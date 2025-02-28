War shows have been a thing for several decades at this point, even if the genre doesn't suit the medium as well as it does for movies. That hasn't stopped showrunners from trying though, as dozens of war shows seem to crop up everywhere every single decade. Lots of them are awful, but for every few that suck, there's one that redeems them all, and provides the entertainment and production value that people were looking for.

Whether it's about modern wars or about conflicts from the period of Antiquity, lots of shows have come out depicting various engagements and conflicts throughout human history. Let's be honest, there's certainly no shortage of material to choose from. These are the best war shows to come out during the 2020s, utilizing the evolution of television to tell some extraordinary stories that would otherwise go untold.

10 '68 Whiskey' (2020)

Created by Roberto Benabib

Image via Paramount

68 Whiskey is a dark dramedy series set during the war in Afghanistan, following the lives of medical personnel back at base camp, dealing with the casualties of the war against insurgents. The show was canceled after only one season, which is a treatment that it didn't really deserve. Make no mistake, though: this was largely due to low viewership rather than poor critical reception. Critical reviews were fine, but nothing remarkable. Audience reviews were less fine, but it has still found its niche of fans.

One of the primary criticisms was that it feels like it has all the same beats as the popular Korean War series M*A*S*H, which is honestly a pretty fair comparison, as the premise is basically the same aside from being set in a different time period during a different war at a different location. On top of that, 68 Whiskey's humor is a whole lot darker, and kind of rubbed some people the wrong way, so it's understandable that not everybody will like it. In terms of technical aspects, though, it's able to hold its own and is pretty entertaining.