardwaj.

