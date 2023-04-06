The US and Canadian rights for Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s directorial debut War Pony were acquired by Momentum Pictures at the SXSW in March. The feature which tells a dual tale of discovery has had it first trailer released by Picture House Entertainment.

War Pony tells the story of two Oglala Lakota people who have their lives interwoven on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Central to the story are Bill (Jojo Bapteise Whiting) and Matho (LaDainian Crazy Thunder), both at different stages of their lives, yet still in search of the same thing – themselves. While Matho, a 12-year-old cannot wait to grow up and grow up, Bill who is already grown is seeking to make the most of his life and the opportunities that it has afforded him no matter how meager. The near two-minute trailer shines a light on the life and culture of this community. Despite the disparity in age, both Bill and Matho are in the hunt for the same things: love and money. They embark on this quest against the backdrop of difficult life choices and tense communal relationships in this coming of age drama.

Speaking after the picture's purchase, Ian Goggins, Momentum Pictures’ EVP described the story as one that is familiar to many. A journey of self discovery and tenacity in a world where the odds are staked against us. Goggons said, "“This story balances the unique circumstances and culture of these two young men on their journey to make their way in a world that has been stacked against them and the universal human experience of discovering who you are in a way that is both beautiful and heartbreaking."

What Makes 'War Pony' Intriguing?

War Pony is a feature that stands out because of the unique circumstances under which it is set to be produced. First, the directorial pair of Keough and Gammell are making their debut. The pair had worked together in the past, with Gammell producing Welcome the Stranger, a project Keough starred in. The firsts on War Pony abound with Whiting and Thunder debuting as first-time actors and screenwriters Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy also making a first foray into screenplay writing.The story for the feature draws inspiration from the life of the screenwriters themselves and the search for authenticity in the making of the picture required that Keough and Gammell spend an extended period of time at the reservation. This picture has been in the making for years, with the directors and screenwriters meeting as far back as 2015. It is produced by Keough, Gammell, Willi White, Bert Hamelinck, Ryan Zacarias, and Sacha Ben Harroche with Pte Cante Win Poor Bear executive producing.

War Pony will arrive cinemas on June 9. Watch the trailer below: