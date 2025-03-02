War shows may not be as popular as war movies, but they're still a hallmark of television, providing a grand sense of both adventure and tragedy for consumers to experience from the comfort of their own homes. There have been a lot of terrible shows about war throughout the history of television, but dig deep enough, and you'll eventually find gold amidst all the garbage out there.

The 2010s saw the release of several great series, depicting various conflicts from various points in the globe, from vastly different time periods. Everything from the swords and mail of the Middle Ages to the muskets of the 18th and 19th Centuries to modern warfare is explored, meaning no matter what your fancy is, there is a war show out there for you. These are the best war shows of the 2010s, which have earned their place due to their outstanding quality or brilliant writing.

10 'Six' (2017–2018)

Created by William Broyles Jr. and David Broyles

Six is a show that follows the missions conducted by SEAL Team Six, one of the most elite special forces units in the world, which is administered by the United States Navy. The series takes viewers to a wide variety of locations and conflicts, from Afghanistan in the Middle East to Chad in Central Africa, and even to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Southeastern Europe.

There have been many films made about SEAL Team Six, oftentimes covering some of their most famous operations, so Six is a nice and refreshing change of pace as it follows the daily lives of these operators. The show does a very good job of living up to the motto of the SEALs: "The only easy day was yesterday," as each episode features higher stakes than the previous one, with more danger and more action lurking at every corner.