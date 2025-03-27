Movies about the War on Drugs offer unique perspectives on a conflict that has caused untold damage to ordinary people around the world. While there are some movies that focus on law enforcement and the realities they face when confronting cartels and organized crime, there are many movies about the War on Drugs that highlight stories of regular people who find themselves caught up in this abstract war.

The best movies about the War on Drugs highlight the global nature of this conflict and how civilians pay the highest price. Some movies, like Triple Frontier, highlight the role Americans play in this conflict and comment on how Americans see themselves in relation to the War on Drugs. Other movies, like The House I Live In, are realistic looks at the impact that this conflict has on ordinary people around the world and the work that is being done to address this conflict by people on the frontlines.

10 'White Boy Rick' (2018)

Directed by Yann Demange

White Boy Rick follows the story of Rick Wershe (Matthew McConaughey), a single father struggling to raise his children at the height of the crack epidemic in Detroit. Specifically, Rick struggles to connect with his son Ricky (Richie Merritt) after his daughter leaves the family home. To make ends meet, Rick begins manufacturing and selling firearms. Ricky becomes an informant for US federal law enforcement due to his connection to organized crime.

What makes White Boy Rick an important movie about the war on drugs is the fact that it highlights how connected drug trafficking is to the wider criminal underworld. This movie highlights how everyday families have found themselves caught up in the War on Drugs. White Boy Rick highlights the fact that law enforcement has so often made the War on Drugs worse even as they were tasked with resolving it.