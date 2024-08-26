War is a complex and intense subject and many films have sought to give it the gravitas it deserves. However, some films are inspired to explore such a weighty topic through a lens of comedy or critique. These pictures find that in delving into the depths of tragedy or flawed systems, hope, joy, and perhaps an inspiration for change can emerge.

Besides creative directing and bold statements, the actors in military commentaries have a chance to think outside the box in what would ordinarily be a stereotypical role. They get to imagine different layers and angles to portray a soldier or an officer and not feel forced to keep the portrayal monotone. Audiences benefit as well and gain new perspectives on war and military conflict that they perhaps would not have considered without the chosen vehicle of delivery. Whether the end goal is condemnation or contemplation, here are 10 of the best war satire movies, ranked.

10 'Three Kings' (1999)

Directed by David O. Russell

Wars have been fought over riches, but in the 1999 film Three Kings, wealth was not the original goal. Four soldiers stationed in Iraq at the end of the Gulf War find a map they believe leads to a cache of gold. Embarking on the search to find it results in a poignant plot twist that challenges the characters to finally consider the ramifications of the occupation they have been involved in.

Starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, and Spike Jonze, Three Kings does a great job of blending humor and levity with dramatic and thought-provoking moments. It also features some unique cinematography to add intriguing depth to the storytelling. It offers humorous and meaningful commentary on a soldier's experience in a foreign land and navigates away from stereotypes, venturing to authentically portray the characters on both sides of the conflict.

9 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Directed by Robert Altman

Centered around the antics of a dysfunctional military base in Korea, the 1970 film M*A*S*H went on to inspire the long-running and beloved TV series of the same name. It featured a charismatic and dynamic cast that included Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Robert Duvall, and Sally Kellerman.

The undercurrent of authenticity that runs beneath the surface of the zany situations in M*A*S*H is largely because the film was based on a book written by military surgeon Hiester Richard Hornberger Jr. The legitimacy of the dark humor and unglamorous representation of events makes the film and television show some of the most enduring in cinema history.

8 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Good Morning, Vietnam features Robin Williams at his inspirational and hilarious best. Williams plays Adrian Cronauer, a charismatic DJ and radio personality hired to boost the morale of American troops in Vietnam by hosting a localized radio broadcast. As Adrian spends time with the soldiers and local citizens, he and the audience are invited to contemplate multiple facets of the Vietnam War.

Williams is fantastic in the movie and most of his performances on air were the result of him improvising. Forest Whitaker is great in his supporting role and Bruno Kirby pursues his objective to be irritating and the epitome of a micromanager superbly well. Good Morning, Vietnam has many poignant moments interspersed with funny ones and is a great feature of military commentary.

7 'Stripes' (1981)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

A 1981 movie starring comedic heavyweights Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, and John Candy, Stripes uses iconic slapstick humor to tell the tale of two friends (Murray and Ramis) who decide to enlist in the Army on a whim. As they endure basic training and an overbearing sergeant (Warren Oates), hijinks and hilarity ensue.

Stripes has many entertaining character archetypes, like the elevated incompetent played by John Larroquette, the hyper-aggressive wild card played by Conrad Dunn, and the unlikely hero or "big toe" of leadership, played by Murray. Themes of comradery and cooperation make for a sweet undercurrent amidst all the wacky chaos and Stripes remains a classic and comedic gem of war satire movies.

6 'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

Directed by Armando Iannucci

From the same director of In the Loop and Veep, Armando Iannucci turns his razor-sharp scalpel of satire towards dictators in The Death of Stalin. Set in 1953 Russia, the Soviet leader Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin) suffers a sudden health incident and dies, leaving his commanding officers to plot and conspire about how the transfer of power will be handled.

Phenomenal actors Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russel Beale, and Jason Isaacs are included in the all-star cast and are brilliant in the film. The Death of Stalin seeks to explore the inner workings of absolute power and how it corrupts. Even after Stalin is dead, fear, conspiracy, and betrayal run rife.

5 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

When Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) tells his recruits that he requires 100 Nazi scalps of them, the team of Inglourious Basterds is ready to comply in Quentin Tarantino's darkly comedic World War II era film. The movie follows an unorthodox and efficient team of soldiers sent on a mission to kill as many Nazi soldiers as possible. The team gets an unexpected ally in the owner of a local theater (Mélanie Laurent) that hosts an event that all the high-ranking Nazi officers plan to attend.

Fast-paced and exciting action is coupled with great acting moments in this highly entertaining film. Pitt and Christoph Waltz deliver some of the best performances of their careers and the rest of the cast offer dynamic portrayals as well. It was nominated for nine Oscars and Waltz won for his role as Col. Hans Landa.

4 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Directed by Roberto Benigni

Amid devastation, it can be seemingly impossible to find hope or joy, but that is what one courageous father does in the moving and precious film Life is Beautiful. Seeking to mentally and emotionally shield his young child from the horrors of the Holocaust, Guido (Roberto Benigni) uses the guise of a game to reframe the events unfolding around him and his son, Giosué (Giorgio Cantarini).

Benigni is remarkable in the movie and won an Academy Award for his acting. The film also took home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Music, Original Dramatic Score. The loving and affectionate relationship between Guido and his son is endearing and heartbreaking as they navigate through unimaginable circumstances. It is a vignette of juxtaposition between the very best and worst of human capabilities.

3 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Jojo Rabbit (Roman Griffin Davis) is a young boy who wants to belong. As the Hitler Youth propaganda engulfs the country, Jojo gets swept up in the excitement and inclusive feelings of belonging to the cause. But his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) harbors secret and contradicting beliefs. When Jojo discovers an unexpected and hidden houseguest, Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) he is challenged to not only see his mother's perspective, but discover what his own truly are.

Davis is outstanding in the film and proves talent knows no age limit. As Jojo creates an imaginary version of Adolf (Taika Waititi) to be his imaginary friend, the audience gets a guided tour of his inner hero's journey. The tension between Jojo and his mother is well done, and Thomasin McKenzie is perfect as Elsa. Jojo Rabbit is a great film that explores the psychological and ethical ramifications that war and political dogma have on children. The comedic timing, clever dialogue, and surprising twists make it a highly rewatchable movie.

2 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Ahead of its time, the visionary and resonating Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb centers around a fictitious scenario with U.S. politicians and generals trying to avoid nuclear war with the Soviet Union. The cerebral and nuanced film was nominated for four Oscars and is considered by some to be one of the greatest achievements in filmmaking history.

Phenomenal acting, an unsettling soundtrack, and the use of a black and white color palette allow Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb to convey its bold statements. The quintessential film has no real comparison and is open to manifold interpretations, making it a dynamic piece of art. Peter Sellers delivers a tour-de-force performance and plays three of the film's major characters.